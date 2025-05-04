Gentleman’s Gazette Sleepcast

A “sleepcast” is an audio program designed to help lull you to sleep, usually through the gentle and relaxing voice of the person speaking. Sleepcasts are closely associated with other types of media designed to encourage relaxation and restfulness, including ASMR and guided meditation. If so desired, you can also listen to and enjoy the information conveyed in the sleepcast.
Excerpts from Gentlemen of the Golden Age, Read by Kyle
In this sleepcast, Kyle reads the introduction and portions of the first chapter of our ebook Gentlemen of the Golden Age. Let Kyle’s rich baritone voice soothe you to sleep as you learn about the history of 1930s fashion illustrations and hear in-depth descriptions of many stylish suit ensembles.
Gentlemen of the Golden Age
Fully illustrated with 79 rare images sourced from the Golden Age of Menswear, this ebook is bursting with all of the information that you need to learn directly from the snazzy dressers of yesteryear to improve your ensembles today. We provide in-depth commentary on what makes these outfits timeless and versatile and provide you with simple suggestions and style “Do’s and Don’ts” so you are armed with everthing you need to know the unlock the elegant secrets of the past.
What Kyle is Wearing
To help you feel warm and cozy, Kyle is wearing a plush and comfortable ensemble. A camel hair sport coat provides a neutral earth tone that harmonizes beautifully with his dark green sweater.
A blue and white broad-striped shirt lightens the look of the outfit, and Kyle has decided to forego neckwear for a more relaxed appearance. His pocket square is dark blue with a geometric diamond pattern featuring tans and reds.
Neutral trousers and leather shoes ground the ensemble, and Kyle is wearing Fort Belvedere Khaki & Navy Shadow Stripe Cotton Socks to unite his upper and lower halves.
To cultivate an intimate, refined atmosphere, Kyle is wearing Derby Cologne by Roberto Ugolini. Its woody and herbaceous notes, dominated by myrrh, convey a sense of mystery and exoticism perfect for the idylls of dreamland.