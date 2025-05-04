Gentleman’s Gazette Sleepcast

When you buy something using the affiliate links on our site, we may earn a small commission.

A “sleepcast” is an audio program designed to help lull you to sleep, usually through the gentle and relaxing voice of the person speaking. Sleepcasts are closely associated with other types of media designed to encourage relaxation and restfulness, including ASMR and guided meditation. If so desired, you can also listen to and enjoy the information conveyed in the sleepcast.

Table of Contents Expand Collapse Excerpts from Gentlemen of the Golden Age, Read by Kyle

Excerpts from Gentlemen of the Golden Age, Read by Kyle

In this sleepcast, Kyle reads the introduction and portions of the first chapter of our ebook Gentlemen of the Golden Age. Let Kyle’s rich baritone voice soothe you to sleep as you learn about the history of 1930s fashion illustrations and hear in-depth descriptions of many stylish suit ensembles.

Gentlemen of the Golden Age Fully illustrated with 79 rare images sourced from the Golden Age of Menswear, this ebook is bursting with all of the information that you need to learn directly from the snazzy dressers of yesteryear to improve your ensembles today. We provide in-depth commentary on what makes these outfits timeless and versatile and provide you with simple suggestions and style “Do’s and Don’ts” so you are armed with everthing you need to know the unlock the elegant secrets of the past. Available for Immediate Download!

Browse our ebook library See them all!