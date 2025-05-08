How it Started, How it’s Going: Our Style Journeys (So Far!)

When you buy something using the affiliate links on our site, we may earn a small commission.

Jack, Preston, and I sat down to trace our menswear origin stories. Along the way, we share the moments that moved us from following “the rules” to forging our own style paths.

How Our Menswear Style Began and Where It’s Going

Jack, Preston, and I sit down in our studio to compare our very different starts in menswear—My first eBay finds and fountain-pen purchases, Jack’s child-care gigs funding his early suits, and Preston’s transition from vintage cartoons to classic jazz. Along the way, we share the moments that pushed us from rules-driven dressing to confident self-expression on any stage.

“If ten people like something, there’s nothing individual about it.” Jack Collins, Senior Content Manager, Gentleman's Gazette

Highlights from this Video 1 "..but I was just hooked by that book 'The Gentleman' and that good photography…" 3:45 A single book recommendation and its striking imagery sparked Raphael’s deep dive into timeless menswear. 2 “Batman the animated series. Again, with the age that we are, we grew up in the Golden Age of the Saturday morning cartoon, and of course the comic book characters, being largely being created in what the late 30s early 40s, almost all of these characters are wearing…" 13:57 See how Saturday-morning cartoons and Art Deco film-noir vibes shaped their early style inspirations. 3 “I had this, like, white suit I bought off of eBay, and it was this kind of know mau collar—like unusual, like bold suit…” 21:10 Check out Raphael’s daring eBay find and learn why stepping outside the norm can leave a lasting mark on your personal style. 4 “I remember having a phase of, like, pattern matching, right, where it was like, ‘Well, can I match five patterns in my outfit?’ Like, the bolder the better—‘more is more’ kind of thing.” 30:26 Experimentation phases teach you what feels fun—and often reveal which approaches you’ll later refine or retire. 5 “When I was working in retail, I was primarily in the toy department of a department store. So I was able to lean into the Willy Wonka element of style and dressing.” 45:27 Discover how selling toys gave Jack a license to experiment with playful, larger-than-life outfits. 6 “I actually kind of relished the opportunity to take things that according to the rules don’t go together and see if I could make an outfit that still looked good.” 58:07 Preston explains how bending menswear “rules” can spark creativity, inspiring you to mix unexpected pieces for standout style.

“Ultimately, like most people care a lot more about themselves than they care about you and so it’s a different mindset so to speak and we all go through that… and I think there’s a reason we all change styles because we’re just trying to figure out who we are.” Sven Raphael Schneider, Owner, Gentleman's Gazette

Ask the Expert How do I begin my own menswear journey? Start by exploring one cornerstone: a well-fitting shirt or pair of shoes. Ask yourself what resonates—film noir, jazz clubs, cartoons—and build around that inspiration. When should I break menswear “rules”? Once you’ve internalized the basics (fit, fabric, proportion), bending a rule—mixing patterns, pairing lapels with casual jackets—can yield your most creative looks. Are bespoke garments worth the investment? Only if you value the process, fit, and unique details enough to justify the time and cost. Otherwise, high-quality vintage and made-to-measure can hit the sweet spot. How can I pack formalwear for travel? Bring the essentials—trousers, bow tie, an odd dinner jacket—and remix them with a crisp button-down or OCBD for “creative black tie.” Leave the full tux at home. How do I balance casual and formal in daily life? Lean into “quiet luxury”: rumpled tweeds, barrel-cuff Oxfords, suede crepe-soled shoes. You’ll still be the best-dressed person in the room with one or two notches down in formality.

“As a four-year-old, I wasn’t consciously sitting there and thinking the lines of that suit are really nice… it kind of brewed in my subconscious and, as I got older, manifested in different ways.” Preston Schlueter, Contributor

