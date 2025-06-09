Designing a Closet Worthy of a Gentleman

When you buy something using the affiliate links on our site, we may earn a small commission.

Every gentleman deserves a wardrobe space that reflects his personal style, values, and way of life. Inspired by Raphael’s quest to commission his own dream closet, this trilogy documents the entire process for designing a closet: initial research, collaboration with craftsmen, clever work-arounds for limited wall space, and a finale that showcases rows of tweed, evening wear, and color-coded accessories—all presented with practical tips for creating a similarly tailored retreat at home.

Part I: How to Get a Custom Closet on ANY Budget

In the first installment of the series, we explore the vision and practical benefits of building a bespoke closet. Through personal insights and real-life examples, including setups ranging from creative, budget-friendly solutions to more refined builds, we prove that personalized storage will enhance your daily dressing experience.

With clear guidance for organizing based on your own habits and space, along with budget-tiered options for closet design (under $200, $200–$2,000, and beyond), this video offers both inspiration and strategy for creating a closet that truly works for you.

Part II & III: Coming Soon

Stay tuned — Parts 2 and 3 of this series will be added here as they become available.

Turning Closet Concepts into Reality Arterton Arterton is a London-based outfitter devoted to the “aftercare” side of menswear—everything that protects, stores, and presents fine clothing once it leaves the tailor. From handcrafted Nakata hangers and wax-cotton garment bags to bespoke hardware and fitting advice, Arterton partners with sartorial enthusiasts to transform ordinary storage into a curated, long-lasting showcase.

Visit the Arterton Website! Tell them Raphael sent you!

Thanks for following along Here’s to creating a closet you’ll love living with every day.