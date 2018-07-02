5 Classic & Timelessly Stylish Hairstyles for Men
Manscaping has been popular for some time now. While men are still trimming, shaving and plucking some parts of their body, the top of the head is one area our gender doesn’t typically want to be left bare.
In this particular piece, I really want to focus away from the products for a change, and really delve into some of the great styles that men need to pay attention to. From classically inspired cuts to more modern flairs, one thing that’s out now is the fohawk and for good reason – it’s about as ridiculous as the name itself. Sure, if you’re 16, the girls might think it looks cute on you, but for the thirty-year-old in the boardroom, rest assured no one is going to be swooning over it.
So for those men who are interested in really grasping their hair by the strand (so to speak), read on, and let’s explore some great styles and cuts for everything from short hair to long.
The Prohibition High-and-Tight
It was very popular in the mid-1920s and with shows like Boardwalk Empire and Peaky Blinders; they all had very similar hairstyles. They are very short on the side with longer hair on the back and it gives you that rough edge that’s kind of cool but at the same time, very classic. It’s a style that works for anything from fine to thick hair as long as it’s reasonably straight and not too curly.
Personally, I’ve somewhat wavy hair and I can still pull that style off by using a very strong gel which is available at any drugstore. Even though my hair has a mind of its own, gels allow me to get a fairly straight look and it easily comes out just by washing it with water and regular shampoo.
The tricky part about this haircut is that when it grows out, it can look quite bad so you have to pay attention and go to your barber on a regular basis. Apart from a strong gel, of course, you could also use wax, you can use a pomade or fiber. It really all depends on the hair and what works for you.
I’ve tried many things and pomade for me created a pomade acne which meant I had lots of zits on my forehead and the sheets and the pillowcases were always dirty and it was a huge pain.
In terms of length, I suggest you have at least two inches on top and if you’re at the barber, tell them to go with number one to start and you can see how you’ll like it and how it blends in. Of course, you can also have longer hair all the way up to five or six inches but then it gets a little borderline.
The Pompadour AKA The James Dean
You’ll need a little more on top, but this classic cut is coming back with a bang. Often called the James Dean, this updated version can be done with more than just naturally wavy hair. Obviously, if you are looking to replicate the exact James Dean look, you need some curl to your locks, but the Pompadour can now be done with straight hair as well. You’re going to want a bit of hair on the sides this time, but it can be done with less. The goal is more on top since this particular style makes use of combing the hair back and to the side meaning that with extremely short hair, you’re just going to look like a porcupine.
If you’re new to this hairstyle, I suggest you go to a barber because it all starts with a hairdryer. Yes, if you don’t have one of those, you can safely invest in them it’s not just something for women. For the pompadour, you also need good hair products.
For most men, a medium pomade or grooming cream is the best way to achieve that look that looks typically like the cool James Dean.
Most barbers should be familiar with this look. It’s something that’s been around since the mid-1900s, and young or old, this cut should be a pre-requisite for barbers working in a salon or barbershop. If your barber doesn’t know this cut like the back of their hand – run.
The Flair
I’m not talking about the 1980s Gordon Gekko look that just looks dated today. Of course, if you have longer hair on top, you can comb it back and have a little flair and not get quite an extreme Gordon Gekko look.
If you want to wear the updated version of it, you want a square cut and if you tell your barber, he’ll know what you mean. For this hairstyle, a mousse works best and you just work it in your hair and then comb it back. I suggest not to comb it back quite straight. You want a little wave so it looks more pleasing.
The Gent Gazette
It’s the kind of a haircut I typically wear. I part it on one side and initially, I started parting it in front, in the middle, and I moved all the way out. Usually, my sides are cut shorter all the way up so I get that nice transition. At the same time, it grows out in a way that doesn’t look terrible. Usually, you go get a haircut about every three to four weeks.
If you want to see how I get that hairstyle step-by-step and what my hair looks like without product, please check out this video here.
Personally, I use a very strong gel got2b from Henkel. Traditionally you would do it with pomade but unfortunately, I just had many bad experiences with it.
The Bedhead
This isn’t what you’re thinking. I’m not suggesting you just roll out of bed and walk into the office. This is the “gentleman’s” version of the bedhead and one that’s a little more hipster and rock and roll than some of the others.
It’s similar to a pompadour. It’s shorter on the side, higher on top but it’s just a little more disheveled which could look more relaxed. It’s particularly popular with hipsters, often combined with a beard.
You want to tell your barber to keep it high on the sides and instead of combing it back, you’re pulling it forward and you dishevel it slightly with your hands. This is definitely a cut you don’t want to be slicked back, otherwise, it looks greasy.
In terms of products, you want to stick with something with a matte finish and it can be like a grooming cream or a foaming cream, not a pomade, they’re just too stiff. I suggest you start with damp hair and then use a blow-dryer and your fingers to kind of dry it in shape and the only problem is strong winds. To counteract that, you can work with a bit of hairspray.
Tips
There are so many haircuts popular today that to list them all would be difficult. Many people with longer hair will opt to style it in a samurai or above the shoulders, whereas people with shorter hair can mix and match the above cuts to give various looks based on their mood or style that day.
My biggest tip is to work with your hair and face shape rather than against it. A good stylist or barber will be able to give you any cut you want and will make you feel great leaving the salon, but once you’re home it’s up to you to maintain it. By choosing a cut that doesn’t suit your hair type, length or face shape, you’re setting yourself up to fail and in the process, look ridiculous.
Here are a few quick tips:
1. Short on the sides looks longer up top. If you keep your sides shorter, you can keep the top shorter too which is easier to maintain yet it will look longer than if the sides grow out. In my case my ears will also look bigger and my wife always teases me about it.
2. Shave the part. I find a nice part to be quite pleasing and you can really achieve it easily by combing it forward first and then backwards to get that proper line. I find that correcting the part is more difficult than starting all over. If you’re having a lot of issues, you can also shave the part with a razor. It’s not something I personally resort to but I definitely know people who swear by it. So give it a try if you have issues getting a nice part you desire.
3. Buy only quality products. Now personally, I’d like to get a more high-quality product that cost a little more but honestly I’ve tried so many things and the got2b is the only thing that works so far for me. If you have a better alternative, please make some suggestions in the comments.
4. Don’t wash your hair daily. By doing so, you’re removing healthy and important oils and you’re just drying out your hair. If you wash your hair every second or third day, you should be just fine. I don’t know if you ever noticed but your hair is likely to look healthier and it’s easy to work with the second day after you’ve washed it than right after you’ve washed it. If you workout or exercise a lot and you feel compelled to wash your hair, I suggest to use conditioner instead and not always shampoo. It will be better for your hair and not as harsh. Also, it gets rid of all the grime and grit of your hair without stripping it of all the essential oils.
5. It’s okay to have multiple products. Sometimes you want different hairstyles that require different products. Just test a few things and figure out what works and doesn’t work for you. Every hair is the same and no hair is like the other.
6. Invest in a quality comb. I know the 50 cent or dollar store combs – very tempting. They’re made out of plastic. They’re cheap. They seem to be exactly the same ones as more expensive combs yet a quality comb will cost you about 20 bucks. It’s usually made of hard rubber and it’s much better for your scalp. It’s much more comfortable and you can also comb in a more precise way. Personally, I’ve tried horn combs but I find the teeth to be too stiff and too brittle so over time they’ll just break.
7. Establish a good relationship with your barber. Make sure to tip your barber well; five to ten dollars are perfectly acceptable, they’ll be happy, they’ll remember you, and they’ll fit you in when it’s tight and you need a haircut quickly. They will go the extra mile to get you that haircut that you want and looks great on you.
I live in a fairly major metropolitan area, and my hair has always been best suited to a fantastic clipper cut with short sideburns, high-and-tight. Looks good, exactly as ordered every time I walk in – and nap through the whole process. (Yes, she is THAT good.)
Just like any service, when you find ‘The One’ – hold on for dear life! It took me over a year to find my barber when I moved here – bouncing from the ‘You have to go to…” salon to the “must have” barber shop . Due to my career I do move, at times, often – and more than I want to. Hazards of the job. But, I never lose contact with my barbers in other cities. Charlotte, NC – Boston (Cambridge!), MA – Fresno, CA – San Francisco, CA – Las Vegas, NV – Denver, CO – Vail, CO… Yes, that often. Christmas cards, birthday and anniversary – ANY occasion to remind them how important they are to making the look exactly as needed, conservative private service butler by day, cowboy on the ranch at night and weekends.
CB — I’m headed out to San Fran/Oakland for a new job and in need of a quality spot; I get my hair cut often w/ low fade military cut (every week…) — would you mind passing along a good barber or two out that way?
Any recommendations for a good hair dryer?
Carl, this hairdryer is good.
The link isn’t showing. What’s the make/model?
It is now.
Thanks, Sven. I just ordered it from Amazon.
You’re welcome!
Bald is the way. Via the HeadBlade.
That’s not a haircut ;) but the only viable option for some.
Great tips and ditto on the hair products. Skimping and buying cheap never pays off in the long run.
If you are in your mid 50’s to mid 60’s, very short is a good style. I find this works for me with a little gel on the front that tends to make your style look like a crewcut. It actually knocks years off your face.
Great informative article.For the slicked pompadour, how short should the sides be?
Thank you for this interesting article. Do you have specific suggestions for people with very curly to frizzy hairs?
Maybe we could write a piece about that too.
A good, affordable brush is the Acca Kappa military style boar bristle brush. Horn combs actually are better for your hair than plastic ones because the horn brushes have rounded combs, whereas, the plastic ones have sharp edges from where they were molded. For this same reason boar bristle brushes are better than plastic, etc ones. A good hair product that does not leave residue in your hair is Groom N Clean by Suave. It can be found in the drugstore by the Vitalis.
Blake,
Nobody should use plastic combs. Horn combs are too stiff, and often sharp. Are you sure you don’t mean acetate? The pros use hardrubber, and in my experience it’s the best. Thanks for sharing the product recommendation!
I will have to try a rubber comb then. Do look into the Acca Kappa brush as well. The bristles seems to align each individual hair giving sheen as well as a uniform look that I haven’t found with other types of brushes.
I don’t use hair brushes at all, just a comb…
There s no better bargain and quality than the Ace Comb or brush.
I have to recommend Murray’s Super Light Pomade for many of the classic styles. I’ve tried everything and this is the best as it holds great and WASHES OUT.
Never worked for my hair, and then the pomade acne…
I’m an avid Brylcreem user along with a small amount of Layrite Hi-Sheen Pomade, water soluble so washes out nicely.
There is no better bargain than the Ace comb. It is rubber which makes it more comfortable at a reasonable price.
Hi Sven,
I am sorry that I could not take advantage of your offer, regarding the survey – very busy at work. But thank you very much. I do use Brylcream on occasion, but prefer a “side cut”, very similar to what JFK had during his presidency. Have a great weekend.
Living in Germany, I am surrounded by baldheads and men with time-saving short haircuts. I have very thin hair, but a lot of it. So I decided to let it grow (aged 38 in 2013, having finished with army reserve), have a permanent wave, and combined it with the suitable beard to d’Artagnan style. It is very important to take your time to care for long hair. I use Revlon Equave conditioner, a “Tangle Teezer” and patience to comb my hair. If I haven’t the time to let it dry, I use a low temperature hairdryer. I’ll never understand men in expensive suits having a 10-Euro-haircut.
Good old military high and tight. The less time in front of a mirror the better.
Thousands of years ago when I was near-penniless, a friend taught me to cut my hair with a grooming razor. Yes, it was trial and error but fortunately my hair grew thick and fast, and over time I learned to cut it without mishaps. I still razor cut it today – mainly because I can get a trim day or night when I want or need to. I also use a professional electric trimmer, but not the inexpensive drugstore variety. My mother gave me an excellent boar bristle hairbrush when I graduated from high school, and it is still in service today. I trim the sides a bit shorter than the top and use a part – this style is not dramatic but is low maintenance and goes anywhere and everywhere.
Another interesting article, Sven!
Thank you for sharing, Terry.
I’m very fortunate. 56, haven’t lost a strand, naturally wavy, maybe 3 to 4 gray hairs and don’t even own a comb or a brush. I can do anything from the Flair to High and Tight. I even let it grow near shoulder length a few months back. Once the summer humidity hit it had to go. A dime size of Boardwalk Pomade Strong-Hold, shape and go. If it takes over 5 minutes to fix your hair your either hiding something or your being a priss!
Sven Raphael,
Sorry, but I don’t see one classic haircut among the five.
The hairstyle that works and looks best for a Man depends on the Man’s lifestyle and Face and Head shape. It’s best to discuss the options with an experienced and seasoned Hairstylist to get the best advice! Happy Hunting!