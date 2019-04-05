How to Deal with Jerks

We probably had a boss who was a jerk, maybe a neighbor, a family member, a friend, or someone else who’s close to you. I mean, frankly, we’re all jerks sometimes; if we have bad nights of sleep, maybe if we were sick, or if we just have another thing to deal with, we can all behave like a jerk, however, we’re talking more about people who are constantly and unapologetically a jerk.



The weird thing is that being a jerk is sometimes correlated to being successful. For example, Steve Jobs was a bonafide jerk yet he was very successful. So just because you’re a jerk doesn’t mean you’re automatically successful. Often, it’s the opposite.



what exactly is a jerk and how can you earn respect without being one?

In a nutshell, jerks are stubborn, they’re just full of themselves, they just care about themselves, they’re not open to criticism or change, and they’re just about winning, putting others down, and getting ahead in life no matter the cost.

Blame Bias

Interestingly when surveyed, a lot more people describe being subject to oppression of jerks rather than admitting to being one themselves. That means there are a lot of people who are jerks but they don’t think of themselves as being a jerk, this is called the blame bias. When we see behavior in others, we assume that they’re trying to be a jerk and mean about things yet when we do the exact same thing, we have different motives and we don’t think of ourselves as being a jerk, when in fact, other people assume we are. When people behave badly, they often think of it as being justified but they’re the only one thinking that way, all the others just think you’re a jerk. The bigger problem with this behavior is that it can be contagious and other people can act in the same way and then it brings down the entire community.

Steve Jobs

2 Types Of Jerks

The Clueless Jerk

Simply put, a clueless jerk is a first time offender. Dealing with a clueless jerk is easy because they actually might mean well and they simply just don’t know about it.



The Unrepentant Jerk

This jerk is downright self-centered. Unfortunately, there’s not a cooking recipe to deal with this kind, however, chances are they’re not likely or easily going to change.



When Dealing With Jerks,Make Sure You Are Not One Yourself & Take Action



Simply accepting the behavior of jerks or just letting it go is not going to make the situation better or resolve anything. You’re instead empowering the jerks to continue doing what they do because they see no obstacle in behaving that way. Jerks are often stubborn and are unlikely to change so you have to do something because that’s something you can control.

Confronting the jerk in private is the best thing to do

Privately Confront The “Jerk”

The best way to deal with it is to take that person aside in a private moment and address the issue. Don’t address it in front of a group where they can feel attacked or where they feel particularly vulnerable, take them aside so no one else can see it, have a word with them, and explain what you’ve seen. A clueless jerk will likely apologize, be sorry about it, and promise to change. It’s important to focus on their behavior, not them as a person, otherwise, they’re likely to shut down and not take any of your criticism.

Have A Remedy In Mind

Do not just throw something out there and expect them to come up with a solution. Again, don’t tell people what they should or should not do. Rather, share maybe an experience of a similar situation which really helped to come to a solution. That way, the clueless jerk will think they came up with a solution and because of that, they’re much more likely to act on it rather than if you tell them what they should or should not do. Now, when you’ve dealt with jerks, you probably assume that they’re not a clueless jerk because to you, it seems obvious they are unrepentant and they do it because they enjoy it but that is part of the blame bias and it’s best for you to assume that everyone is a clueless jerk and therefore, you should always, as a first step, take them aside privately and approach them in the way just described.

A Jerk boss

Consider The Power Dynamics

Also, the power dynamics in a relationship are hugely important. If the jerk is a parent or a boss and you feel powerless, it’s best to ignore those people, walk away from them, and politely decline to even engage in a conversation with them. Simply ignore them and take out the steam of their behavior that way.

Make The Change



This step applies to unrepentant jerks. It means it’s time to change for YOU. You either have to quit, transfer to a different department, or maybe end the relationship because if you address their behavior directly with your superior, chances are they’re gonna retaliate against you and make your life even worse.

Walk Away

Now, if the power dynamics are equal and it’s someone like a friend, a sibling, or a colleague, you are at the same level, you have a few different options. The one is to simply shun them, ignore them, exclude them from events, and have a certain icy politeness showing you don’t want to have anything to do with them, you don’t want to listen to them, and you don’t want to be around them.

Fight Fire With Fire

Now, this is very risky because a jerk will drag you down to their level and beat you there with experience. So if a jerk yells at you, it’s not wise to yell back but you can speak up, you can confront them, and tell them that it’s not okay. You can even do so in front of others and see if that makes a change. If it doesn’t, chances are its best simply to ignore them and again, quit that relationship or try to move in a place where you don’t have to deal with that kind of behavior. If quitting is not an option, fighting fire with fire is your only option and that unrepentant jerk really understands that language so it may lead you somewhere but be careful.



Now, what about if you have a jerk who is your employee or your subordinate? In that case, things are a lot easier. Basically, you use your power and your force to require change; you take them aside, you address the issue, you tell them what needs to happen, and if it doesn’t happen, you simply fire them and you just have to stick to that.

Do Not Give A S***

This is the most difficult one and it often requires a lot of good acting and self-discipline but ultimately, if you can show people that you don’t care either about their behavior or about them, it makes them rethink their behavior simply because a jerk wants attention and if you don’t give them attention and if you don’t give them gratification, they may deflate and maybe they’ll move on and you can stay where you are. In my opinion, it’s one of the hardest approaches because it requires a lot of willpower on your end.

CONCLUSION

Jerks are everywhere. You should always assume that if you encounter them that they’re clueless jerks, take them aside privately, tell them about it. If they still don’t correct their behavior, they are unrepentant jerks and you have the choice to deal with that; you can either shun them, ignore them, or fight fire with fire.

How do you deal with jerks? Share with us in the comments below!