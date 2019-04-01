Brown: The Most Underrated Color in Menswear

Seen widely in nature; in everything from soil to wood, animals to human hair, eyes, and skin, brown is a color that naturally evokes rustic settings and connotations. This can promote a homey or cozy feel but it can also sometimes be seen as plain or common. Today, we’re going to do a deep dive on the color brown and discuss why we think it deserves more credit and more attention from men who are seeking to assemble stylish outfits.

Tussah Silk in Brown

History Of Brown

The word has its origins in the old English word brun meaning any dark or dusky shade of color. The first recorded use of this word, at least in writing, was in about the year 1000 CE. The current meaning developed in Middle English throughout the 14th century. Meanwhile, in other parts of the world, the words in other languages for brown are often sourced from brown foods. Commonly, things like coffee or chocolate. Brown has also been used in art since prehistoric times.

Cave painting in Lascaux, France

Speaking in terms of color theory, brown is a composite color made by mixing together red, yellow, and black, or by mixing complementary colors such as blue and orange or red and green. Paintings using a natural clay pigment called umber have been dated to as early as 40,000 BCE. Take for example, the famous cave paintings located in Lascaux, France and the ancient Greeks and Romans produced a reddish-brown ink in a color they called sepia that was sourced from the ink of cuttlefish. It was used commonly by them and can still be found in some art applications even today.

Franciscan Monks Procession

Let’s turn now specifically to brown clothing though sticking with the ancient Romans, first of all. In ancient Rome, brown was associated with the lower classes or the poor. In fact, the term for the plebeians or the urban poor was Pullati, literally meaning “those dressed in brown”. Similarly, monks of the Franciscan Order wore brown robes in the Middle Ages as symbolism for their humility and poverty. For example, Friar Tuck in the Robin Hood myth is often depicted wearing a brown robe and as decreed in a statute put out in 1363, poor English people were required to wear garments made of russet which was a coarse fabric that was often dyed to be a gray brownish shade.

Brown was the color of military uniforms

All the way through the 19th century, the color brown did retain this connotation of being associated with the lower classes or with workwear. Think for example of the old phrase “No brown in town”, speaking of that phrase though, you don’t have to adhere to it anymore. Also, brown has been a popular color for military uniforms since the late 18th century because of its low cost to produce and it’s good use as camouflage in a wide variety of settings. Examples would include the khaki colored uniforms of the corps of guides in British India in the 1840s, the US military from the Spanish-American war onward, and the German forces in world war II.

Over the course of the 20th century and up to the present day, brown has shed some of its more negative connotations and developed a more positive reputation being associated with things that are natural, healthy, and hearty, and while recent surveys in the United States and Europe indicate that few people list brown as their favorite color, it’s unassuming dependability makes it one of the staples of any true gentleman’s wardrobe.

How To Wear Brown

The simple answer is relatively easily and across a wide spectrum of outfits in the overall scale of formality. With the only real exceptions being black tie and white tie. Brown and its various shades serve as one of the core foundational base colors in any man’s formal wardrobe along with shades of gray and shades of blue. In other words, brown works to ground an outfit complementing various other colors and counterbalancing any particularly bright hues you may be wearing elsewhere.

Brown & Blue

In particular, brown plays nicely with one of the other base colors we mentioned, blue. First of all, orange and blue are opposite of one another on the color wheel, an example of complementary colors. Because brown very often has orange tones in it, it works to complement blue in a similar fashion and secondly, because both brown and blue come in a wide variety of shades, it should be easy for any man to find shades of each color that work well for him.

Gray and brown combination with Fort Belvedere accessories

Brown & Gray

Similarly to how brown pairs well with blue, it can also be paired with the other foundational base color, gray. While it’s a little bit less conventional to pair these two colors together, just make sure that your garments are harmonizing in terms of both formality and seasonality and you’ll be good to go. As an example, some gray flannel trousers paired with a tweed sport coat featuring brown tones would be good base pieces for a winter ensemble.

A denim shirt worn with a green jacket and brown tie with blue polka dots

Brown & Green

One more color with which brown pairs especially well is green. This is likely due to how often you’ll see both of these colors pairing together in nature.

Brown In Different Levels Of Formality



Smart Casual

Classic Khaki Pants

Khakis, of course, are a staple of any smart casual wardrobe as are any similarly colored chinos. And while brown shirts are a bit less common, brown sweaters in various shades and styles are also seen a lot in smart casual ensembles.

Sven Raphael Schneider wearing a brown lambswool turtleneck sweater from Uniqlo

Moving up to business casual, brown is also a great color for more rustic jackets in fabrics and patterns like wool, tweed, houndstooth, and herringbone. Meanwhile, a shade called tobacco brown is often seen in linen and other lightweight fabrics particularly for summer wear. Also, having a few pairs of medium brown slacks will similarly open up several doors for you in terms of more versatile outfits.

charcoal brown suit

Business Attire

And of course, brown is even making an entry into more formal business settings with things like darker charcoal brown suits such as the one I’m wearing in today’s video and of course, brown accessories abound for all of these different levels of formality. As an example, a brown knit tie or one in grenadine would be smart pieces to have in your wardrobe.

Sven Raphael Winter wear in shades of brown

Outerwear

Also, brown outerwear including hats, gloves, and overcoats is a great way to stand out in a sea of black and gray. As a personal example, I get a great deal of use out of both my camel hair overcoat and my mustard brown short brim fedora.

Brown – Dark Brown Two Tone Saddle Blucher by Shoepassion Model 535

Footwear

Oxfords, derbys, loafers, and monk straps are all available in various shades of brown leather, some with red tones as well, and suede can be another good option which you’ll also find in brown.

CONCLUSION

As you can see then, brown is something of an unsung hero in the world of menswear. Almost always present but doing the dependable work of grounding other more flashy colors. Still, we hope that this overview of brown’s versatility will encourage you to give it more thought when assembling your outfits.

