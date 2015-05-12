When you buy something using the affiliate links on our site, we may earn a small commission.

Learning to tie a bow tie on yourself can be tricky. Most guides make it harder than it needs to be. They use confusing diagrams, tiny images, or just plain text. Who learns like that?

This guide is different.

We’re going to show you clearly how to tie a bow tie yourself. Our instructions will be easy to follow so you’ll get it right the first time. You can follow along with the video below or our step-by-step instructions with text and images in this article.

Ready to finally learn this classic skill? Let’s go!

How to Tie a Bow Tie (On Yourself)

This guide will be the last one you ever need on how to tie a standard bow tie. We call it a “standard” bow tie to distinguish it from other types, like the single-ended bow tie, which often have different construction and tying methods.

An example of a standard bow tie. An example of a single end bow tie Notice the difference between the ends of a standard bow tie and a single-end bow tie.

We also mean a bow tie with typical dimensions—not oversized or unusually shaped. For now, let’s focus on mastering this classic style. Follow along with me!

Step 1. Start with the Right Length

The bowtie is sitting flat around my neck and is sized correctly to my neck size.

The bow tie should be flat around your neck

Notice how the side on my non-dominant hand (my left side) is longer than that of my right.

The left side end of the bow tie is longer than the right side.

Standard butterfly bow tie Align the shapes! If you have a standard butterfly bow tie, you can align the shapes. This lets you know that you’ve got the lengths correct and to ensure the bow tie will have a balanced, symmetrical look when tied. You will realize why this matters in the next step.

Step 2. Cross and Loop

1 Cross the longer side over the top… 2 Bring the longer end under the shorter end through the neck hole And bring it around the back through the neck hole. Take note of the direction of the hands here. 3 Tug both ends to balance each side

At this point, if you let the sides hang free, they should be roughly equal in length. That’s what we’re aiming for.

Bow tie sides hanging free, showing equal lengths

Step 3. Create the First Loop

The side that has come over the top now goes over my dominant shoulder (my right).

Pointing to the top end of the bow tie

The top end goes on top of the dominant shoulder

With the other hand, insert a finger behind the other end and fold it up to the neck.

Put a finger at the back as a guide Hold the end of the bow tie with the other hand and fold it up Bring it to the neck

This creates a loop on my dominant side and a flap on the non-dominant side.

Loop and flap created at the end of step 3

Step 4. Bring the Other End Over

Next, bring the other end of the tie back over the top of the shoulder.

Bring the other end of the bow tie from the shoulder back in front and on top of the loop and flap created from step 3

We’re beginning to form the knot now!

Step 5. Find the Hole

Now, take the two sides and clasp them together.

Hold the flap and loop end using both hands Bring bouth hands together Using one hand, hold both the flap and the loop end

Now, pull that all to one side. You will see that a hole is created behind the knot assembly.

The hole created after lifting the loop and flap end

Step 6. The Crucial Fold

This is the crucial step!

1 Take the remaining end and fold it 2 Insert the folded end through the hole

Now, if things are laid flat, you will have a loop in front on your dominant side and another loop in back on your non-dominant side.

This is what it should look like!

Step 7. Tighten and Adjust

To tighten the knot, pull on the loops and then pull on the flat end to re-adjust and re-center the tie. You can repeat this as many times as necessary to get the look that you’re going for.

Step 8. Final Touches

Once you’re satisfied with the knot, fold down your collar and bring the tie out from underneath the collar. Finesse it a bit more to get the desired look.

Final look of the bow tie after the adjustments

And there you have it! An elegantly tied bow tie that doesn’t have the overly perfect look typical of a fake, pre-tied bow tie.

Want More?

If you’d like to see a follow-up guide on how we style other kinds of bow ties by changing how tight or loose the knot is, let us know in the comments below.

And, yes, long-time readers may know that this is a remake of a guide that we made back in 2015. You can watch it below to see how our production values have changed and how Raphael’s stage presence has improved.