Clothing

How To Tie A Bow Tie

by Sven Raphael Schneider

Comment

Learning to tie a bow tie on yourself can be tricky. Most guides make it harder than it needs to be. They use confusing diagrams, tiny images, or just plain text. Who learns like that?

This guide is different.

We’re going to show you clearly how to tie a bow tie yourself. Our instructions will be easy to follow so you’ll get it right the first time. You can follow along with the video below or our step-by-step instructions with text and images in this article.

Ready to finally learn this classic skill? Let’s go!

Table of Contents
  1. How to Tie a Bow Tie (On Yourself)
  2. This is what it should look like!
  3. Shop Bow Ties Here
  4. Want More?
  5. FAQ

How to Tie a Bow Tie (On Yourself)

This guide will be the last one you ever need on how to tie a standard bow tie. We call it a “standard” bow tie to distinguish it from other types, like the single-ended bow tie, which often have different construction and tying methods.

A standard bow tie
An example of a standard bow tie.
a single end bow tie
An example of a single end bow tie
Notice the difference between the ends of a standard bow tie and a single-end bow tie.

We also mean a bow tie with typical dimensions—not oversized or unusually shaped. For now, let’s focus on mastering this classic style. Follow along with me!

Step 1. Start with the Right Length

The bowtie is sitting flat around my neck and is sized correctly to my neck size.

bow tie lying flat around the neck
The bow tie should be flat around your neck

Notice how the side on my non-dominant hand (my left side) is longer than that of my right.

Holding the bow tie with the left (non-dominant) side longer than the right side for proper length adjustment
The left side end of the bow tie is longer than the right side.
Aligning the shapes of a butterfly bow tie to ensure the correct lengths

Standard butterfly bow tie

Align the shapes!

If you have a standard butterfly bow tie, you can align the shapes. This lets you know that you’ve got the lengths correct and to ensure the bow tie will have a balanced, symmetrical look when tied.

You will realize why this matters in the next step.

Step 2. Cross and Loop

1
Crossing the longer side of the bow tie over the top to begin forming the knot

Cross the longer side over the top…

2
Bringing the longer side of the bow tie around the back through the neck loop to continue forming the knot - front view

Bring the longer end under the shorter end through the neck hole

And bring it around the back through the neck hole. Take note of the direction of the hands here.

3
Forming a loop with one side of the bow tie as part of the tying process

Tug both ends to balance each side

At this point, if you let the sides hang free, they should be roughly equal in length. That’s what we’re aiming for.

Bow tie sides hanging free, showing equal lengths
Bow tie sides hanging free, showing equal lengths

Step 3. Create the First Loop

The side that has come over the top now goes over my dominant shoulder (my right).

Pointing the end that goes at the top
Pointing to the top end of the bow tie
Put the top end of the tie to the dominant shoulder, away from the other end
The top end goes on top of the dominant shoulder

With the other hand, insert a finger behind the other end and fold it up to the neck.

Putting a finger behind the bottom end of the bow tie after tying

Put a finger at the back as a guide

Fold the bottom end of the bow tie using a finger

Hold the end of the bow tie with the other hand and fold it up

Fold the bottom end of the bow tie using a finger and bring it to your neck

Bring it to the neck

This creates a loop on my dominant side and a flap on the non-dominant side.

Loop and flap created at the end of step 3 - infographic
Loop and flap created at the end of step 3

Step 4. Bring the Other End Over

Next, bring the other end of the tie back over the top of the shoulder.

Bring the other end of the bow tie from the shoulder back in front and on top of the loop and flap created from step 3
Bring the other end of the bow tie from the shoulder back in front and on top of the loop and flap created from step 3

We’re beginning to form the knot now!

Step 5. Find the Hole

Now, take the two sides and clasp them together.

Holding both the flap and loop end

Hold the flap and loop end using both hands

Holding both the flap and loop end and clasp together

Bring bouth hands together

Clasping both flap and loop ends

Using one hand, hold both the flap and the loop end

Now, pull that all to one side. You will see that a hole is created behind the knot assembly.

highlighting the hole created after clasping both the loop and flap end
The hole created after lifting the loop and flap end

Step 6. The Crucial Fold

This is the crucial step!

1
Take the remaining end

Take the remaining end and fold it

2
Inserting the folded end to the hold

Insert the folded end through the hole

Now, if things are laid flat, you will have a loop in front on your dominant side and another loop in back on your non-dominant side.

This is what it should look like!

look of the bow tie at the end of step 6

Step 7. Tighten and Adjust

To tighten the knot, pull on the loops and then pull on the flat end to re-adjust and re-center the tie. You can repeat this as many times as necessary to get the look that you’re going for.

Step 8. Final Touches

Once you’re satisfied with the knot, fold down your collar and bring the tie out from underneath the collar. Finesse it a bit more to get the desired look.

final look of the bow tie
Final look of the bow tie after the adjustments

And there you have it! An elegantly tied bow tie that doesn’t have the overly perfect look typical of a fake, pre-tied bow tie.

Want More?

If you’d like to see a follow-up guide on how we style other kinds of bow ties by changing how tight or loose the knot is, let us know in the comments below.

And, yes, long-time readers may know that this is a remake of a guide that we made back in 2015. You can watch it below to see how our production values have changed and how Raphael’s stage presence has improved.

FAQ

Is there a difference between tying a pre-tied, clip-on, or self-tie bow tie?

Yes, pre-tied and clip-on bow ties come ready-made and simply attach to your collar, whereas a self-tie requires you to tie it yourself each time, offering a more traditional and personalized fit.

Why should I wear a self-tied bow tie and not a pre-tied bow tie?

Self-tied bow ties are generally considered to be more elegant and formal than a pre-tied bow tie, which usually appears fake because the sides of the bow tie look perfect and too artificial with the natural appearance of a quality tuxedo shirt. For a Black Tie occasion, a pre-tied bow tie can appear tacky.

This is especially true for events at which you will be the center of attention, such as black-tie weddings for which you are a member of the wedding party or the groom at your own wedding. At celebrations such as these, you want your bow tie knot to be as special and unique as you are.

Isn’t it difficult to learn how to tie a bow tie?

While it does take a little practice to master the art of the perfect bow tie knot, our bow tie tutorial will guide you with step by step instructions that will make the entire process a breeze. 

Are there different styles of bow ties?

Yes, there are. Some bow ties vary in how many ends they have: while most are double-ended, single-ended bow ties also exist. 

Bow ties also vary in the form that their bows take. These varieties include the batwing bow tie, the diamond point bow tie, the butterfly bow tie, and the oversized butterfly bow tie, also called the big butterfly bow tie

Are bow ties sized?

Some bow ties are sized and some are adjustable, meaning that a mechanism on the bow tie allows you to adjust the size of the neck that it fits. 

How do I determine my bow tie size?

The length of your bow tie should allow it to fit snugly around your neck. You should be able to slide one or two fingers between the tie and your neck.

Most bow ties are sized to correspond to the size of your shirt collar. However, depending on the material of the bow tie and how tight you like it to be, your bow tie size could be larger or smaller than your collar size. 

Are all adjustable bow ties one-size-fits-all?

No, they are not. Most adjustable bow ties are designed to fit neck sizes ranging from 14 to 18 inches. Make sure to measure your neck and adjust the bow tie accordingly before attempting to tie it.

How do I keep my bow tie looking sharp throughout an event?

Periodically check your bow tie in the mirror and re-tighten or adjust if necessary. Good quality fabric will help maintain the shape and look throughout wear.

With which dress codes are bow ties associated?

Bow ties are most commonly associated with formal evening events, such as White Tie, worn with an evening tailcoat, and Black Tie, worn with a dinner jacket, also known as a tuxedo or a smoking. You can always wear a bow tie as part of business or casual day attire. 

If the dress code for your occasion requires a bow tie, such as black tie events, you should plan to wear one. 

Should the bow tie match my suit or shirt?

While there isn’t a strict rule, it’s generally best to choose a bow tie that complements both your suit and shirt. Solid colors tend to be easier to match, while patterns or textures can add a stylish accent if they coordinate well with your ensemble.

Is it acceptable to wear a bow tie with a regular business suit?

Absolutely. While less common than the traditional necktie, a bow tie can add personality and flair to a standard business suit.

Can I tie a bow tie on someone else?

Yes, you can tie a bow tie on someone else, but the process may be a bit trickier than tying it on yourself as you will have to adjust your technique to accommodate the other person’s position. Practicing in front of a mirror can help.

Reader Comments

  1. I liked the concept of your demonstration. However, your captions were in front of you demonstration, blocking your name movements. Is there a method of (re)moving the captions?

    1. Captions are something that the user enables or disables by clicking the CC button in youtube.

  2. Thank you Sven! After years of semi-dexterous fiddling about this is an elegant, quick way to perfection.

  3. Thanks for the great video sir, what are the rules to wearing a bow tie regarding formality, materials, occasions.

    did you already do an article on that if yes please refer
    If no pls throw some light on the issue.
    Thanks again

  4. Great video as usual!
    I was wondering if you could show a video on how to tie a single ended bow tie? I have got one, but so far unable to tie it properly.

    Thanks!

  5. Allow me to suggest that the best way to learn how to tie a bow tie is to stand in front of a mirror and have someone who knows how to tie one stand behind you and tie your bow tie. I have done this for several friends, and I can assure you that it works better than any video or any diagrams, no matter how good they may be.

    Reply

    1. Most people don’t have that friend when they need him. This video works for sure ;).

  6. So I purchased my first bow tie a couple of weeks ago. I tried tying it according to some directions I found…didn’t work.

    I tried this method…voila…it worked just as advertised.

    Thank you Sven!

  7. I have been wearing bow ties for a while and never knew about this. I had a chance to use this tip recently and it made a world of difference. I tied the bow more quickly and tied a neater looking bow than I have ever done before. Thank you for this great tip!

