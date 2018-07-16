Is It Worth It: Cuban Cigars
Have you ever wondered if Cuban cigars are worth their money? Part of the mystique about Cuban cigars is that they were hardly available in the US due to the embargo signed in 1962 by JFK. With the recent easing of restrictions, Americans can now buy Cuban cigars abroad and bring them into the country.
Cuban cigars are prestigious and with that, comes a higher price tag. So is it worth importing Montecristos or Cohibas into the US? Recently, a friend brought home Cohiba Robustos and Montecristo Edmundos so we had a chance to try them. Here is what we think.
Cuban Cigar Restrictions In The US
First of all, selling Cuban cigars in the US remains illegal. For the same reason, you can’t also buy them at online stores in America, however, you can bring back Cuban cigars from Cuba or from other third-party countries back to the US. The cigars you bring back are for personal consumption and for gifts only, you cannot resell them in the US. Interestingly, there are no dollar limits on how many cigars you can bring back. So if you’re now interested in bringing back Cuban cigars, please check out the FAQ section on the Department of Treasury website for more details. Please note that this is not legal advice.
Cuban Cigars vs Dominican Cigars
A Cohiba Robusto has a strength that is about four out of five. If you buy a box of 25, it breaks down to about 15 dollars per cigar. On the flipside, if you go with a Dominican Chateau Fuente sun-grown cigar, it costs about five bucks if you buy them in a case of twenty.
Both cigars have approximately the same strength yet the Cuban one is three times as expensive. In terms of flavor, the Arturo Fuente Robusto will give you notes of spices and chocolate. On the other hand, the Cohiba Robusto will have notes of wood, pepper, honey, and cocoa. Some also argue that it has some extra complexity compared to the Dominican cigar.
What Makes Cuban Cigars Special?
It’s definitely the strength and the flavor. A Cuban stogie represents, for most cigar aficionados, the ultimate experience. Known for their strength and flavor, they offer the smoker spicy, woody, and earthy tones that are just excellent. Sometimes, you can also have herbal notes but you’ll always enjoy a good intensity of the cigar. In blind tastings, the powerhouse cigars is usually a Cuban cigar. So yes, the big hallmark of Cuban cigars are strength and complexity. At the same time, there are also milder Cuban brands such as H. Upmann or Sancho Panza.
The Secret Of Cuban Cigars
Ligero
Basically, it’s all in the Ligero which are the top leaves of the tobacco plant. More specifically, the medio tiempo leaves are smaller leaves that come up later in the plant and many growers don’t wait with the harvest until those medio tiempo leaves have developed and because of that, they are more sought after, more priced, and also more expensive to get. For example, some Cohibas such as the Behike line uses medio tiempo leaves.
Terroir
It is a French word that encompasses lots of different things. Just like with any other agricultural product such as grapes, the quality of tobacco leaves and the final Cuban cigar depend on many aspects. Specifically, it’s about the climate, the temperature range, the rains, the wind, the soil, as well as the human hand. All of these aspects together make up for the terroir so even in the most exclusive Cuban tobacco firms such as in the Vuelta Abajo, in the region of the Pinar del Rio, you will find differences in the quality of some growers compared to their neighbors. For example, the leaves on the Vuelta Abajo Vegas which is a tobacco farm, are much superior to the Robainas Cuchillas de Barbacoa in San Luis.
Now there are also outstanding tobacco terroirs in Central or South America that are not in Cuba, for example, the tobacco used by Arturo Fuente for cigars like the Opus X, the Padron Aniversario, or the Serie 1926, or the Joya de Nicaragua are all of really top quality. Nevertheless, the fact remains that tobacco leaves from the Pinar del Rio region in Cuba remain the pinnacle of tobacco growing among the cigar aficionados in the world because they put out consistently good quality tobacco leaves.
Cons Of Cuban Cigars
Cuban stogies are not always consistent in their quality and can range from year to year. Because the demand for Cuban cigars is so high, they are sometimes pressured to produce more quickly which in turn means that the cigars can’t rest as long and that has an impact on the flavor. Generally, the leaves are edgier in flavor and it’s not as round as it could be if it would have rested for longer.
Also, just like other luxury products like the Montblanc Meisterstuck or the Rolex watch, Cuban cigars are also highly counterfeited and likely the most counterfeited tobacco products in the world. For example, Cuban cigar experts have more than 25 checkpoints on the cedar box of the cigars alone and of course, they don’t reveal them because otherwise, counterfeiters would pick up on them and it would be even more difficult to determine the real Cuban cigar from the fake counterfeit.
By investing top dollar in Cuban cigars, you may actually end up with a fake that doesn’t taste like the original product. Keep in mind that fake cigars are not just thriving outside of Cuba but also in Havana. So because of that, Cuban cigars should only be bought from trusted sources. As I mentioned among the pros, Cuban cigars are typically full flavored and strong.
As a tobacco or cigar novice, that may be overwhelming and off-putting. So as a novice smoker, it makes sense to start with something milder and then slowly but surely transition to these stronger cigars.
Are Cuban Cigars Worth It?
The answer is yes! The reasoning behind it is that the price is not cost prohibitive. Yes, a Cuban cigar can cost three times as much but at the of the day, the difference between a fifteen dollar cigar and a five dollar cigar is just ten dollars which is quite affordable for most people out there. If you get a Cuban cigar from a reliable source, you will likely end up with a more robust flavorful and complex cigar experience than you would with other cigars.
There is a reason why Cuban cigars are so famed other than the embargo. Some people really like to pair their cigars with their favorite cognac, brandy, whisky, scotch, or even port wine.
If you’re in a position right now where you can’t get your hands on Cuban cigars, it’s ok, you will eventually get your chance and in the meantime, you can figure out what’s easily available in the US on the guides in our website.
I am no connoisseur, but I have been told that Nicaraguan cigars are mighty fine. The volcanic soil and the variety of micro-climates gives the country an edge. Not sure if the cigars are readily available or restricted, like Cuba, since family members send them for my brother-in-law.
Raphael, I have to draw your attention to a clip from Granada TV’s Sherlock Holmes episode “The illustrious Client” (1991) where Holmes admonishes his adversary (played by Anthony Valentine) for smoking a Havana cigar without removing the label (band). Holmes contends that failing to remove the band is the sign of being a ‘bounder’. What was I to think when I saw you smoking the cigar with the label still attached?
Here’s the clip:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dNNJoZytED4
The scene is at 6:50
It all depends upon how much money you want to burn and then toss in the garbage. Are legit Cuban Cohibas a great smoke? Si senor. Are Dominican Cohibas pretty damn good? Claro! (no pun intended). Which is better? De gustibus non disputandum est, and all that. In the final analysis, when you enjoy a cigar while gazing at your reflection, it’s just all smoke and mirrors. :-P
I’ve had the pleasure of smoking genuine Cubans on a few occasions- Cohiba, Romeo Y Julieta, and Simon Bolivar. Were they good? Yep, mostly. Were they head and shoulders better than premium Dominican, Honduran or (especially) Nicaraguan sticks? Nope, not remotely . What makes Cubans different, other than the mystique, the price, and the chance of getting a counterfeit? A cigar has three components- filler, binder, wrapper. Many, if not most, non-Cuban cigars are blends- one or more of the components use leaves from somewhere else. A cigar may have a Dominican filler, a binder from Mexico, and a wrapper from the Connecticut River valley from the good old USA. (Little known fact- some of the best cigar wrapper leaf is, in fact, from New England). Cuban cigars, on the other hand, are “single origin”.- all three components are going to be made from Cuban leaf. That’s not a bad thing- but in a way, it does put the Cubans in their own category.What do you prefer? A great blended Scotch, or a “meh” single malt?(Pass that Johhny Walker Blue this way, please). The other critical issue for me is consistency of construction. I’ve had some “genuine” Cubans that were simply not well-made- or were “hit and miss” even within the same box. Non-Cuban premium brands tend to be more consistent, in my experience. Even burning, good draw, and good taste from start to finish.On that score, Arturo Fuente, Pepin Garcia, and Rocky Patel tend to make a consistently better smoke that “Proletarian Revolution Cigar Factory #15”.-regardless of whether its band says H. Uppman, or Partegas. Cubans can be very good, but it’s a dice roll. For the cost involved, I prefer a sure bet, .
Hey, Sven:
I was reminded of a quote from an old Sherlock episode: “If you want to take your place in British society I advise that you remove the band of your Havana Cigar or one might reasonably be considered a bounder”
Could you comment on the correct protocol? I see in your video that you leave the band on.
As always, a great and thoroughly researched presentation. Thanks,
John
… Holmes (would be) is absolutely correct……
One item that might be of importance to tobacco users is the fact that tobacco concentrates the natural radium in the soils it is grown in, into the leaves and stems of the plant. So when you are enjoying the smoking experience remember you are also increasing your exposure to radium, besides the other chemicals in the smoke. If you think I am full-of-it do a bit of research. I am a former smoker and I did look it up and it is true. This is not something new as it has been known for at least 100 years.
Regarding the discussion about leaving the label on a cigar. For a true gentleman leaving the cigar label on the cigar is simply showing off especially if you bought a cigar that is expensive for no particularly good reason. If you look up the meaning of bounder you will discover it is a British term for a dishonorable man.
D
Dear Raphael
My take on Cuban Cigars ; and all cigars is that they do not smell but in fact they stink . As a young man I new a few big gamblers , cigars are popular with card players ( check out the movie The Cincinnati Kid , really great ) . I recall knowing a really flash big noting Gambler that was celebating a new tailored with spare trousers thrown in . Guess what ? He burned a whole in the coat .
It was a new suit.
Pic 4 – “cigar plants”.
Who knew?
My “toke” after smoking many fine and expensive cigars is that the Cuban mystique exceeds my flavor expectations from them.
I’m often asked “What brand are you smoking today?” so if I remove the band my credulity is really in question. I save the grief and simply show them.
… like wine….. it is up to you…… all told…… a fine Nicaraguan cigar is absolutely excellent……. but there something about a fresh Cuban cigar……. just different….. and like a good game of golf……. very satisfying……… would not want to live without either…….
Yeah yeah yeah whatever you people say however nothing beats a Camacho triple Maduro!
That’s a wonderful stick and well worth the money. I also enjoy the Liga Privada #9.
Just wanted to stop in and share my humble 2 cents that Cigars are NOT worth the money.
Smoking causes cancer, so no, they are not worth it. Spend your money on some nice clothes instead.
I agree with “resmerC, i have smokes cuban cigars and have sold cigars for a number pf years in the past. A good cigar is one that you like to smoke no mater what the price or way it came from. As long as it is what you like and you enjoy smoking it than it is a good cigar. I do not care if it is a $15.00 or. $5.00 cigar as long as it smokes and taste good i will keep smoking it, but that is just me. I do know that some people will only smoke cuban cigars because they want to feel that they know what is the “best cigar”
to smoke and only smoke thoes that will uphold their image to anyone watching them. I am not that way at all. Smoke what you like and enjoy it !! And don’t worry about anything else ps. With a glass of brandy of course!!
