The History of Tennis Whites — And Why They Don’t Actually Work

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Athleisure is everywhere in 2026, and most of it isn’t very stylish. But 100 years before joggers and performance fleece, men had their own version of “sport meets style,” and it was a lot more rigorous: tennis whites.

Before it was a dress code, white was a status symbol, a laundry bill, and, as it turns out, a genuinely bad idea for anyone planning to actually break a sweat.

Why Tennis Started as a Rich Man’s Sport — and Why It Had to Be White

At the turn of the 20th century, tennis wasn’t a sport so much as a class marker. It was played almost exclusively by the wealthy, on the manicured lawns of private clubs and country estates in Britain, the United States, and Germany, at a time when leisure itself was a luxury few could afford.

Lawn tennis had grown out of earlier stick-and-ball games, but it inherited something more specific from the Victorian era: a code of etiquette that tied how you dressed directly to your social standing. White became the uniform for two reasons, one practical and one social.

A 19th-century lawn tennis party, where spectators in top hats and long skirts made it as much a social gathering as a match.

Practically, it reflected heat on a sunny court and helped hide sweat stains. Socially, it was murder to keep clean. This was decades before washing machines were common in most households, so wearing white meant either spending your own time on laundry (time the wealthy didn’t need to spend on chores) or paying someone else to do it.

Either way, a spotless white outfit quietly announced that you could afford it. Blue-collar workers avoided white clothing entirely for the same reason it appealed to the upper class: it showed dirt, and therefore showed money.

Never miss a party…good for the nerves–like celery. F. Scott Fitzgerald, Gatsby Girls

Tennis also doubled as a social occasion as much as a sport, a reason to gather with friends on a private lawn, which only reinforced the dress code’s role as a kind of members-only signal.

How Men’s Tennis Whites Evolved, Decade by Decade

Turn-of-the-Century Formality

Early tennis attire was closer to formal daywear than sportswear: white flannel trousers, long-sleeved shirts, and often a jacket or sweater on top, sometimes even a hat.

Try playing a full match in this outfit today. Comfort was clearly not the priority.

Showing bare arms on court would have been roughly as inappropriate then as showing up in your underwear would be today. The etiquette mattered as much as the sport itself.

The 1920s and ’30s: Tennis Gets Athletic

As the game became more competitive, the clothing started to loosen up. Shirts lost structure and weight, sleeves shortened, and jackets became less common mid-match.

DID YOU KNOW? Lacoste Wore His Logo First on Tennis Whites This is also the era that gave menswear one of its most enduring exports: René Lacoste, the French tennis champion, put his now-famous crocodile motif on a tennis blazer before it ever appeared on the polo shirt that would eventually carry his name worldwide.

Are Lacoste Polos Worth It? READ THE HONEST REVIEW

Mid-Century: Function Starts to Win

By the mid-20th century, shorts had become the standard, colors softened slightly, and cuts allowed for real range of motion — a tacit admission that long wool flannels had never actually been practical for playing sport in the heat.

This period also saw the rise of synthetic fibers, marketed at the time as “miracle fabrics” for drying faster than cotton or wool. White, however, remained non-negotiable regardless of material.

The 1970s: Color Finally Arrives (Almost Everywhere)

It wasn’t until the 1970s that most tournaments dropped the all-white requirement, as television sponsorship and brand identity pushed players toward bolder colors, stripes, and logos on the new synthetic fabrics.

One major exception held the line: Wimbledon.

Why Wimbledon Still Requires White, and Why an American Brand Runs the Show

Wimbledon’s all-white dress code is one of the last surviving pieces of the sport’s original class-driven etiquette, and it’s still strictly enforced today. What’s less expected is who dresses the tournament: Ralph Lauren, an American label, has been Wimbledon’s Official Outfitter since 2006 and is now entering its third decade in the role.

It’s the only designer in the tournament’s history to hold that title. The brand’s approach leans into the club’s signature purple and green rather than reinventing the look, pairing pleated trousers in lighter cotton with bold striped blazers reminiscent of the earliest tennis clubwear.

Ralph Lauren’s Wimbledon line stays in the club’s own colors: green, white, and the crest.

We Put Traditional Tennis Whites to the Test

History is one thing; actually playing in this stuff is another. So we did — a full match in period-accurate tennis whites, tracked across a real court session in roughly 75°F (24°C) with 65% humidity.

The first outfit paired a poplin cotton shirt with tailored trousers and a heavy wool tennis sweater — the kind period players wore between matches, ostensibly for warmth. In summer heat, it did the opposite of its job: sweat was visible almost immediately, and it only got worse as the match went on.

Cable-knit sweaters, wooden rackets, and a court in real heat: the test begins here.

Swapping the poplin shirt for a pique-knit polo made a noticeable difference: the slightly raised knit kept fabric off the skin and hid sweat far better than the woven cotton, though it wasn’t clear how much of that came down to the knit itself versus one player simply running hotter than the other.

Switching into full wool flannel trousers and a wool sweater for a second set, paired with a pair of canvas court shoes also popular at the time, didn’t make things dramatically worse than the cotton outfit, which was itself a bit of a surprise.

Learn how to wash & maintain wool sweaters CHECK THIS GUIDE

What didn’t change was the verdict: whether cotton or wool, the traditional kit looked the part and delivered a level of sweat that no amount of “it hides stains” could fully disguise.

Outfit Rundown One modern accessory got pressed into service along the way: a Fort Belvedere reversible white leather belt, technically designed for summer trousers rather than the tennis court, called in for double duty — and worth checking out if you want a versatile, warm-weather leather piece with actual reversibility built in. Fort Belvedere White Boxcalf & Undyed Natural Veg-Tan Leather Belt Get yours!

The Style Verdict

Tennis whites earn their reputation honestly: the silhouette, the history, and the quiet formality still look sharp more than a century later. What doesn’t hold up is the practicality: heavy natural fibers and full coverage were never built for actually playing a physical sport in summer heat, and a couple of sets are enough to prove it.

The lesson for dressing today isn’t to recreate the whole kit; it’s to borrow the right pieces — a well-cut polo, the right shade of white, maybe a tennis sweater over the shoulders rather than on the court — and leave the wool flannels to history.

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