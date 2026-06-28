How Bespoke Eyewear Is Made: A Visit to Schau Schau Brillen in Vienna

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If your glasses constantly slide down, pinch at the temples, or leave red marks on your nose, the problem usually isn’t your face, it’s that no frame has ever actually been built for it.

We returned to Schau Schau Brillen in Vienna, this time to commission a pair of bespoke acetate eyeglasses from scratch and follow the entire process, from the first fitting to the final hand-polish.

Commissioning Bespoke Glasses at Schau Schau Brillen

Building a Custom Pair From Scratch in Vienna

Sven Raphael Schneider and Jack Collins return to Schau Schau Brillen in Vienna, this time to commission a pair of bespoke acetate eyeglasses from scratch. Optician Paul handles the fitting at the shop’s Rotenturmstraße showroom, while artisan Hannah builds the frames by hand at the family’s workshop in Perchtoldsdorf. The video follows the full process — fitting, material selection, and construction — from first measurement to final polish.

“Bespoke eyewear is designed to fit you perfectly on a comfort level, but also a stylistic level — and that’s truly what it’s all about.” Sven Raphael Schneider, CEO & Founder, Gentleman's Gazette

Why a Proper Fit Matters More Than You’d Think

Most off-the-rack glasses are built to a handful of fixed sizes, which is why they slide down, pinch, or leave marks no matter how much they cost. This video breaks down the specific measurements that actually matter, like bridge height, temple length, lens-channel precision, and shows what it looks like when a frame is built to your exact numbers instead. It’s a useful watch before your next optician visit, bespoke budget or not.

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Highlights from this Video 1 "Wow. It's like a pyramid almost." 7:13 A side-by-side comparison reveals exactly how a keyhole bridge was making one face shape look longer than it actually is. 2 "Temple length is the one measurement most people have never actually had taken." 8:58 The real reason your glasses might keep sliding down your nose — and why off-the-rack temples can’t fix it. 3 "It either matches the lens exactly, or the entire front piece is useless." 16:25 Why the lens channel is the single most unforgiving step in the entire build. 4 "You only know the fit is perfect when you stop thinking about the glasses entirely." 19:37 Watch the final round of live adjustments, made in fractions of a millimeter. 5 "The bespoke process forces you to have patience, and that patience is the actual product you're buying." 21:21 The case for why 24–28 hours in a tumbling drum isn’t wasted time.

“A bespoke suit may be an investment you enjoy wearing occasionally, but bespoke glasses are something I love wearing daily.” Jack Collins, Senior Content Manager, Gentleman's Gazette

Watch Our Previous Video at Schau Schau Brillen

Before commissioning a custom pair, we sat down with Paul to decode the rules of finding the right frame for your face shape.

Ask the Expert What’s the actual difference between buffalo horn and acetate frames? Horn is keratin — the same material as fingernails — and it’s lighter, warms against the skin, and develops a unique patina the longer you wear it. It’s also harder to work and costs more. Acetate is more affordable and offers a far wider range of colors and patterns, since true tortoiseshell has been illegal to use for decades. Why does almost nobody have their temple length properly measured? Most opticians don’t have the tools or the time. Standard frames only come in a handful of fixed temple lengths, so off-the-rack glasses are built to “close enough,” not to your specific hinge-to-ear distance. A bespoke fitting measures that distance with a calibrated arm — which is often the real fix for glasses that constantly slide down. What is a “keyhole” bridge, and could removing it change how your nose looks? A keyhole bridge is the common notch-shaped cutout you’ll see on many frames, including most aviator-style sunglasses. On certain face shapes, it can visually exaggerate the length of the nose. Removing it and rebuilding the bridge from the center out — while widening the frame slightly to keep proportions balanced — can correct that effect entirely. Why is lens color the very last decision in a bespoke build? Because the frame’s final finish — matte versus glossy, the exact tone of the acetate — changes how a given lens tint actually looks once it’s in place. Choosing the lens before the frame is finished means choosing it somewhat blind.

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