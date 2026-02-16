Accessories

Bespoke Eyewear Guide: Horn vs. Acetate & Finding Your Fit

by Jack Collins

Comment

When you buy something using the affiliate links on our site, we may earn a small commission.

Finding the perfect pair of glasses is a challenge every gentleman faces. From “bone hard” buffalo horn to vintage aviators, we visit a master optician in Vienna to decode the “Golden Rules” of finding the right frame for your face shape.

Table of Contents
  1. Vintage Eyewear Guide: Finding the Perfect Fit in Vienna
  2. Highlights from this Video
  3. More Interesting Vienna Adventures
YouTube video

Vintage Eyewear Guide: Finding the Perfect Fit in Vienna

Inside the Schau Schau Brillen Archive

In today’s video, Jack Collins visits Schau Schau Brillen in Vienna to meet Paul, a master optician who manages an archive of roughly 1,000 frames. Together, they try on various vintage styles, from 1980s aviators to modern bespoke buffalo horn frames, to see how different eras of design impact a gentleman’s style.

Paul of Schau Schau Brillen

“It’s unique. You will never get an exact pair of glasses like these.”

Paul of Schau Schau Brillen on Why He Choose Buffalo Horn as Material for the Glasses

Understanding Face Shape and Materials

This guide helps readers understand how subtle differences in bridge size and frame width can drastically alter one’s appearance. It also explains the practical differences between materials like buffalo horn and acetate, helping you make a more informed purchase decision.

Eyeglasses Guide for Men: History & Style Overview

READ THE GUIDE

Highlights from this Video

1
Video highlight 1: "...it's very light and it feels very comfortable on the skin but you always have to be careful with it..."

"…it's very light and it feels very comfortable on the skin but you always have to be careful with it…"

1:59

What do you think is this material? Head on to this timestamp to find out!

2
Video highlight 2: "The true Harry Potter look."

"The true Harry Potter look."

5:04

Any Harry Potter fans out there? Find out which of the glasses feels like Harry Potter eyewear.

3
Video highlight 3: "It's a Ray-Ban sunglasses from the 80s."

"It looks like a bullet hole actually."

10:09

It is one thing to appreciate a vintage style, but you will never imagine the true reason these are called ‘Ray-Ban Shooters.’ The secret lies in the mysterious ring in the design.

4
Video highlight 4: "So, would you say that there's a particular style that would suit my face best?"

"So, would you say that there's a particular style that would suit my face best?"

11:51

Watch as a master optician analyzes Jack’s facial proportions to reveal the one frame shape that fits him perfectly.

5
Video highlight 5: "There's something very menacing about these frames."

"There's something very menacing about these frames."

16:53

Why did these frames make Jack feel like he was “plotting something”? Watch this part now!

Paul of Schau Schau Brillen

“Maybe because the classic frames are never out of time. You can always wear them and that’s why they will never die.”

Paul, Schau Schau Brillen

Ask the Expert

What are “Shooter” sunglasses?

The Ray-Ban Shooter is a classic aviator style from the 1930s/40s distinguished by a “bullet hole” ring in the center of the bridge. While it looks like a target, it was functionally designed for pilots (and later hunters) to hold a cigarette when they needed both hands free.

How can I tell if a frame is too big for my face?

Paul identifies two key signs of a poor fit: “wiggling” and cheek contact. If the bridge is too wide for your nose, the frame will not sit securely and will wobble or “wiggle” on your face. Additionally, if the lenses are too tall, the bottom of the frame may press against your cheeks. This causes the glasses to lift up physically every time you smile, which is both uncomfortable and a sign of incorrect proportions.

Why choose nose pads vs. a saddle bridge?

It is often a matter of comfort and anatomy. Nose pads (the small clear ovals) are adjustable, allowing the glasses to sit higher on a flat nose bridge. A saddle bridge (where the frame sits directly on the nose) offers a cleaner, more streamlined look but requires a perfect fit—if the bridge is too wide, the glasses will slide down; too narrow, and they will pinch.

Is Buffalo Horn better than Acetate?

“Better” is subjective. Horn is superior for comfort (it warms to body temperature) and aesthetics (unique patterns), but it is high-maintenance and fragile. Acetate is durable, hypoallergenic, and capable of holding vibrant, transparent colors that horn cannot achieve.

Why do some vintage glasses curl around the ears?

You might notice some vintage frames (like the “Harry Potter” style Jack tries on) have arms that curl completely around the back of the ear. Paul explains that this was originally a “sporty version” of eyewear designed to secure the glasses firmly to the head. Because these frames often lacked nose pads, they relied on this tight “cable temple” grip to prevent them from falling off during activity.

Jack Collins, Senior Content Manager, Gentleman's Gazette

“It goes to show how the proportions of the frame make such a big impact on a person’s style.”

Jack Collins, Senior Content Manager, Gentleman's Gazette

Follow Schau Schau Brillen on Intagram!

Click here

More Interesting Vienna Adventures

Photo of a sign. It reads, "Scheer Schumacher"

200 Years Of Bespoke History

Inside Rudolf Scheer & Söhne

TAKE THE SCHEER TOUR
Three images pertaining to the production of exotic fragrances. Text reads, "Scent odyssey."

Estoras Fragrance & The Esterházy Legacy

HEAR THE ORIGIN STORY
Two men pose with fabrics in front of a store sign

Tour Vienna’s 1873 Fabric House

Wilhelm Jungmann & Neffe

EXPLORE THE FABRIC HOUSE
Comment

Posted February 16, 2026 in ,

Leave a Comment

Want to join the discussion? Feel free to contribute!