Bespoke Eyewear Guide: Horn vs. Acetate & Finding Your Fit

Finding the perfect pair of glasses is a challenge every gentleman faces. From “bone hard” buffalo horn to vintage aviators, we visit a master optician in Vienna to decode the “Golden Rules” of finding the right frame for your face shape.
Vintage Eyewear Guide: Finding the Perfect Fit in Vienna
Inside the Schau Schau Brillen Archive
In today’s video, Jack Collins visits Schau Schau Brillen in Vienna to meet Paul, a master optician who manages an archive of roughly 1,000 frames. Together, they try on various vintage styles, from 1980s aviators to modern bespoke buffalo horn frames, to see how different eras of design impact a gentleman’s style.
“It’s unique. You will never get an exact pair of glasses like these.”Paul of Schau Schau Brillen on Why He Choose Buffalo Horn as Material for the Glasses
Understanding Face Shape and Materials
This guide helps readers understand how subtle differences in bridge size and frame width can drastically alter one’s appearance. It also explains the practical differences between materials like buffalo horn and acetate, helping you make a more informed purchase decision.
Eyeglasses Guide for Men: History & Style Overview
Highlights from this Video
"…it's very light and it feels very comfortable on the skin but you always have to be careful with it…"
What do you think is this material? Head on to this timestamp to find out!
"The true Harry Potter look."
Any Harry Potter fans out there? Find out which of the glasses feels like Harry Potter eyewear.
"It looks like a bullet hole actually."
It is one thing to appreciate a vintage style, but you will never imagine the true reason these are called ‘Ray-Ban Shooters.’ The secret lies in the mysterious ring in the design.
"So, would you say that there's a particular style that would suit my face best?"
Watch as a master optician analyzes Jack’s facial proportions to reveal the one frame shape that fits him perfectly.
"There's something very menacing about these frames."
Why did these frames make Jack feel like he was “plotting something”? Watch this part now!
“Maybe because the classic frames are never out of time. You can always wear them and that’s why they will never die.”Paul, Schau Schau Brillen
Ask the Expert
What are “Shooter” sunglasses?
The Ray-Ban Shooter is a classic aviator style from the 1930s/40s distinguished by a “bullet hole” ring in the center of the bridge. While it looks like a target, it was functionally designed for pilots (and later hunters) to hold a cigarette when they needed both hands free.
How can I tell if a frame is too big for my face?
Paul identifies two key signs of a poor fit: “wiggling” and cheek contact. If the bridge is too wide for your nose, the frame will not sit securely and will wobble or “wiggle” on your face. Additionally, if the lenses are too tall, the bottom of the frame may press against your cheeks. This causes the glasses to lift up physically every time you smile, which is both uncomfortable and a sign of incorrect proportions.
Why choose nose pads vs. a saddle bridge?
It is often a matter of comfort and anatomy. Nose pads (the small clear ovals) are adjustable, allowing the glasses to sit higher on a flat nose bridge. A saddle bridge (where the frame sits directly on the nose) offers a cleaner, more streamlined look but requires a perfect fit—if the bridge is too wide, the glasses will slide down; too narrow, and they will pinch.
Is Buffalo Horn better than Acetate?
“Better” is subjective. Horn is superior for comfort (it warms to body temperature) and aesthetics (unique patterns), but it is high-maintenance and fragile. Acetate is durable, hypoallergenic, and capable of holding vibrant, transparent colors that horn cannot achieve.
Why do some vintage glasses curl around the ears?
You might notice some vintage frames (like the “Harry Potter” style Jack tries on) have arms that curl completely around the back of the ear. Paul explains that this was originally a “sporty version” of eyewear designed to secure the glasses firmly to the head. Because these frames often lacked nose pads, they relied on this tight “cable temple” grip to prevent them from falling off during activity.
“It goes to show how the proportions of the frame make such a big impact on a person’s style.”Jack Collins, Senior Content Manager, Gentleman's Gazette
Follow Schau Schau Brillen on Intagram!
More Interesting Vienna Adventures
200 Years Of Bespoke History
Inside Rudolf Scheer & Söhne
Estoras Fragrance & The Esterházy Legacy
Tour Vienna’s 1873 Fabric House
Wilhelm Jungmann & Neffe