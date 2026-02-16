Bespoke Eyewear Guide: Horn vs. Acetate & Finding Your Fit

Ask the Expert

What are “Shooter” sunglasses?

The Ray-Ban Shooter is a classic aviator style from the 1930s/40s distinguished by a “bullet hole” ring in the center of the bridge. While it looks like a target, it was functionally designed for pilots (and later hunters) to hold a cigarette when they needed both hands free.

How can I tell if a frame is too big for my face?

Paul identifies two key signs of a poor fit: “wiggling” and cheek contact. If the bridge is too wide for your nose, the frame will not sit securely and will wobble or “wiggle” on your face. Additionally, if the lenses are too tall, the bottom of the frame may press against your cheeks. This causes the glasses to lift up physically every time you smile, which is both uncomfortable and a sign of incorrect proportions.

Why choose nose pads vs. a saddle bridge?

It is often a matter of comfort and anatomy. Nose pads (the small clear ovals) are adjustable, allowing the glasses to sit higher on a flat nose bridge. A saddle bridge (where the frame sits directly on the nose) offers a cleaner, more streamlined look but requires a perfect fit—if the bridge is too wide, the glasses will slide down; too narrow, and they will pinch.

Is Buffalo Horn better than Acetate?

“Better” is subjective. Horn is superior for comfort (it warms to body temperature) and aesthetics (unique patterns), but it is high-maintenance and fragile. Acetate is durable, hypoallergenic, and capable of holding vibrant, transparent colors that horn cannot achieve.

Why do some vintage glasses curl around the ears?

You might notice some vintage frames (like the “Harry Potter” style Jack tries on) have arms that curl completely around the back of the ear. Paul explains that this was originally a “sporty version” of eyewear designed to secure the glasses firmly to the head. Because these frames often lacked nose pads, they relied on this tight “cable temple” grip to prevent them from falling off during activity.