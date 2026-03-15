Maftei Bespoke Shoemaking: Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Alexandru Maftei?

Alexandru Maftei is a legendary Viennese master shoemaker known for operating one of the largest and most respected bespoke shoe ateliers in Europe. Originally from Romania, the Maftei family has preserved traditional Austro-Hungarian shoemaking techniques for generations, blending artistic flair with architectural precision.

What makes Maftei bespoke shoes unique?

The hallmark of a Maftei shoe is the wood-pegged waist. Unlike modern machine-made shoes, Maftei uses tiny wooden pegs to secure the sole at the waist. This allows for an incredibly narrow, elegant “fiddleback” silhouette that is physically impossible to achieve with standard Goodyear welting.

How long does the bespoke process take?

For a first-time client, the process usually takes 6 to 9 months. This includes the initial measurement, the carving of your custom lasts, a “trial shoe” fitting to ensure perfect comfort, and the final hand-finishing of the leather. Subsequent pairs are typically faster once your personal last is on file in the Vienna atelier.

Can I commission Maftei shoes if I don’t live in Vienna?

Yes. Alexandru and his son Lucian Maftei frequently conduct “trunk shows” in major cities across Europe and occasionally in the United States. During these events, you can be professionally measured and choose your styles in person without traveling to their main atelier in Vienna.