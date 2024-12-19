Clothing

5 Stylish Black Tie Optional Looks

by E.J. Daniels

Black Tie Optional events give you the chance to express your personal style while maintaining a sense of formality. This guide provides five distinct looks that blend classic elegance with modern creativity, helping you stand out on any occasion.

Table of Contents
  1. Contemporary Black Tie Optional Looks
  2. Conclusion
  3. Outfit Rundown
  4. Frequently Asked Questions
Contemporary Black Tie Optional Looks

Been invited to a Black Tie Optional event but don’t know what to wear? Here are some contemporary yet classic options to consider. You’ll note that in this content we aren’t focusing on traditional black tie.

Four men gathered around a bar in Black Tie
Raphael, Preston, Eb, and Jack at a Bar wearing traditional Black Tie

The examples here are more fashion-forward choices often seen in contemporary settings, many of which are festive in nature. Black Tie Optional means you can wear Black Tie but don’t necessarily have to. And it affords the chance to wear Black Tie differently than what’s considered traditional.

Today’s examples will include ensembles that don’t require Black Tie elements and ensembles that take advantage of the looseness associated with contemporary Black Tie Optional conventions to create more personal, memorable, stylish Black Tie Optional ensembles.

Outfit 1. Conventional Contemporary

Preston in another tailored navy suit with a striped tie, white shirt, and pocket square
Preston in a dark gray suit adjusting his suit buttons, wearing a white shirt, dark red tie, and black oxfords
Preston in a tailored navy suit with a striped tie, white shirt, and pocket square
Dark suit, white shirt, and conservative tie—perfect for a modern Black Tie Optional dress code.

What Is the Conventional Contemporary Look?

Our first example is a contemporary Black Tie Optional dress code choice on the optional end of the spectrum. It has a comparable formality to Black Tie within a modern setting but without the typical uniformity that a traditional Black Tie event would entail; that is to say, it is not a tuxedo and has no Black Tie elements.

Why Choose a Suit Instead of a Tuxedo?

You might not be able to justify the cost of buying an entire Black Tie Ensemble for one event since Black Tie events are so rare nowadays, and many don’t own a tuxedo, even if they’re into classic menswear. A well-fitting suit is better than a rented tuxedo 9 out of 10 times.

What to Wear for This Look

The optional in the dress code indicates that the host isn’t as concerned with formal evening wear. So a dark suit, white shirt, and conservative tie are perfectly okay.

Raphael in a dark suit with a white shirt, conservative tie, and white pocket square
Raphael’s outfit ensemble of a dark suit, white shirt, and conservative tie embodies the modern Black Tie Optional dress code.

You can even look at including accessories like boutonnieres or cocktail-themed pocket squares. These will give your outfit an added touch of elegance.

White and Violet Christmas Rose Boutonniere Buttonhole Flower Fort Belvedere

White and Violet Christmas Rose Boutonnière Flower

Make your outfit stand out with this classic boutonnière.

Buy here!

Martini Cocktail Hand Embroidered Linen Pocket Square

Martini Cocktail Hand Embroidered Linen Pocket Square

Add a playful yet formal touch with this embroidered pocket square.

Buy here!

When to Wear This Outfit

This dress code is typical of more formal business-like occasions such as work events like a ceremony honoring a coworker or a retirement party.

How to Nail This Conventional Contemporary Black Tie Optional Look

Here’s Preston in an archetypical formal Optional Black Tie ensemble—dark gray suit, dark red tie, white dress shirt, white pocket square, and black oxfords with a discreet boutonnière to add personality.

Preston in a dark gray suit with a white dress shirt, dark red tie, white pocket square, and black oxfords, featuring a discreet boutonnière for a formal Black Tie Optional ensemble
Preston’s look for a conventional contemporary Black Tie Optional dress code
Wool Challis Tie in Burgundy with Yellow Polka Dots - Fort Belvedere.

Fort Belvedere

Burgundy Polka Dot Wool Challis Tie

get this accessory
White Linen Pocket Square with Burgundy Red Handrolled X Stitch

Fort Belvedere

Burgundy X-Stitch Edge White Linen Pocket Square

get this accessory
Vanilla Delphinium Boutonnière Flower

Fort Belvedere

Vanilla Delphinium Boutonnière Flower

get this accessory

2. True Contemporary with Knitwear

Drastic changes in today’s formality levels mean that there are many contemporary ensembles that were once considered casual and can appear very formal by today’s standards.

Breaking Traditional Rules

Because the host didn’t specifically ask for Black Tie for this dress code, there’s no expectation for all guests to be dressed exactly the same. It’s perfectly acceptable that conventional Black Tie Optional rules can be broken for these less formal occasions so long as an overall formal appearance is maintained.

Kyle wearing a black turtleneck and dark jacket

When You Can Skip the Tie

So, there are even instances where you could get away with not wearing neckwear. Consider, for instance, wearing elevated knitwear like a turtleneck in a dark color. The trick is to make sure that your knitwear and jacket are more muted. This helps to create the level of formality associated with evening events.

Why a Turtleneck Works Better Than a Black Shirt

Black turtlenecks pair especially well with gray suits that also fit this level of formality and are a much better choice than the black dress shirt and a black jacket. It’s extremely difficult to pair neckwear with a black dress shirt. An open collar exposing the chest doesn’t fit the formality level, whereas a black turtleneck elegantly fixes both of the issues associated with a dark dress shirt.

Also, the more significant textural distinction between black knitwear and a jacket is more visually pleasing than the more proximate appearance of a black jacket and black shirt, which can appear muddy.

Man in a black dress shirt and dark jacket, illustrating the challenges of pairing neckwear with open-collar formality
A black dress shirt without neckwear does not align with the formality level required for Black Tie Optional events.

When to Wear Dark Turtlenecks with Dark Jackets

Muted, dark turtlenecks can be a good option for hip, laid-back events like art exhibit openings, club events, casual cool wedding receptions, and the like, where creativity and some nonchalance are openly embraced.

Man in a dark suit and black turtleneck with a white pocket square, standing outside a historic building
Man in a black turtleneck and dark suit walking confidently in an urban setting
Man in a dark turtleneck and tailored suit with relaxed trousers
Muted tones and a tailored silhouette define this modern take on Black Tie Optional looks.

3. Fun Black Tie

Black Tie Optional doesn’t mean that you have to wear Black Tie, but it doesn’t mean that you can’t either.

When to Try Fun Black Tie

Assuming that the event isn’t formal like a government or a white-collar office event and that someone else isn’t the center of attention like a wedding, this could be a good opportunity to bust out Black Tie elements that might be too intrusive for traditional Black Tie.

Ways to Add Fun to Your Look

This approach is similar to Creative Black Tie but with less of an emphasis on drawing attention by breaking the rules a little with an otherwise uniform dress code and more focus on having more fun with playful options; items that are evening wear adjacent in contemporary settings

Velvet Dinner Jacket
Velvet dinner jackets have become a stylish go-to option for contemporary Black Tie settings

Why Choose a Velvet Jacket?

There’s increasing interest in the use of velvet dinner jackets, which are a contemporary twist on the smoking jacket popularized by figures like Tom Ford. Historically, these jackets were inspired by smoking jackets worn when entertaining at home and designed to keep cigar ash off your regular jacket at something like a dinner party. This is because the velvet was much easier to clean.

Raphael relaxing on a chaise lounge wearing a velvet smoking jacket
Velvet smoking jackets, once designed for home entertaining, remain a luxurious choice for formal occasions.

Nowadays, most velvet jackets are designed like a traditional dinner jacket and are meant to be a more fashion-forward replacement for a tuxedo jacket but come in more fun, bold colors like burgundy, bottle green, or even options like burnt orange. They can even be paired with velvet slippers for the full textured effect.

Three velvet dinner jackets in bold colors: burgundy, burnt orange, and bottle green, suitable for creative Black Tie Optional occasions
Velvet dinner jackets in burgundy, burnt orange, and bottle green add a bold and stylish touch to Black Tie Optional events

A Creative Seasonal Option

Conversely, you could go boldly contemporary and intentionally wear a sports coat as a dinner jacket substitute. Buzz Tang elevates his look to this pseudo evening wear status with a dinner shirt, cummerbund, and black bow tie.

A seasonal alternative that is the most traditional choice for this kind of effect is an off-white dinner jacket. Historically, it was used in warmer months and made with a looser weave to help dispel heat, but as part of contemporary styling, it can be worn whenever needed.

Adding Color and Personality

You can even go for something like a red bow tie or boutonniere for a little more color. Its more rakish style of evening wear is a good option for festive celebratory events like cultural events, opening nights, celebratory office parties, formal parties at residences, and more effusive weddings.

How to Nail The Fun Black Tie Optional using Ivan’s Look

Here’s Ivan in a glorious black and white ensemble with an Ivory jacket and traditional tuxedo pants, black bow tie, and cummerbund but more creative velvet slippers with a skull and crossbones novel emblem.

Ivan in an ivory dinner jacket with traditional tuxedo pants, black bow tie, cummerbund, and velvet slippers with a skull motif
Ivan with a bold Black Tie Optional look with an ivory dinner jacket, tuxedo pants, and creative velvet slippers
Black Bow Tie in Silk Velvet Sized Self-Tie Butterfly - Fort Belvedere

Fort Belvedere

Black Butterfly Cotton Velvet Bow Tie

shop the look
Silk Satin Cummerbund in Black - Fort Belvedere

Fort Belvedere

Black Satin Silk Cummerbund

shop the look

4. Non-Black Tuxedo

Most traditional colors associated with black tie ensembles include black, white, and maybe a red accessory. But there have been many contemporary takes on tuxedos that have introduced some more colorful options into the mix that can still be extremely elegant.

Why Choose a Midnight Blue Tuxedo?

Midnight blue has been a historical alternative to the black tuxedo, and it can sometimes even be the preferred option for those with fairer skin and hair.

Illustrations showcasing historical midnight blue tuxedos as an elegant alternative to traditional Black Tie
Midnight blue tuxedos, a classic and elegant alternative to black, are preferred for their flattering tone in historical Black Tie attire.

Other Contemporary Color Options

Midnight blue tuxedoes are, nowadays, also joined by tuxedoes in lighter shades of blue, usually with black detailing. While this is a more fashioned forward option, it can still be perfect for Black Tie events. The same principle applies to the darker greens and burgundies, which have come up as a more contemporary choice lately.

Man in a dark green tuxedo with black lapels and a black bow tie
A dark green tuxedo with black lapels offers a bold and modern choice for Black Tie Optional events.
Man in a burgundy tuxedo with black lapels and a black bow tie, perfect for creative Black Tie Optional occasions
Burgundy tuxedos are a fun, stylish, contemporary alternative for Black Tie Optional events.

How to Keep It Balanced

When wearing looks like these, it’s best to keep the rest of the outfit more muted as the tuxedo itself is meant to be the statement. This means that the rest of the outfit should be in line with the traditional elements of black tie. This will help it to avoid appearing costumey.

If you’re looking for extra styling points, pairing them with our colored evening silk socks can be a good option for artistic and cultural events, more formal office celebrations, or even public galas.

Fort Belvedere Silk Socks
Fort Belvedere Silk Socks

RECOMMENDED

Formal Evening Silk Socks

In addition to traditional black, Fort Belvedere carries silk evening socks in dark navy, light navy, bottle green, and burgundy red.

Complete the non-black look with these socks!

How to Nail The “Non-Black” Black Tie Optional with Chris’s Ensemble

Here’s Chris in a very sedate and elegant midnight blue. He wears this tuxedo with traditional Black Tie accessories. But notice little contemporary touches like the lighter-colored buttons.

Chris in a midnight blue tuxedo with traditional Black Tie accessories, featuring lighter-colored buttons for a contemporary touch
Chris in a midnight blue tuxedo paired with traditional Black Tie accessories and subtle modern details like lighter buttons
Black Bow Tie in Silk Wide Rib Grosgrain Sized Butterfly - Fort Belvedere

Fort Belvedere

Black Butterfly Wide Rib Grosgrain Bow Tie

Add to your bow tie collection
Silk Barathea Cummerbund in Black - Fort Belvedere

Fort Belvedere

Black Barathea Silk Cummerbund

make this yours now

5. Bold Accessories with Black Tie

If you have a traditional tuxedo, there are still other ways to be festive while putting a contemporary twist on this classic style. Accessories go a long way in determining the style and overall feel of your evening wear. Usually, the rule is you can have one or two deviations within traditional Black Tie, but you can use them to your full advantage here.

Bold Accessories to Consider

Some options to consider are colored or patterned cummerbunds, more playful tuxedo studs, or bolder boutonnieres or bow ties. Some of our favorites include options like our velvet bow ties, non-satin cummerbund, or evening shoelaces for more subtle flare.

Black Single End Cotton Velvet Bow Tie

Fort Belvedere

Black Single End Cotton Velvet Bow Tie

add this to your favorites!
Yellow Gold Shirt Studs Monkey Fist Sterling Silver 925

Fort Belvedere

Monkey Fist Knot Yellow Gold Vermeil Shirt Studs

add this to your favorites!
Slim Black Velvet Evening Shoelaces

Fort Belvedere

Slim Black Velvet Evening Shoelaces

add this to your favorites!

It’s all about finding small details that won’t be immediately apparent at first glance but show some personality when someone examines your outfit in more detail.

Take It Further with a Statement Piece

Conversely, you could go bolder with something like a ruffled tuxedo shirt. Having that one signature deviation can make traditional Black Tie more you. These more playful deviations can be a good option for festive weddings, festive office parties, hip cultural events, or more layback formal parties and private residences.

Here’s Preston in a traditional dinner jacket ensemble. But notice these festive studs and tartan cummerbund.

Preston elevates a traditional dinner jacket ensemble with festive studs and a tartan cummerbund
Preston (right) elevates a traditional dinner jacket ensemble with a red bow tie, festive studs, and a tartan cummerbund.

Conclusion

Despite the idea that all black tie adjacent dress codes have to be uniform, we hope this proves that Black Tie Optional is still a fairly flexible dress code. And if you want to experiment, there’s still plenty of room for creativity.

Outfit Rundown

Kyle's Black Tie Optional look
Kyle’s Black Tie Optional look

In today’s outfit, I’m wearing a gray plaid suit with a black dress shirt, a fun pop of color with a pocket square from Fort Belvedere, and velvet loafers. My fragrance for today is Roberto Ugolini 4 Rosso. Something like that is a great fragrance for where we live, where it’s starting to get colder, so some of the warmer elements come through in that scent, and it’s a great option to wear for the season.

For other great accessories, like this pocket square and some amazing socks and boutonniere, check out the Fort Belvedere shop.

Antique Gold Ochre Silk Wool Pocket Square with Printed geometric medallions in beige, red and blue with cream contrast edge by Fort Belvedere

Fort Belvedere

Antique Gold Medallion Printed Silk Wool Pocket Square

Add fun color to you Black Tie Optional ensemble
Photo of Roberto Ugolini 4 Rosso Bottle and Box

Fort Belvedere

4 Rosso Cologne

make this your signature scent!

How do you like to do Black Tie Optional? Let us know in the comments!

Frequently Asked Questions

What do I wear to a black tie optional event?

Black tie optional events can either call for a more formal suit and more festive evening wear. What you wear will depend on what you have and your own personality and style. You also always have the option to wear a traditional black tie ensemble. 

Can I wear a colored suit?

For formal events it’s best to stick with classic colors like black, navy, or dark gray. Bright colors might be too informal for this dress code, but jewel tones are often at home in the Black Tie Optional dress code. 

Are bow ties necessary?

Bow ties are not necessary if you are not wearing Black Tie. You can wear a regular tie, but make sure it complements your suit.

What type of shoes should I wear?

In most traditional cases, well-polished black oxfords or derbys are your best option. In a contemporary setting, however, more unusual footwear like velvet slippers become an option.

Reader Comments

    1. We typically advocate for the same, having produced guides to assist in the learning process. That being said, if someone needs to don a bow tie and is only able to do a pre-tied for dexterity reasons, a pre-tied is more than excusable.

      Reply