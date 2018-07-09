5 Best Inexpensive Fountain Pens For Beginners
Over time, I’ve used many different fountain pens, expensive and inexpensive ones. Today, I’ll highlight the 5 best value pens that won’t break the bank. It’s particularly good if you don’t know if a fountain pen is right for you so we focus on low price, easy maintenance, easy writing, and overall, a good experience at a minimal investment.
Even though it might seem different, fountain pens need not be intimidating, expensive, or maintenance intensive. You can really find a lot of fountain pens that are inexpensive. The problem is some are bad and some are good.
In the US, most adults never get acquainted with fountain pens unless they intentionally seek them out. In Germany where I grew up, it’s part of the school curriculum so I first wrote with fountain pens when I was 5 years old.
Fountain Pen Terminology
Just like with any hobby, there’s a lingo in the fountain pen world that you need to understand so you can distinguish between the different pens.
The Nib
The first important and probably the most important part is the nib. The nib is this little metal piece at the tip of a fountain pen that you write with on a piece of paper. Basically, a fountain pen uses capillary action as well as gravity to get the ink from the inside of the pen through the nib onto the paper.
The Ink Feed
Right below the nib, you can find the ink feed which helps the capillary action and to get the ink onto the paper. Unlike ballpoint or rollerball pens, nibs come in different widths. The finest ones are EF which means extra fine then there’s F for fine. The most common nib is M for medium. If you want a broader nib, you get a B, an even wider is a BB nib, and if you want it really broad which is usually only used for signatures, you get a 03b nib. Sometimes, you can also find oblique nibs which means they’re angled at the tip and that would, for example, be an OB which is an oblique broad nib. When you start for the first time, I suggest you maybe go with a medium nib, a fine or an extra fine nib, because they’re easiest to learn with and later on, you can upgrade and invest in more pens with broader nibs.
The Converter
Unlike a ballpoint pen, most fountain pens don’t come pre-loaded with ink and you can either get cartridges but they’re more expensive on a per-use cost and instead, you can use a converter so you can choose from any kind of ink you want and you can just fill the ink into it. Usually, they cost anywhere from one to five dollars but you’ll save money over time compared to a cartridge which is usually a one-time use.
The Piston-Filler
This one doesn’t have a cartridge and you simply turn the knob at the end of the fountain pen to basically suck ink in or push it back out. Normally, you find this kind of mechanism in more expensive fountain pens. Personally, I am a big fan of the piston fillers or the converters because down the line, they’re less expensive than cartridges and they’re also less hard on the environment because you have less waste.
5 Highly-Recommended Beginner Fountain Pens
1. Pilot Metropolitan
The first really inexpensive fountain pen is the Pilot Metropolitan which retails at around $15. It was introduced in 2012 and it was universally praised as a really good fountain pen especially at the price point. It comes in a nice gift box, has a nice weight, very clean lines, and you can even choose between different nib widths which is not something you often find in this price range. It uses proprietary cartridges and converters but when you buy a new one, it comes with a converter where you just have to squeeze and let go which sucks up the ink into the fountain pen.
Personally, I think it’s a very good pen that comes in different finishes so you can personalize it to your taste. The nib is made out of steel, made in Japan, and I think for what it is, it is really good, it’s not harsh, it is definitely a pen that we recommend to anyone who just wants to start out and who’s not sure if he wants to invest hundreds of dollars into a fountain pen.
2. Pilot Varsity – The Most Inexpensive Fountain Pen
Usually, it’s sold in a five pack for ten dollars and it has a nib, it looks pretty cheap like a typical rollerball and it is all plastic. It’s considered a disposable fountain pen that you can’t refill once the ink is all gone. Now if you look at YouTube, you may find people who have actually hacked that and were able to refill it. That being said, the plastic is so cheap that over time, it will probably break anyway, so if you think that you might use the pen for a longer time, I suggest going with the Metropolitan over the Varsity. The good part about it is that it has a great nib, consistency, and it’s not scratchy.
3. Jinhao X450 – Huge Bang For The Buck
These pens cost approximately $5 each and most people are shocked by how low the prices are and how valuable it seems in comparison. If you want a huge bang for the buck, Jinhao is definitely worth a look. Unlike the pilot Metropolitan, the Jinhao pens are larger and the 450 is also a lot heavier. Now if you write a lot, that can tire out your hand more quickly but if you just use it for signatures, it’s really nice to have a certain weight. The nib of the X 450 looks pretty similar to a Montblanc nib, however, it’s just gold-plated and not made out of solid gold. Right out of the plastic bag, it even comes with an ink converter which is rather nice and unexpected in that price segment. Overall, it doesn’t look like a high-end fountain pen, at the same time, it doesn’t look like a five-dollar pen either.
4. Jinhao X750 – Inexpensive Fountain Pen Made in China
On the other hand, the X 750 has kind of a brushed stainless steel look in platinum color the nib is likewise in the same color. It has a nice lid that clicks on and seems quite tight even though over time, I don’t quite think it will stand the test of time. The name engraving on it looks rather cheap but at the end of the day, it is a cheap fountain pen. In my opinion, it’s very similar to the x450. It’s just lighter in weight and frankly, if you want to try them out, you get both for just about 10 bucks which is really inexpensive.
5. Lamy Safari – Inexpensive Fountain Pen Made in Germany
It’s made in Germany in Heidelberg which is very close to my home state and when I was in third grade, this is the fountain pen I used. Because of its sleek design and look, you can even see sometimes people today wearing it with their bespoke suits which I find quite ironic because it was a school pen that I used. For the same reason, I just can’t get myself to use that pen today because it always makes me feel like a little school pupil.
The standard version of the Safari is made out of plastic. You can also find different versions of metals such as aluminum but in my experience, they dent very easily and scratch so they don’t look very well. Going with the original plastic version is just fine. The styling is definitely the most industrial one but it’s very comfortable in your hand and it’s very easy to grip for small hands as well as medium hands. If you have really large hands, I find the Lamy Safari is not quite the right pen for you. Lamy was quite smart and they introduced the proprietary ink cartridges which are much larger than regular ones but also more expensive.
They also have ink converters but you have to buy them separately and they are not part of the package as for the Jinhao. Unlike the other pens in our line up, the Lamy Safari has a convenient ink window so you can see if the pen is dried in or if you simply ran out of ink. The Lamy Safari nib is smooth right out of the box and it comes in different nib widths as well. It’s also easy to exchange the nibs in different widths and because it is such a popular pen, it comes in many different colors and patterns and varieties. The Lamy Safari is most expensive of the bunch and cost between $20-$25 dollars depending on where you buy.
CONCLUSION
If I had to choose just one fountain pen out of the five, it would probably be the Pilot Metropolitan in a F or fine nib because medium is something that you find in a lot of nibs so fine is a little different. It also has an ink flow that it’s not as strong so you can basically write on it with any paper without risking it to bleed and it also has a heavier weight than the Lamy Safari and to me, it’s a more professional looking pen and it doesn’t have that schoolboy image.
All the Pens mentioned here can be used by right-handed and left-handed people but it’s really a personal preference and so I suggest you go out and try them out, you can even buy two or three different ones to see which ones you like more and then write it up for a little bit. If you really fall in love with them, you’ll probably want to invest in a more expensive piece that has nicer materials and a nicer nib because that way, it remains a good investment.
Just got a safari and it’s worth it.
Safari is great.
About thirty years ago, a Duofold. Still have it.Finest kind.
I would like to add the TWSBI Eco. It is a demonstrator (clear plastic) that allows you to view the machinations of the piston. It is a nice size and writes very smoothly. The ink flow is also smooth. The only caveat I have is to be careful when tightening the nut that attaches the ink feed. It comes with a plastic wrench to disassemble it, but if you strip it, you may not be able to clean the inside. The Eco retails for about $30.
Fountain pens are not practical for left-handed people. The ink simply does not dry quickly enough, so my hand smears it. I would pretty much have to relearn writing from first principle, so no thank you – I will stick with my gel-pens and avoid the mess!
I’m left handed and still very much like the experience of writing with a fountain pen, being careful of smears, of course, not hurrying.
Yes, I admit it is more difficult for left-handed people. Because of that, 50 years ago many young kids were forced to write with their right hand, even if they were left-handed. When I was in school kids who were lefties just learnt how to write fountain pens with their left hand, but it is perfectly understandable that you do not want to do that.
I’m left handed and use fountain pens daily with zero issues.
You shouldn’t make such definitive statements.
I’m a lefty. I’ve used fountain pens in the past, but I always smear. How do you avoid smearing?
I found this really beautiful Schaeffer gold and brown striped fountain pen, along with a matching mechanical pencil, among my grandfather’s things. It’s from the 40s, I think. I bought some ink, but I’m hesitant to try to load it. It has something on the non-business end that looks like a syringe which might be used to draw ink into it. Is there anything I should do before trying to use it?
I’ve used fountain pens for years and appreciate the experience, it makes me slow down, becomes meditative, present. With that said, I have invested money in Mont Blanc (many and all very very good), pelican (less expensive), Visconti (very good), Waterman. I tend to like medium nibs, depending on the nib flow, the fine and extra fine nibs seem wimpy and unmanly. The paper quality is becoming supremely important to me ( Sven, you may consider developing a talk about this sometime, finding good writing paper is difficult). But I say the Lamy pens, of which I have four, is of very good even with the steel nib, surprising to me (I have no financial interest is the company.) Moreover, do not buy Chinese pens that claim to be like Mont Blanc or other fine pens. They usually run about $100-200. They are fake and have horrible performance. I learned my lesson and after talking to a Mont Blanc rep from Germany in one of the American stores, my eyes were wide open regarding this shady business. I love the Japanese papers that are available.
I have a Metropolitan, a nice pen as well as a Pilot Knight, a Lamy Safari with an EF nib (my daily carry), a couple of Jin Haos, the two you mentioned, and a Levenger True Writer with a F nib. I also have my late mother’s Esterbrook with a court reporter’s nib. When the Parker T-Ball Jotter came out, she bought one and never looked back. Yes, she was a court reporter when she was younger.
About 40 years ago I was given a Parker 61 in the lovely “cirrus” style and it is still my favourite pen to write with and it also got me into buying fountain pens. My collection which is primarily Parker includes examples of “Sonnet”, “Falcon/50” another “61” and a “65” along with about 30 other gold filled writing instruments but my for an every day fountain pen I still think that you have to go along way to beat the “25” which you can pick-up on auction sites in the UK for about £10. Incidentally, that is about the price point that I paid for my first one way back in about 1985 and it still writes as well today as it did then. I accept that this is more expensive than the ultra inexpensive pens in the article but I would rather pay a bit more and get something so long lasting.
I always thought that it was a shame that Parker didn’t offer a gold filled version of the “25” especially when they did on the “45” which wasn’t that much more expensive than the “25” when they were both in the range.
I think that for the money, a vintage Parker 51 or even a Parker 21 has these all beat hands down. You can pick up a Parker 51 “Special” in a common color in user condition for less than $100. The later aerometrics typically can be brought back to life with warm water and a lot of soaking even if they have been in a drawer for decades. Top of the line workmanship, real lucite, real silicone, real stainless steel, and a real iridium nib. I have a bunch I have cleaned up over the years, that I like to think lasted the original owner’s lifetime, will last my lifetime and then someone else’s too.
From my private school Hyde Park College in West London during the 50/60’s we always used the fine Parker 51. Moreover a great treat was to visit the Parker Service Center at the end of The Strand. There they would service your pen, change the nib if necessary and advice generally all for FREE in those days. This created strong brand loyalty. I still retain my collection of about six 51’s but rarely use now.
Splendid as always! I frequently carry an extra Jinhao to give away if someone queries beyond the surface about fountain pens. Though not what I use, the Jinhao are remarkably robust, well-made pens. I have probably bought/gifted two dozen, and all have worked flawlessly. On converters: As the plunger or twist knob takes up space in the pen barrel, one can cut a cartridge and, using Pliobond or contact cement, affix an ink sack fitted to fill the remainder of the barrel–it becomes a squeeze converter which frequently holds twice the ink of a plunger converter. Finally, antique shops are a splendid place to acquire broken, vintage pens, which can frequently (but not always) be revived with very little effort.
I would add the Jinhao 159, the Wing Sung 3008 and 698 (both piston fillers). Unfortunately, my favorite inexpensive pen — the Waterman Phileas, has been discontinued. I purchased several at Office Max for $10.00 The Kulture is a similar pen and can still be found for a reasonable price.
Ditto that. And the Kulture parts are interchangeable to repair Phileas.
Hello Sven: I had in school a Shaeffer pen and later on a Parker. Over the years I became very fond of them. I wonder why I have not mentioned them. In my country (Argentina) they have always enjoyed a high reputation. I am very fond of handwriting, and I do it as often as I can. I would like to know your opinion about these two brands. Best regards.
I started using fountain pens about four years ago and I’ve used several inexpensive models. The Pilot Metropolitan is indeed an excellent choice for a beginner pen; I’m amazed that such a great writer is available at this price. I’ve had a couple of Lamy Safaris and I liked them except for inconsistent ink flow with a number of different inks. It costs a bit more than the beginner models listed here, but the TWSBI Classic, at around $50, is a great value; it writes smoothly and consistently and it’s a piston filler, which is rare at this price. I also have a Sailor 1911L (~$250), which is a very smooth writer with a 21k solid gold nib. The plastic body is nothing to write home about, but it looks nice; and it’s mostly about the writing experience.
I almost forgot to mention a great source of information for those new to fountain pens. The Goulet Pen Co. (gouletpens.com) has a Resources section with tons of articles and videos about fountain pens, inks, paper, and more.
Yes, they tried that at my school abd my mom told them in no uncertain trrns that i eas left-handed.
I got my first fountain a Parker 45, my junior year in high school. 1963. Still have it, and a few more now.
What do you think of the Pilot. 3 fountain pen with a EF nib?
Jakob.Kanis
At the lower price end there are Noodler Pens, made in the USA and are cheap but durable.
This pen features a slide piston pump action for filling.
In the medium price range get a Conklin Duragraph pen.
In 1923, the Duragraph model was launched, and shortly afterwards was considered to be “the definitive” pen.
The model was named by combining the words, durable and graph – Duragraph. Created to last as an heirloom to serve many generations, the Duragraph is offered with a lifetime guarantee.
Select the fine nib, although you can get an “omniflex” nib that allows opening of the nib by pressing down
with the pen to make wider lines, but it probably shouldn’t be for the beginner.
My favorite manufacturer of pens is Pelikan. They are made in Germany and last a lifetime.
The Pelikan M205 Blue-Marbled series is a fascinating mix of different shades of blue that gives the pen
a deeper depth of color. The silver rings and trim complement the elegant blue marbled texture.
You can pay whatever you want for a fountain pen. The high end of Pelikan pens are expensive.
check this out:
REMEMBER you MUST use fountain pen ink for fountain pens. “Art ink”, “Indian ink”, etc. will clog
a pen very quickly. Fountain pen ink is a dye. Noodlers makes excellent ink in many colors and you can
get whatever color(s) you want but it would be better to begin with black or dark blue ink.
Black ink: 3oz (90ml) glass bottle of Noodler’s Dark Matter fountain pen ink. Noodler’s inks are
handcrafted, so there may be slight color variations from batch to batch.
Dark Blue ink: 3oz (90ml) glass bottle of Noodler’s Baystate Blue fountain pen ink.
The Jinhao 159 is the size of a Montblanc Meisterstück 149 and a darn good knock-off too. It’s well made, rather heavy and simply has a quality feel; plus, the price is about $12.50. Install a higher quality Goulet #6 nib of your width choice ($15.00) and you have a very nice writing fountain pen for under $30. It comes with a piston filler for bottled ink and will accept standard short or long international cartridges as well. The best entry level deal I have found to date.
I couldn’t agree more with your take on the Pilot Metropolitan. I have one in the fine nib and it writes very nicely despite my left handedness. I have found that many other inexpensive pens do not work well for us lefties. I also have a Hero that was quite inexpensive but impressive in looks and it writes extremely well for the price. My favorite is a Xezo that my wife got for me for our anniversary one year but that one is more expensive and finally I have a Parker that I bought just because we used to use them in school. I love writing with these pens; it makes me feel classy!
I have a nice collection of rather Shaeffers piston pens that were handed out at large business deal signing ceremonies, but my preference goes to Montegrappa, although one cannot say that they fall in the “inexpensive” category.