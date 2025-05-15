10 Commandments of Gentleman Style

When you buy something using the affiliate links on our site, we may earn a small commission.

Ever wonder how certain gentlemen look impeccable without appearing overdressed? It’s ten simple principles that transform clothing into confidence. Welcome to the 10 Commandments of Gentleman’s Style.

1. Fit Comes First

Even inexpensive garments look elevated when they fit the body correctly. Study hallmarks of proper fit, budget for a good tailor, and replace items that will never sit right. Nothing upgrades your appearance faster.

2. Purchase for Longevity You Can Afford

Treat clothing like investments. Quality costs more up front but pays dividends in durability and elegance. Hunt bargains via thrifting and vintage shops while keeping an eye on craftsmanship relative to the price tag.

3. Buy for Quality, Not Brands

A famous label is not a guarantee of exceptional construction or materials. Evaluate stitching, fabrics, and finishing before you pay for marketing hype. Brand loyalty is fine—once the brand earns it.

Even prestige names like Gucci need scrutiny; a label alone doesn’t guarantee construction excellence. A high-end tag is impressive, but always inspect fabric, stitching, and cut before assuming true value.

4. Understand Legacy & History

The conventions that govern every classic garment exist for a historical reason. Learning that back-story explains the rules and guidelines and guards you from repeating past style mistakes.

Vintage 1930s suits can inspire you, showing why knowing style history matters.

5. …But Rules Aren’t Everything

Once you grasp why rules exist, you can bend them intelligently. “No brown in town” made sense in Victorian London; today it’s optional. Creative risk is easier when you know the foundations.

“No brown in town” was the convention during the Victorian Era because of strict rules around formality. Browning clothing was associated with country attire, which was more sporting and casual.

6. Dress for Yourself, Not Society

Modern culture often discourages dressing up. Own your choices and wear tailoring for your own enjoyment, not external validation. Confidence outshines conformity.

7. Being a Gentleman Isn’t Just Clothes

Respect context and other people. Follow event dress codes, practice honesty and courtesy, and help newcomers understand classic style. Elegance without kindness is hollow.

8. Care for Your Clothing

Polish shoes, roll ties, and steam jackets. Basic maintenance extends lifespan and keeps investments paying off.

Style starts in the closet, not the store.

Cream, polish, reflect—repeat. Roll ties to keep creases away. A crisp press refreshes any shirt.

9. Have Fun

Don’t let perfectionism kill the joy. Classic style is a hobby; if obsessing over sleeve pitch stops being fun, step back, reset, and remember why you started.

Tailored—and totally enjoying it.

10. Be True to Yourself

Classic menswear spans vintage dandies to contemporary minimalists. Adapt these principles to your body, culture, and personality—make sure you wear the clothes, not vice-versa.

Conclusion

The principles we’ve outlined today should not be thought of as restrictions; they’re a roadmap that leads to looking refined while still feeling authentically you. Master the fundamentals, tweak them to suit your life, and—above all—enjoy the journey.

FAQ What’s the most important style commandment to live by? Ironically, it’s the idea that your clothing itself isn’t the most valuable thing classic style has to offer, but the principles behind what “Gentlemanly Style” conveys. What should someone interested in classic style do first? The most important thing is making sure the clothing you do have fits you as well as it can. While investing in quality products is a cornerstone of classic style, well-fitting clothes of lesser quality will usually look better than luxury clothes that don’t fit properly. What if I’m interested in classic style but can’t afford it? While classic style can be a bit of an investment at times, it doesn’t necessarily have to be overly expensive. Utilizing tools and methods like thrifting, or searching for items on eBay, can help you build up a quality wardrobe for a fraction of the price. I want to dress well but I’m scared of what others will think. What should I do? Classic style isn’t about doing what other people expect of you, but doing what feels true to you. There’s no denying it takes some courage to dress well when those around you often don’t, but once you get used to it, you won’t be able to imagine dressing any other way. How do I take care of the clothing I own? Clothing maintenance practices, such as polishing your shoes and ironing your shirts, may take some getting used to, but they will pay dividends in the long run. Luckily, we have plenty of guides on how to do these practices on the channel!

