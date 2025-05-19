Turnbull & Asser Explained: Fit, Fabrics, and Whether They’re Worth the Price

When you buy something using the affiliate links on our site, we may earn a small commission.

A well-crafted dress shirt is the backbone of any classic wardrobe. Turnbull & Asser, founded in 1885, combines British sartorial heritage with modern ready-to-wear convenience.

Here’s what you need to know when deciding if a Turnbull & Asser shirt is really worth the investment.

Turnbull & Asser History

Understanding the brand’s history helps contextualize its reputation and enduring appeal. This illustrious pedigree demonstrates why Turnbull & Asser remains synonymous with quality and class.

quick facts Who Are Turnbull & Asser? Founded 1885 by John Arthur Turnbull; renamed Turnbull & Asser in 1895 when Ernest Asser joined.

by John Arthur Turnbull; renamed Turnbull & Asser in 1895 when Ernest Asser joined. Flagship store at 71–72 Jermyn Street, London, open since 1903 .

at 71–72 Jermyn Street, London, . Dressed Sir Winston Churchill (his green velvet “siren suit” remains on display).

(his green velvet “siren suit” remains on display). Supplied Robert Redford’s club shirts in The Great Gatsby (now in the Icons Collection).

in The Great Gatsby (now in the Icons Collection). Created Heath Ledger’s Joker necktie for The Dark Knight.

for The Dark Knight. Outfitted James Bond actors , from Sean Connery’s cocktail cuffs to Daniel Craig’s Casino Royale evening shirt and the Kingsman film pieces.

, from Sean Connery’s cocktail cuffs to Daniel Craig’s Casino Royale evening shirt and the Kingsman film pieces. Royal Warrant Holders, serving the British royal family for generations.

What Makes a Turnbull & Asser Shirt?

The ready-to-wear line distills Turnbull & Asser’s craftsmanship into accessible off-the-rack options. Each pillar addresses a core element of shirt quality and wearability.

Fit Options

Choosing the right fit ensures the shirt complements your body type and dressing needs. Turnbull & Asser offers three distinct silhouettes to suit any occasion.

Regular Fit Classic, balanced proportions—most popular. Tailored Fit Sleeker body and sleeves (formerly “Slim”). Weekend Fit Straight sides & hem—tuck in or leave out.

Fabric Selection

The choice of fabric defines the shirt’s drape, breathability, and longevity. Turnbull & Asser’s transparency about sourcing empowers informed selection.

Turnbull & Asser transparently details their fabric sourcing on their website.

Core : Cotton poplin, twill, linen.

: Cotton poplin, twill, linen. Luxury : Sea Island cotton, silk, cashmere, and other blends.

: Sea Island cotton, silk, cashmere, and other blends. Sourcing : Thomas Mason (cotton) & Albini Group (linen) West Indian Sea Island cotton via ECCI farmers in Barbados—renowned for its smooth hand and durability

: Eco-credentials: Mother-of-pearl buttons (zero waste); shells repurposed as fertilizer.

Construction Details

Meticulous construction underpins shirt durability and comfort. Every stitch and reinforcement contributes to a garment that lasts.

Hand-sewn five-sided gussets in the side seams reinforce each Turnbull & Asser shirt for extra durability.

Made in Gloucester, England with ~19 stitches/inch for strength.

with ~19 stitches/inch for strength. Five-sided gusset hand-sewn at side seams for reinforcement.

hand-sewn at side seams for reinforcement. Floating collar linings (bias-cut interlinings) for natural shape.

(bias-cut interlinings) for natural shape. Removable plastic stays, easily swapped for metal ones.

Signature Styling

Stylistic details like collars and cuffs shape the shirt’s formality and versatility. Turnbull & Asser offers signature elements that become instantly recognizable.

Medium-spread Kent collar—Turnbull & Asser’s signature style.

Kent Collar (medium spread)—the house staple.

(medium spread)—the house staple. TNA Collar (narrower spread) & button-downs also available.

(narrower spread) & button-downs also available. Barrel Cuffs : Three vertical buttons, straight edge.

: Three vertical buttons, straight edge. Double Cuffs : Cufflink-ready, buttonhole set close to the wrist.

: Cufflink-ready, buttonhole set close to the wrist. Turnback (Cocktail) Cuff: Made famous by Sean Connery’s James Bond.

Maintenance & Sustainability Services

Ongoing care and repair extend the life of a quality shirt. Turnbull & Asser’s service offerings reflect their commitment to sustainable stewardship.

Collar & cuff replacement refreshes worn shirts: White “Winchester” style option if original cloth is unavailable. Turnaround ~4 weeks; ≈ $150 per collar or cuff set.

refreshes worn shirts: Reduced packaging and transparent sourcing align with eco-friendly values.

Is it Worth It?

Turnbull & Asser ready-to-wear shirts deliver unmistakable heritage and a classic business aesthetic—but they aren’t without practical compromises. Here’s my experience:

Wearing Turnbull & Asser in a classic business-inspired ensemble—timeless style, but not without trade-offs.

Timeless, formal appeal

The Kent collar and crisp double cuffs look impeccable with a tie, making these shirts perfect for conservative office environments or formal events. Their consistent quality and repair services (recollars, recuffs) mean they can stay in rotation for years.

A crisp Kingsman by Turnbull & Asser shirt featuring a wide collar—ideal for formal looks with a tie.

Limited Versatility

That same formality can feel restrictive off-duty. The medium-spread Kent collar doesn’t sit as well open, and the tailored styling reads “business” more than “casual.”

High-Maintenance Construction

With ~19 stitches per inch and high-tension seams, these shirts show fine craftsmanship, but ironing takes longer. The tight seams can pucker when damp, so plan extra time for a flawless press. Some wearers also note that their collar points can curl over time.

Cost vs. Alternatives

At $365–$825 retail, Turnbull & Asser shirts carry a premium for brand heritage and British-made construction. If you’re open to secondhand finds, eBay listings often halve that investment.

Turnbull & Asser ready-to-wear shirts start around $375—and can climb to $825 for luxury fabrics.

For a similar hand-finished feel at $200–$300 new, consider Neapolitan makers like Camiceria Sannino or Luca Avitabile, which boast hand-sewn collars and collars in comparable luxury fabrics.

Bottom Line

If you prize a storied name, in-house repairs, and a sharp, business-first look, Turnbull & Asser is hard to beat. If you need more casual versatility or seek a stronger value-for-handwork ratio, exploring other artisans—or hunting for Turnbull & Asser bargains on the secondary market—may better suit your wardrobe.

Which heritage shirting label earns a permanent spot in your wardrobe? Drop your thoughts!

Frequently Asked Questions Are Turnbull & Asser shirts worth the price? It depends on your priorities. If you value British heritage, traditional craftsmanship, and a conservative business aesthetic, Turnbull & Asser shirts justify their $365–$825 price tag. However, if you’re seeking more casual versatility or a higher degree of handwork for the money, Neapolitan shirtmakers might offer better value. Where are Turnbull & Asser shirts made? All ready-to-wear shirts are handcrafted in Gloucester, England, using fabrics from prestigious mills such as Thomas Mason, Albini, and Alumo. What makes their shirts special compared to other brands? T&A shirts feature a high stitch density (~19 stitches/inch), hand-sewn gussets, floating collar linings, and a signature Kent collar. The brand is also known for historic clientele, including James Bond actors and Sir Winston Churchill. Can I repair or refresh an old Turnbull & Asser shirt? Yes. The brand offers a re-collaring and re-cuffing service (~$150 per element) to extend the life of your favorite shirts—especially helpful if the original fabric is no longer available. Do Turnbull & Asser shirts work for casual wear? Not particularly. Their design leans formal—especially with the Kent collar, which is best worn with a tie. For casual shirting, brands that specialize in relaxed tailoring may be a better fit.

