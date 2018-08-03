13 Most Over and Underrated Dress Shirts for Men
For many men, dress shirts are an essential part of their wardrobe. It’s probably one of the first things they put on in the morning before they go to work.
There’s an endless choice between colors, fits, collar styles, cuff styles, and lots of other details that you can and must choose. At the moment, I have about 100 dress shirts in my collection and over the years, I had many more. I sold them and got new ones and so I learned a thing or two about dress shirts.
Overrated Shirts
1. Pink Shirts
In my experience, pink shirts or a hit or miss. They can look well if you have a good tan and if the pink is quite light. They look really bad if it’s a strong pink and if you choose the wrong accessories. Most people don’t associate the color pink with masculinity and so if you wear that color, you definitely make a statement. In my experience, pink works against you and is overrated when the only purpose of wearing it is to get attention.
On the other hand, if you wear a very pale pink shirt because it’s part of the combination, it’s softer than a white shirt and it just shows that you’re comfortable with the way you wear it, then it can actually work in your favor. If you decide to wear pink shirts, try to stay with solid colors that are very pale, avoid bold pink stripes because that’s over-the-top in terms of color and pattern. Also, if you want to wear pink shirts, make sure to tone down the other items in your outfit specifically the accessories.
2. Extreme Cutaway Collars
These white collars have been quite popular with brands like Ralph Lauren, they are still around today and people wear them a lot. It’s definitely an extreme look and if you wear a neckwear of any form, it just doesn’t work in your favor. If you go with a regular necktie, you can see the band on the side and just looks odd unless you tie an extremely big Balthus knot which ends up in a very short tie, which looks odd too.
If you wear a bow tie, on the other hand, the bowtie usually covers up the area of the collar so you can’t really see the extreme cutaway style of the collar. When you wear a suit with a dress shirt in that collar and a tie, you truly create Vs or inverted Vs. When you have this extreme cutaway collar, it kind of throws off that balance and usually, it looks odd. I definitely have a few extreme cutaway collared shirts in my wardrobe but I find that I usually only wear them without a tie or with a bow tie because with the regular tie, it just looks weird.
3. Non-Iron Shirts
I get it, most men think of ironing shirts is a huge pain in the behind, so of course, if someone promises you a non-iron shirt, you are naturally interested in it. The problem is most dress shirts are made out of cotton and cotton inherently wrinkles. To prevent cotton from wrinkling after it’s being laundered, you need to really work on the fiber itself and treat it with many chemicals including formaldehyde. Now when you do that, even a high-end cotton doesn’t stay soft and luxurious anymore. It becomes cheap and also less absorbent. It almost has a plasticky feel and touch. The problem is when you wash the shirt a dozen or two dozen times, the non-ironing properties are literally washed away and you still end up having to iron your shirt in order to get a clean, crisp dress shirt.
The only company that I’ve found that provides a shirt that stays wrinkle resistant for a long time, which doesn’t mean it’s non-iron, but you need to iron it less is from Eton in Sweden. Unfortunately, these shirts cost about $300 each or more which makes it unaffordable for most men out there. In collaboration with the high-end Swiss shirt cloth maker Alumo, they’ve developed an exclusive process that allows them to create a wrinkle-resistant fabric that has fewer chemicals than a cup of black tea. I do have one of their shirts and I’ve had it for years and it really does a good job so when I travel and I need something where I know I may not have the chance to iron, I bring it along, otherwise, I stick with regular shirts because again, you get a custom shirt that costs less than an off-the-rack shirt from Eton.
4. Visible Monograms
Originally, monograms on dress shirts or garments were used to identify the owner. Oftentimes, people had staff and shirts were usually white so it was hard to determine whose shirt it was. A little monogram on a shirt told the valet whose it was and so everyone would have the proper shirt that they could wear and that would fit. In recent years, online custom shirts and regular custom shirts have become increasingly popular which provided the option to add monograms. Now for a lot of people, this is kind of a status symbol and they want to show off that they’re wealthy enough to afford a custom-made shirt or a shirt that was made for them.
Back in the day, a shirt monogram was stitched either by hand or by machine at around your waistband so it was never visible to anyone. It was simply there for the people who did the laundry and your valet. Today, people are placing the monogram on their shirt cuff, ideally in a contrasting thread, so everyone can see that they can buy a bespoke shirt. In my opinion, it’s gaudy on the one hand and showing off is never part of a gentleman’s personality. Now, there’s nothing wrong with having a shirt monogram; if you want to have that, I suggest getting it in the original place which is just on the left side on the waistband around that level. You can also get into tone in tone so if you have a white shirt, you can get a white monogram, so only you know it’s there and no one else. Maybe you could even have it monogrammed on the inside of your collar band, that way, no one will ever see it other than you and your partner and it’s a nice thing to have but it’s not showy at all and very gentlemanly.
5. Bold Printed Patterns
I’m not talking about stripes or classic patterns like checks, I’m talking about bold floral and paisley prints which have become increasingly popular in recent years. Technological advances and changes in fashion have allowed dress shirts to become a lot louder and more vibrant. I think it’s a trend that won’t stick around and it’s something that is popular now but probably 10-15 years from now, other things will have come and gone, but your solids, your checks, and your stripes, will remain in your wardrobe, you’ll be able to wear them, whereas the floral print is probably something that would look very dated at that point.
6. Dress Shirts That Are Meant To Be Worn Untucked
Honestly, I see it all the time when I go to parties or in the airplane catalog. People promote and wear dress shirts that are not tucked in. Now traditionally, a dress shirt was cut so it was longer in the back and front so it was less likely to come untucked, but it is also shorter on the sides so it looks extremely unflattering when it gets untucked. For example, if you want a summery casual linen shirt that you can wear untucked, you want a hem that is cut evenly, however, there are a lot of people out there who want to wear dress shirts but want to appear more casual and then they wear these untucked shirts in combination with a jacket and it just looks weird.
Why? Because the shirt sticks out from underneath the buttoning point which is never advantageous. Personally, I don’t like untucked shirts and even my summery shirts are ones that I can tuck in but I wear with a belt because it provides a visual contrast that is pleasing to the eye. My long torso can be shortened by creating a visually longer leg line. So if you want to wear shirts untucked, I suggest to go with polo shirts and to stick with tucked in shirts when you go with dress shirts. If you want to go with untucked shirts, keep it to very casual occasions and never pair it with a jacket.
7. Jewel Tone Dress Shirts
What I mean by that is very extreme and bold colors that I usually see worn by men who are very new to clothing who think they need to make a bold statement with the choice of shirt color so they end up getting a vibrant ruby red shirt, something that is extremely pink, turquoise, blue. It’s very vibrant and may be suitable for a techno party but it’s nothing you should ever add to a classically inspired wardrobe. Why? Because they’re too bold, they’re hard to combine with other accessories and they simply scream cheap and I don’t know what I’m doing.
8. Short-Sleeved Dress Shirts
If you live in a warmer climate or you suffer from hot summers, you may be prone to wear a short-sleeved shirt underneath your jacket. The problem is you won’t see the sleeves and so it would always look weird and orphaned because traditionally, a jacket looks better if you show a little bit of shirt cuff that usually matches the amount of shirt collar you see in the back of your jacket. On top of that, wearing a short-sleeved dress shirt with a necktie makes you look like a little schoolboy.
In my opinion, there’s not a real place for short-sleeved dress shirts in a man’s wardrobe because if you want to go casual, opt for a polo shirt or maybe a Henley shirt. Both of them are short-sleeved, you can get them with a proper collar even like a shirt style collar, and they are something that just looks good, they’re meant to be worn that way. A dress shirt, on the other hand, usually has sleeves, it has the button front. If it’s too hot, you can just roll up your shirt sleeves and you can roll them back down. So actually, there’s no real need for short sleeve dress shirt unless maybe you’re a four-year-old boy.
Underrated Shirts
9. Pastel Colored Dress Shirts
Most men out there buy white shirts and light blue shirts. While white and blue built the foundation of any gentleman’s dress shirt closet, pastel colors can really help to add a note of individuality to your outfits without being over the top. When I say pastel, I mean tones that are very soft and just have a hint or a hue of color that is different than white.
For example, you can go with a very pale yellow, a pale green, a pale pink, a pale lavender, and these tones help to tie together accessories and overall, they’re very easy to combine, they make your outfits, your suits, and accessories look different without being over-the-top. You can also wear it with much more casual combinations such as a sport coat or a tweed coat where a white dress shirt would be too stark and would provide too much contrast.
10. Striped Dress Shirts
Stripes are very popular in dress shirts for men, particularly some that come in blue on a white background, or maybe in white on a blue background. You can find them in slightly different sizes going all the way from superfine to medium to bolder but it’s very hard to find a bolder stripe in a different color or a bolder stripe that is just much bigger. Usually, you have to go custom but once you have shirts like that in your wardrobe, it’s really easy to spice up that solid suit
So if you have a lot of solid jackets in your wardrobe, I strongly suggest investing in a few bolder striped shirts. If you don’t know where to start, I suggest going with a white and blue stripe that is bolder because that’s closest to what most people are comfortable with but then down the line, I really encourage you to be a little more daring and go with different colors such as green, orange, or yellow.
11. Winchester Shirts
What I mean by that is a shirt with a contrasting white collar on a different colored shirt body. That can either be a solid such as gray or it can be a stripe but the mix of that white collar gives you the resemblance of a classic white dress shirt and when you wear a jacket, you only have that V that shows a little bit of the stripe. You can either have the cuffs be matching the collar in white or have the cuffs match the shirt body; the choice is up to you.
Personally, I prefer having matching cuffs and collar that contrasts the shirt body. Winchester shirts are particularly suited for businesswear, they’re not casual wear and you can even wear it with a formal morning coat ensemble, you can wear it to a wedding, or to just a board meeting. So if you don’t have a Winchester shirt in your wardrobe yet, I suggest you invest in one. Start out maybe with a solid color such as light blue and later on, you can advance to stripes, maybe checks, or other things.
12. Open Weave Cloth Dress Shirts
Most shirts in the market today come in a medium heavy weave that is quite tight, however, during the summer, an open weave shirt is much more pleasant to wear because it allows a lot more air to your skin. That way, you’re less prone to sweating, you stay cooler, and you are just more comfortable. The problem is most over the rack shirts do not offer those fabrics and even a lot of custom makers don’t offer those fabrics. So if you go to Italy, in the areas where it’s quite warm, all the bespoke shirt makers will have those fabrics because they know how comfortable they can be and they’re just a godsend.
Personally, I have a range of different open weave dress shirts and sometimes they’re so open that my chest hair pokes through so they are not meant for a super formal board meeting but that aside, they’re extremely comfortable in all kinds of summer situations where you want to stay as cool as possible. Pair that with a fresco jacket or other open weave suiting fabrics and you stay a lot cooler than in a regular suit with a regular dress shirt.
13. Pin Collar Shirts
In the 90s, when power suits were popular, a lot of people would wear tab collars and pin collars. In recent years, they’ve fallen somewhat out of favor but it’s a great way to add a different accessory to your outfit that elevates your tie knot and makes you look a little more debonair. So what is a pin collared shirt? Pin collared shirts are essential for collar bars because with those, you can just pin a hole into your shirt collar.
If you have a safety collar pin, you can in theory, just punch a hole into any kind of shirt collar and while that works, I suggest to get a pin collar shirt because you can use it with a bar you can even use it with a clip and particularly with a safety pin, it always looks good . It just looks sophisticated and different from what other people wear yet it’s not a very loud and ostentatious.
If you want to buy a pin collared shirt, I suggest you get a custom shirt; even online custom shirtmakers offer them today. It’s just important to place the hole at the right height and ideally, you want it very close to the edge of the shirt collar, otherwise, you can’t wear it with certain items such as a safety pin and it usually looks best when it’s kind of in the middle of the collar vertically, that way, you just get the nice look and you still have enough space for your tie knot and overall, you create a harmonious outfit that is quite unique.
I completely agree with this Article. I especially agree with the Underrated Shirt Section. Winchester shirts are some of my favorites, same with a subtle striped shirt, but you can barely find them.
While I’m sure that some reading this would turn up their noses at the suggestion, you can find a variety of such shirts at the Paul Fredrick website.
I’ve always associated Winchester shirts with spring and summer wardrobes.
As usual, there are exceptions to the rules – in this case the short sleeved dress shirt. At one point in my career, I was the lead engineer for one product line in a defense company. I spent a lot of time solving problems out on the production floor. While the polo shirt was pretty standard for the engineering staff, our group decided to dress things up a bit (a story in itself with tangible results) and we started wearing a long-sleeved dress shirt and tie. Unfortunately, long sleeve white shirts are not the best choice in a manufacturing environment, so we switched to short-sleeved dress shirt and tie (always with a tie bar or some other means to keep the tie from dragging over whatever we were looking at). It was a good look, and appropriate for the circumstances.
In my past I worked for a major defense contractor as an industrial engineer/management. All management employees where required to dress up rather than down. The standard was a short sleeve dress shirt. Unfortunately, for safety reason we either had to wear a bow or a clip-on fore-in hand.
Nice article. I would agree with almost everything stated (especially concerning those awful “untuckit” shirts) with a couple of exceptions. I find pink a great color with a variety of suits or sport jackets. Whether summer light colored suits or more all season blues and grays, a pink shirt works well with a fellow of my complexion and hair color. I have a light skinned but ruddy complexion, blue eyes and salt and pepper gray hair. On me a pink shirt isn’t an attention grabber it just looks good. Remember Ol’ Blues Eyes, Frank Sinatra favored pink shirts ( and who would question his masculinity?). Also while I do consider myself to be a gentleman I have a few monogrammed shirts and I don’t find anything at all objectionable about them. I agree that the Winchester shirt is a great choice and I favor pinned and tab collars quite frequently. Again, nice article!
Evidently you are not familiar with newer non iron processes that breathe and have the soft hand of pure finished cotton shirts. They emulate the wrinkle free qualities of say an Eton shirt but achieve it with a non iron finish that is soft and breathes. Though still sent to a laundry most of the time they look good and wrinkle free all day. Some of these are using 2 ply 100’s & 120’s fabrics so they are truly quality shirts but retail under $200. Serica is one of these.
I learned something new today. The shirts I like are called Winchester shirts.
Okay. I’m probably an outlier, but my favorite casual shirts are Hawaiian Shirts. Some in classic patterns and materials that begin to rival Eton’s prices. They make a Statement – particularly when I ask for a beer instead of wine.
Club collar dress shirt!!
I enjoyed viewing this article on men’s shirts. One area that appears to be omitted is the use of collar stays. I noted many examples of shirts shown to have unkempt collars and this was not addressed. I am self-conscious and would never wear a shirt with an untamed collar.
I have found excellent non-iron shirts from Charles Tyrwhitt. They have a very soft hand, nice finish and retain their non-iron quality. Also from Brooks, although the last ones I bought there, traditional oxford, were a disappointment.
I have recently purchased a few non – iron cotton t will shirts from Charles Tyrwhitt.
Only washed them the once so far and had to run an iron over them which kind of defeats the object but have to say, the quality of the cotton is excellent.
I travel a fair amount, often to Italy. I have custom-made shirts from Battisoni which I should be wearing while I’m there, but I’m more likely to pack no-iron ones from Bonobos which fit me perfectly and always look great. If someday in the future after repeated washings they cease to look good, I’ll buy new ones at what seems to me to be a negligible price. I don’t have the time or patience to have hotels iron shirts for me.
I have a number of pink shirts in different collar styles, all relatively pale I have blond hair and green eyes and I look great in them, particularly when wearing a dark blue blazer.
I’ve never given up wearing collar pins and tab collars. One of the reasons I started having shirts custom made was because I couldn’t find tab collars.
I simply do not agree that we should dismiss short-sleeve button-down shirts as a universal fashion foul in the world of menswear. In fact, to even refer to most such shirts as “short-sleeve dress shirts” is to miss the purpose of these garments altogether. While these shirts certainly do not belong as part of any suit, sport coat or blazer oriented outfit, I believe they can be paired very nicely with lightweight jeans, chinos or shorts in the hot summer months. No doubt, their look is inherently very casual but, I believe, a bit less so than polo shirts – and certainly much less casual than henleys, which are really just dressed-up T-shirts.
By all means, wear polos or henleys as your exclusive summer casual shirts if you prefer, but, in my opinion, to universally dismiss short-sleeve button-down shirts as a fashion faux pas is unnecessarily narrow-minded.
Well said sir!
My absolute favorite is the striped dress shirt with the buttons on the side of the collar. I was never the one that liked a dress shirt without the buttons on the side though I do have a few shirts like that from the past. I like the squeaky clean, Ivy-league preppy across the board look and nothing slack looking. I have to stock up on more of those dress shirts today with the stripes because I’m in the process now between finishing up my new stock of shoes and cologne collection to stay on my A+ of looking good and smelling good from head to toe.
I disagree somewhat with the comment on pink shirts. I have many in my wardrobe, and always get compliments on them. I do agree that they work better on some than others. I myself look better in them since I colored my hair gray, LOL
An enjoyable, informed read. Thank you. May I differ from Jim’s views and agree non-iron shirts lack the quality of a blend that holds the removal of washing wrinkles. Oh, a quick thought, always wash and iron your own shirts, using a gentle cycle in a front loader, and never use a laundry or dry cleaning service. They never align the sleeve crease and rarely properly prepare a double-cuff as it demands.
Sven,
I make my own custom shirts using the absolute best pure cotton shirting I can find. If you are looking for cotton shirts that do not need lots of ironing, then a mercerized shirt is what you need. The only problem can be that if the fabric was off-grain when it was mercerized then it will be impossible to get the grain back to where it should be. I don’t know of any permanent way to reverse the process. I don’t go for extreme collar styles. I prefer to wear bow ties and western-style bow ties. I prefer to tie my ties. I have also made some bow ties. Some pastel colors can work well if the color highlights your skin tones. If the color is not complimentary, then the color will be the only thing people will remember. Whatever you wear, you want people you meet to remember you, not the color of your clothes.
Regards,
Paul
I tried many shirts and hate spending time on ironing.
ETON are the only shirts I buy now. US prices are indeed high. For Europe pricing is between €125-195 (incl tax). Quality and durability are more than worth it, and most shirts are in offered in various fits and collars. Hang to dry as they come out of the washer and the shirts are ready to wear … non-iron even after years of wearing.
Also customer service is excellent. After wearing a shirt for a year it wrinkled behind the buttons. ETON did not refer me to the retailer, nor asked for receipts or referred to overdue warranty. They asked me to mail the shirt, investigated it and sent me a new one as replacement. I’m a fan of ETON.
I agree almost on everything. I love pink and I think that even strong pink can look good if you tone down the rest of the outfit. About the non-iron dress shirt, I think that if you travel a lot they are a life saver and I got a couple from Brooks Brothers which still feel nice after some washes. I totally agree with your point about short sleeved dress shirts, they look bad on everybody, even models look bad when wearing them. Then, I agree with the underrated shirts.
Thanks for the article!
All of my reservations about the Winchester shirt can be expressed in two words: Gordon Gekko.
Good article- alerting me to possible blunders and challenging me to change, or at least examine my preconceived notions.
I couldn’t agree more to this article, especially with regards to pastels. In my experience, a light teal is a good start as it is only slightly different from blue but still can change the overall impression completely.