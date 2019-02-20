Undershirts For Men – To Wear or Not to Wear an Undershirt

2. DON’T Wear White or Black Undershirts

Forget white. In an ideal world, your undershirt should match the color of your skin or it should be darker such as heather grey so you do not see the outline of the undershirt on top of the shirt. This may seem odd at first but even underneath a white shirt, a skin-colored undershirt will be less visible than a plain white T-shirt, especially in the areas between skin and T-shirt around your biceps and collar. Unfortunately, skin tones vary greatly and so there is no easy way to buy skin-colored shirts. Some offer undershirts in heather gray and they are better than white. However, you can also use a white undershirt and apply an old theater trick

How to make a skin-colored shirt yourself:

Take a pure cotton undershirt that fits you well. Brew some strong black tea. Then put the shirt in the solution in a basin (you don’t want to stain your sink), and let it soak for a about 15 minutes. Finally, just rinse off the excess, and the shirt will have a color value very similar to that of bare Caucasian skin – and the stain will be relatively permanent. Of course, it goes without saying that you should not bleach the shirt. Unfortunately, that only works for a small range of skin tones. In that case, a color close to your skin tone like heather grey is much better than white or all black if you decide to wear an undershirt.

3. DO Wear Close-Fitting Undershirts

If you decide to wear an undershirt, make sure it fits closely and has small armholes. Otherwise you may feel rather uncomfortable and constricted in your movement. Also, you want it to be long enough, so it doesn’t come untucked.

4. DON’T Wear Sleeveless Undershirts

You can get white sleeveless undershirts pretty much anywhere, rather inexpensively. They are usually made out of 100% cotton or cotton/poly blend with a fine ribbed look. Many men still wear them today for work as an undershirt and some even wear them to the gym because they like the increased range of movement. Worn under shirts, you can usually see the outline of it even if you wear a jacket and if you take it off, it becomes even more apparent that you are wearing one. Functionally, if you use undershirts to absorb sweat then this style doesn’t work too well because your armpits aren’t really covered.

It might be a classic in many men’s wardrobes and your grandfather might have worn them religiously, but in terms of style and functionality, it leaves a lot to be desired.

5. DON’T Show Your Undershirt

One of the worst style mistakes you can commit is to show your undershirt when you wear your shirt unbuttoned or when the lines show underneath your dress shirt. If you wear summer shirts with thin fabric, it is impossible not to see the undershirt, whereas winter or flannel shirts will reveal the lines of a well-constructed undershirt.

Avoid Crew Neck Undershirts

The crew neck undershirt has a high neckline that is somewhat visible when you wear your dress shirt buttoned-up, but it looks particularly terrible.

6. Do Wear Deep-Cut V-Neck Undershirts

If you want to wear undershirts, always opt for deep-cut V-neck styles with flat seams, because one can see whether a man wears an undershirt underneath his dress shirt even if it is buttoned all the way, and he has a jacket on. If you take off your jacket, chances are you will show some rings on your upper arm unless the undershirt is extra thin, and close-fitting.

7. Pure Cotton or Blends

Most men who wear undershirts today either go with a classic crew neck or v-neck style. Plain white shirts are available everywhere and even solid-colored versions can be found easily. Just like the sleeveless shirts, they usually come in pure cotton or poly blends, though lately there have been all kinds of cotton blends with spandex, viscose, modal, etc. Usually the goal of these additions is to either make the shirts softer or more durable, but they generally come with a higher price tag.

8. Performance Underwear

In the last few years, many sports outfitters have come up with all kinds of artificial fibers that are designed to transport the moisture away from you body and make you feel dryer. When you are going for a hike, down the slopes or rafting, these are totally fine – but they are really ill-suited as an undershirt for a dress shirt because they often come in patterns, bright colors and always with a contrasting logo that will be visible through your shirt.