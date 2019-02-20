Undershirts For Men – To Wear or Not to Wear an Undershirt
When the 25 Tips to Dress More Elegantly were published, a lively discussion emerged around whether or not to wear an undershirt. Therefore, today’s post is dedicated to undershirts. Starting with the historical evolution of underwear, it continues with the different PROs & CONs of wearing an undershirt and DOs & DON’Ts of undershirts. Last but not least we show you where you can get the best undershirt for your money.
The History of the Undershirt
The Evolution of Clothes & Undergarments
In order to understand the history of the undershirt, it is essential to grasp the purpose of clothing in general. Today, it is very difficult to find paintings, illustrations or photographs of underwear that predate the 20th century because they were never to be seen in public. Exposing one’s undergarment back then had the same effect as exposing yourself in public has today.
Throughout the evolution of clothes, one can observe two schools of thought. On the one hand, the church understands clothes and undergarments to be a means of covering up people’s sense of shame. Even the Bible implies that Adam and Eve wore a fig leave because of it. On the other hand, sociological and anthropological studies have shown that clothes – and, in fact, any form of accessories – were worn to make oneself as attractive as possible for mating purposes.
The Purpose of Underwear
Initially, undergarments were not designed to protect the body from the elements nor to add another layer of insulation. Instead, their purpose was to protect the outer layer of garments from touching the body, especially since regular bathing did not become de rigeur until the 18th century. At the same time, undergarments protected the wearer’s skin from the scratchy outerwear. This was, of course, primarily true for the rich and noble. The working class was lucky to have a single shirt, as textiles were expensive, laborious and precious goods.
Today, undershirts are used for many reasons:
1. Particularly during the colder months, an undershirt can help to keep you warm.
2. Undershirts protect your dress shirt from sweat and deodorant stains.
3. Performance undershirts are supposed to keep moisture away from your body.
The Undershirt Evolves
By the 15th century, young men of nobility began to wear at least part of their shirts exposed and while there was some criticism, the trend of revealing one’s shirt to the public prevailed over time. After a while, even respectable men in society would show more of their decorative shirts, such as revealing collars and cuffs. Up until the end of the 19th century, you’d never see much of a shirt other than the cuffs and collars, which is why detachable collars and cuffs were invented. That way only the visible parts had to be washed consistently. To this point, what we know as a dress shirt today would have been strictly considered an undershirt! While a gentleman would only wear a shirt without an additional undershirt, the poor working class and peasants would sometimes wear a tunic that later developed into the sleeveless undershirt as we know it today. Usually, it was made of wool or flannel to keep them warm. On the other hand, if a gentleman were too cold, he would wear more overgarments, but he would not add a layer underneath. In the US, the so-called Union Suit was an overall style undergarment that was patented in 1868. Although first worn by women, it was later adapted by men as well, though it was always associated with a blue collar, rural demographic, as opposed to the elegant set.
At the beginning of the 20th century, soldiers would often wear undergarments to protect their uniforms from dirt, and in hot climates it was more comfortable to just wear the undershirt. In 1934, the always elegant Clark Gable revealed in It Happened One Night that he did not wear an undershirt. Legend has it that undershirt sales in the US dropped by 75%. Apparently it took until WWII for sales of undershirts to recover, and then, soldiers wore them on their own as a form of outerwear. While it was considered to be poor taste in the beginning, by the fifties Hollywood stars such as Marlon Brando and James Dean would wear them in public and so the T-Shirt as we know it today became a success.
Should You Wear an Undershirt or Not?
Now, you may wonder whether you should wear an undershirt at all, and I think that depends on several factors. There is no right or wrong answer here and it is simply a matter of personal preference.
Pros:
- If you sweat profusely so that your jackets show it, wearing an undershirt will help you.
- With stiff fronted evening shirts for black tie and white, undershirts can help avoid chafed skin, and it is invisible underneath the bib shirt front.
- If you are always cold and you’d like an extra layer of cloth to stay warmer, an undershirt will help.
- Undershirts can keep ample chest hair from poking through the surface of the shirt.
- Without an undershirt, your dress shirts, will inevitably get deodorant stains. Although you can remove those stains with Deo-Go, it is less convenient than wearing an undershirt.
- Well cut undershirts, are not visible in the collar area even if you wear your top two shirt buttons unbuttoned.
Cons:
- Historically, elegant men did not wear an additional undergarment under their shirts.
- In terms of comfort, not wearing an undershirt should reduce the feeling of constriction that can come with wearing multiple, similarly shaped layers.
- Furthermore, the extra layer of cloth is usually undesirable in the summer, and an undershirt will show clearly through an open-weave shirt regardless of color.
- Cold in the winter? A heavy weight shirt fabric is an excellent alternative to adding an undershirt layer.
- Proponents of undershirts sometimes argue that it is more hygienic to wear undershirts, however, if you shower regularly and wash your dress shirts after they are worn, you should have no problem.
- In my experience, my shirts last for a long time and I have yet to find any evidence that an undershirt will prolong the life of one’s dress shirt.
- Many elegant men I know – including Clark Gable, G. Bruce Boyer, Fabio Attanasio and Herbert Stricker – prefer not to wear undershirts underneath their dress shirts but again, this is just their personal preference.
Undershirts DO’s & DON’Ts Today
Today, you can find all kinds of undershirts, ranging from the classic sleeveless shirt (sometimes also referred to as a tank top, or if white and ribbed, as a wife beater) all the way to “performance shirts” that make comfort claims. In the following, we’ll discuss the details of each style. Two important aspects of all undershirts are their color and their fit.
1. DO Wear an Undershirt, Not A T-Shirt
It is important to highlight that an undershirt is NOT the same as a t-shirt. Since it is meant for layering, an undershirt is generally thinner and more lightweight. Traditionally, undershirts are ribbed because a ribbed shirt can stretch more and is, therefore, more comfortable. So if you want to wear an undershirt, do not use a t-shirt because they are too big, too stiff and too thick to be comfortable underneath a dress shirt.
2. DON’T Wear White or Black Undershirts
Forget white. In an ideal world, your undershirt should match the color of your skin or it should be darker such as heather grey so you do not see the outline of the undershirt on top of the shirt. This may seem odd at first but even underneath a white shirt, a skin-colored undershirt will be less visible than a plain white T-shirt, especially in the areas between skin and T-shirt around your biceps and collar. Unfortunately, skin tones vary greatly and so there is no easy way to buy skin-colored shirts. Some offer undershirts in heather gray and they are better than white. However, you can also use a white undershirt and apply an old theater trick
How to make a skin-colored shirt yourself:
- Take a pure cotton undershirt that fits you well.
- Brew some strong black tea.
- Then put the shirt in the solution in a basin (you don’t want to stain your sink), and let it soak for a about 15 minutes.
- Finally, just rinse off the excess, and the shirt will have a color value very similar to that of bare Caucasian skin – and the stain will be relatively permanent. Of course, it goes without saying that you should not bleach the shirt.
- Unfortunately, that only works for a small range of skin tones. In that case, a color close to your skin tone like heather grey is much better than white or all black if you decide to wear an undershirt.
3. DO Wear Close-Fitting Undershirts
If you decide to wear an undershirt, make sure it fits closely and has small armholes. Otherwise you may feel rather uncomfortable and constricted in your movement. Also, you want it to be long enough, so it doesn’t come untucked.
4. DON’T Wear Sleeveless Undershirts
You can get white sleeveless undershirts pretty much anywhere, rather inexpensively. They are usually made out of 100% cotton or cotton/poly blend with a fine ribbed look. Many men still wear them today for work as an undershirt and some even wear them to the gym because they like the increased range of movement. Worn under shirts, you can usually see the outline of it even if you wear a jacket and if you take it off, it becomes even more apparent that you are wearing one. Functionally, if you use undershirts to absorb sweat then this style doesn’t work too well because your armpits aren’t really covered.
It might be a classic in many men’s wardrobes and your grandfather might have worn them religiously, but in terms of style and functionality, it leaves a lot to be desired.
5. DON’T Show Your Undershirt
One of the worst style mistakes you can commit is to show your undershirt when you wear your shirt unbuttoned or when the lines show underneath your dress shirt. If you wear summer shirts with thin fabric, it is impossible not to see the undershirt, whereas winter or flannel shirts will reveal the lines of a well-constructed undershirt.
Avoid Crew Neck Undershirts
The crew neck undershirt has a high neckline that is somewhat visible when you wear your dress shirt buttoned-up, but it looks particularly terrible.
6. Do Wear Deep-Cut V-Neck Undershirts
If you want to wear undershirts, always opt for deep-cut V-neck styles with flat seams, because one can see whether a man wears an undershirt underneath his dress shirt even if it is buttoned all the way, and he has a jacket on. If you take off your jacket, chances are you will show some rings on your upper arm unless the undershirt is extra thin, and close-fitting.
7. Pure Cotton or Blends
Most men who wear undershirts today either go with a classic crew neck or v-neck style. Plain white shirts are available everywhere and even solid-colored versions can be found easily. Just like the sleeveless shirts, they usually come in pure cotton or poly blends, though lately there have been all kinds of cotton blends with spandex, viscose, modal, etc. Usually the goal of these additions is to either make the shirts softer or more durable, but they generally come with a higher price tag.
8. Performance Underwear
In the last few years, many sports outfitters have come up with all kinds of artificial fibers that are designed to transport the moisture away from you body and make you feel dryer. When you are going for a hike, down the slopes or rafting, these are totally fine – but they are really ill-suited as an undershirt for a dress shirt because they often come in patterns, bright colors and always with a contrasting logo that will be visible through your shirt.
What Undershirts to Buy?
Ultimately, it comes down to two things: comfort and look. Personally, I do not wear undershirts during the summer and during the winter only if I know I have to endure cold Minnesota temperatures for a while, but I always wear them with stiff fronted evening shirts to prevent chafing. At the end of the day, it is a personal decision to wear one and over the years, I have tested quite a few undershirts from various brands.
In my opinion, the best value for the money provides RibbedTee undershirts because they are thin, long, soft with deep cut collars so you will not see the shirt even if you wear your top two shirt buttons undone. The fabrics are woven in the U.S. of American materials, and the shirts are made in the U.S., which is why they are more expensive than Hanes – they are of much better quality and will outlast other brands.
Now if they offered their shirts in various skin colors, they would be even better, but for the time being their gray undershirts are the best value for your money when it comes to undershirts.
What do you think about the matter? Do you wear an undershirt or not and why do you do so? Please leave a comment below!
There is another issue. I’m a Caucasian guy but I have – excuse me for over sharing – dark skin on my nipples. Generally with a lighter shirt – white or light blue – you can see them through the shirt. Not a good look at all.
Early in my banking career we had a HR person give us a talk on dress requirements and she said “Gentlemen, if you have dark nipples then wear an undershirt or a vest or leave your jacket on. Nipples showing through your shirt is not a good look and you don’t want your boss asking you to go out and buy an undershirt!”
Ever since then I’ve worn one!!
As far as I can see, the sensible question here can only be, “Should I wear an /invisible/ undershirt or not?” For visible undershirts, after all, there isn’t really any question. They are tasteless and beyond the pale (notwithstanding countless Americans and Europeans who often even seem to want to show their white T-shirts underneath their shirts).
Regarding truly invisible under-T-shirts: Yes, why should I not wear them. For me, it’s a purely thermoregulatory thing.
I once made a considerable effort to create a stack of elastic, deep-V-neck T-shirts coloured in my natural skin tone. I use these underneath my shirts in cold months. And the cold months clearly outnumber the warm months where I live.
I’m glad I have them when it’s cold. A heavy shirt fabric just won’t give you that extra warmth you want to have in badly or unevenly heated rooms in the wintertime.
If one custom-dyes the undershirts in one’s own skin tone, has them tailored to a well-proportioned torso and makes sure the V neck is deep enough to remain invisible with the top shirt button(s) open, then they certainly don’t look tasteless to whoever gets to see them once one takes one’s shirt off (in case that is the main concern). They rather look like somebody’s taking care of himself.
It’s an important menswear topic, though. Somewhat underrated.
Thanks for the dye tip. I’ll experiment with black tea soon.
That’s certainly a lot of effort. personally, I’d always opt to keep on my jacket or add a vest in a cold room, but each to his own. I’d love to see your self dyed undershirts. Would you mind sharing? We could add a paragraph about it to this article.
PS: I must protest against the generalizing caption under the last photo which reads, “Undershirts are visible underneath a shirt”. That’s precisely the point: if they were, then they would be out of the question. But they can be invisible. You acknowledge that yourself earlier in the blog post and three photos earlier…
Even if you get the “invisible undershirts shirts” they are not 100% invisible, which is why I put them in quotation marks. The result is much better with a shirt in your skin color but not 100%.
Personally, I do not wear an undershirt. I do not see the point: it just adds bulk. I would like to observe the irony that when a man dresses for a special occassion, he adds more and more garments, e.g., pants, shirt, jacket, underwear, socks, etc. By contrast, when a woman dresses, the number of garments might be kept to a minimum, e.g., a dress, optionally, underwear. Just saying.
Interesting aspect. I guess, it depends on the fabric but in your case, I would have gone for the vest – what better reason is there to wear a three piece suit? ;)
For many years I hated the white T- shirt under a shirt and I still dislike the look coupled with certain shirts… That said I often used those classic ribbed shirts or T- shirts as additional layer on cold days ( no reason why this should be a non elegant thing as they are invisible then, especially if your shirt is buttoned up)… And for the classic Ivy League Look (not the rubbish “Preppy Look” a la Tommy Hilfiger) – a look that isn’t very “elegant”, but without a doubt very influential and classic (think of the time when Jazz Cats like Miles Davies had style) it is a “must” to wear a plain white T under an Oxford Cloth Button Down, especially when worn casual… The ever well dressed Anthony Perkins or Even Montgomery Clift and Paul Newman did that with great effect. Not to forget Steve McQueen…
Thanks Dominik, would you mind sharing a few pictures of the people showing how it’s worn. I don’t think Oxford Cloth Button Down requires a T-shirt – where did you get that from? That aside, best regards to Austria. How did you hear about Sanders and how do you like their boots?
Yes, I do wear undershirts, but not to work. A wife beater is always good for a sex club, but not for work in the lattitude where I live.
Perhaps the only excuse for a t-shirt, is to prevent a white dress shirt from getting prematurely stained under the arms. And that is insufficient excuse for a clothes wearing man. One can always buy another white shirt. The subject matter of the t-shirt is rather dandily handled in The Dandy Peacock or Enigma which is recommended to all. The opinion of that wonderful tome regarding the T-Shirt is decidedly pollice verso.
Thanks for pointing out this book Adam!
I live in a climate where the temperature can vary from 100+ to 0, with varying degrees of humidity. I have a brief walk to the subway. It’s just long enough in the summer months for me to perspire all the way through my shirts, especially the solid blue ones. On goes the “invisible” slim fitting deep v neck or crew neck, to hide this act of nature. The biggest problem is the difficulty finding these undershirts, especially in a fine weave. The fine weave works better in both summer and winter months. I seem to be forced to go online to the manufacturer to get them. Pity, more people would benefit from them if they were more readily available.
I can understand that. What shirts do you buy exactly?
I wear them every day.The tropical heat requires you to wear to prevent sweats from sticking to the back of your shirt and suit jacket.You may ask’is it not hot “?.Malaysia is always hot,but it is comfortable in the air conditioned office.
Nik
Interesting. Tropical climates are definitely different. At the end of the day, it’s all about testing and finding out what works for you. I plan to add all of these examples later to produce a better article. Thanks for sharing!
I wear undershirts only because I hate deodorant stains. Especially on my nice collard shirts. Perhaps I should switch deodorants… Great post, I’ll try out the black tea idea soon!
Let me know how the tea works for you.
Tee shirts are simple garments and can look great when worn by guys with the right shape…..
sadly they are frequently worn by guys who mistakenly think that they are the right shape.
The saddest sight in the world is a tee shirt streched over a pot belly!
The focus of the article was to t-shirt as an undershirt. I just used James Dean and Marlon Brando because these pictures are so iconic…
Thank you for your reply… I am on holiday at the moment, so my access to the world wide web is limited through my smartphone :) I will reply when I am back at home and have access to my desktop computer next week. Best regards, Dominik
Sounds good!
Greetings all, as usual great article, thanks. I wear an undershirt, usually v-neck, every day. Living in Queensland Australia it gets very hot and humid. The one thing I cannot stand is seeing large visible wet sweat marks under the arms often creeping out to be visble even with arms down. I have found the undershirt pretty much eliminates this problem.
I also find the undershirt gives me a sense of comfort, almost the putting on armour thing. The snug feeling around my body adds a degree of comfort and security as the outer shirt does not stick to the skin when sweaty and moves about you freely. In my opinion this keeps you looking sharp all day.
Undershirts I have found also protect your shirts and jackets from deodorant marks. I don’t know about others but I do invest a lot of money on quality business shirts. I want to protect them. I have some Brioni and Canali shirts I bought in the late nineties, they are still in excellent condition and are worn quite regularly. I have also found that fragrences tend to last much longer wearing an undershirt whilst not being overpowering. This has past the most stringent tests… Positive comments from women I do not know…
Thanks for sharing your experiences Kurt. I have never thought about the fragrance aspect because I usually apply it on my neck, not my body…
I’m in the military and we are required to wear undershirts. During the summer, I have found the most comfortable ones to be polyester or a cotton/poly blend, heavy on the poly. The polyester helps absorb sweat and keeps the shirt from sticking to me. I’ve even started wearing a polyester shirt under a normal cotton undershirt when I have to wear cammies; a black poly shirt is nearly invisible when worn with a colored cotton shirt but still provides the same level of comfort. Needless to say, polyester underwear is great as well.
The Japanese have a wide variety of “summer wear” undershirts, ranging from polyester and poly blends to moisture-wicking cotton. These are all superior to the regular cotton undershirts normally available. If you prefer to wear undershirts, or are required to, I recommend looking into polyester; you don’t have to get sport-grade shirts anymore.
Cody, are these shirts available commercially anywhere ?
Thanks for this very nice article. Well discussed valuable topic. Just my two cents:
I never ever wear regular t-shirts below a dress shirt. But in the colder months, being many in Hamburg, I wear Albert Keuzer invisible shirts with deep v-neck. They definitely are invisible in combination with most shirts and hold back sweat effectively (until a certain degree at least). One of the best founds in regards of my wardrobe I did in a long time.
In summer months like now I mostly don’t use them as it is too warm. Then it is really important to use a deodorant that in combination with sweat doesn’t impact the shirt, correct!
I have never tested the Albert Kreuz shirts but I knew they existed.
I always thought the real gentleman wears waistcoats and braces and never ever takes off his jacket. So undershirts will stay invisible: Problem solved. Not many men wear a waistcoat at all times anymore but even if they were, you can still sew the neckline as shown in the picture.
Jean, only very few men wear waistcoats today, and even if they were you could still see the neckline of the T-shirt in most cases…
I really enjoyed the article, good job.
Great article Mr. Schneider,
whenever I consider myself getting properly dress I indeed do wear an undershirt(and this is not to imply that not wearing one means not being properly dress)and certainly it’s comes down too a matter of one’s preference….however in your follow-up article on undershirts can you inform your readers if there is any undershirt being manufactured out of breathable materials that pulls the body sweat away from the body while at the same time keeping the body cool, with today’s technology I can’t imagine why not? Thanks for the informative article.
P J Weatherby
Wearing a dress shirt without an undershirt is a matter of personal preference. I feel like pro-undershirt people look down way too much on us. I do recognize my responsibility to make sure no nipple or chest hair is visible and that sweat marks don’t ruin my nice dress shirts. But you don’t need to wear an undershirt to stop these. A dress shirt with a higher price range will resist longer to sweat stains and in many cases come in thicker material so no nipple or chest hair will show. You don’t need to own any undershirt in this case.
By my experience, an undershirt does absorb sweat HOWEVER, this creates a sweat trap on you. Your sweat doesn’t dry up where as when you have no undershirt on you have more air circulation and therefore getting you dry faster, especially when you enter an air conditioned building. So don’t panic when you have no undershirt on and start sweating. You probably will find yourself in an air conditioned building in no time :-) Sweat-phobia needs to stop.
Besides, if you are a single guy at a wedding or a fancy party dancing the night off, the single ladies love the no undershirt look.
Sven – you seem to have missed my comment. No one wants to see your nipples through your shirt so for me an undershirt/singlet is a necessity! It’s too hot in summer to wear a jacket or vest and I don’t want my nipples on display. Therefore I have to wear an undershirt or singlet.
Not trying to grandstand or over share. To me it’s a very valid reason and one no-one has ever mentioned in all of the to wear or not to wear an undershirt discussion. I’m a conservative dresser anyway but there really is no other option for me.
Cheers,
Peter
My perspective is that shirts – all shirts – are undergarments. Except when engaged in a hot weather casual sporting activity, I always wear an over garment. For business attire I regularly wear both a waistcoat and jacket. In casual situations I remove the jacket – but the waistcoat is not removed in public. A gentleman does not appear in public in his undergarments.
Consequently, I rarely wear a second undergarment under my dress shirt, and then only in the coldest of weather.
One point that has not been mentioned is that a white undershirt makes your shirt look whiter. I decidedly dislike white shirts of thin fabric through which one can see the skin. A white (!) undershirt, of course longsleeved and with a crew neck, prevents that unfortunate look and makes your shirt look properly white. On the downside, you have to keep your shirt buttoned up and wear a tie in order to keep the undershirt invisible. If one wants to wear a shirt of very thin fabric – which I can’t quite understand – then I think one should wear an undershirt. Skin-coloured undershirts prevent hair showing through, which is good, but cannot prevent light wheight shirts looking slightly pink.
I really enjoy your articles – thank you for all your effort!
Greetings from Switzerland
Th. Pirani
Gray tees are virtually invisible when worn under most dress shirts (much less visible than white tees), and don’t require home dyeing. I generally wear a light heather-gray tees under most of my dress shirts, with a sufficiently deep v-neck that even when worn with the top dress-shirt button undone, the tee doesn’t show.
I was raised that it is proper to wear one with a dress shirt. That is probably from my father having been in the army in the 50’s but the habit has stuck. Later in life, I found that it helps hide the youthful indulgence in getting tattoos as I have had comments made when the white dress shirt clung to my ink and it showed through, wearing a white tee shirt underneath solves that issue.
Hi Raphael, just on wearing perfume / fragrence on the neck… When speaking to the kind folk at Floris in London and the Chanel girls at our local boutique the advise given was to never place fragrence on the neck as the alcohol and oils can dry out the neck as it is exposed to air and makes the neck area all pruneish and aged. It can also visably discolour the neck parts of shirts or jackets. Their suggestion is after bathing apply a small amount of unscented body moisturiser to the chest and abdomen area, leave 10ish min and apply fragrence. I have found this to be extremely successful, even in hot humid weather, with fragrence lasting much longer then you would expect. The undershirt, in my experience, kind of locks the fragrence scent in close to the body and as you sweat absorbers into the shirt. Because the undershirt remains warm it releases the fragrence quite nicely. I know that often when ironing my undershirts you get beautiful scents of residual fragrence steaming up.
Regards
It is interesting how much the discussion involves the niceties of wearing an undershirt or not. Surely personal preference, circumstance and hygiene gives the answer to the individual.
What is interesting is how tolerances have changed in recent decades. If we remember that the shirt itself (not the undershirt) is really underwear, the only parts intended to be visible being collar and cuff, why do we not think it odd for TV presenters to appear on our screens with shirt sleeves and braces (suspenders) on show? Is this not the same action as coming into the studio wearing just socks and boxer-shorts?
The choices in materials and colors today is wide there is no excuse not to wear an undershirt. I prefer a thin layered none stretch 100% cotton. It must be a snug fit I don’t like them loose. Most importantly I try to always match my undershirts to the color of my shirt. If the shirt is stripped , then I try to match the lighter shade of color. This method I feel brings out the color of the shirt and makes the shirt technically invisible. Perhaps the only time I would go without an undershirt, is that if I was wear a double ply shirt.
I hate plain white shirts in general, and would almost never attempt to wear one unless I had too!
hey what about these guys over at http://www.ministryofsupply.com/
they got some pretty cool technical material to help regulate body temp (NASA tech) and wick sweat easily, have yet to try their gear though, they have undershirts as well.
im a heavy sweater and enjoy walking so will be looking into the MOS shirts fa sure, cotton don’t help
Hi guys,
I personally like to ware undershirts in the winter under regular clothes but never under Shirts when combined with a suit. And I prefer my undershirts from Zimmerli who, in my opinion, manufacture the best underware available. They have different styles and they are all of excellent Quality!
Solong
Ginger
Interesting discussion on undershirts. The climate (mid-Atlantic, U.S.) and being in the military make wearing undershirts second nature for me. I’ve always wondered how to minimize the silouette they create though. I do sweat a lot and there was a day when, in a pinch, I wore a new, microfabric undershirt I’d purchased for the gym under a dress shirt. I did sweat, and I liked the way it “wicked” the sweat away from me as it’s designed to do during exercise. I have problems with stains in the armpits, collars, and cuffs. Any “sweaters’ know how to keep your collars and cuffs stain free?
About 9 years ago, my 17 year old son asked if he could borrow one of my “wife beaters”. I’d never heard the term before and asked him what he meant. When he explained it to me, I must’ve laughed all day. It still strikes me as a hilarious reference and I was surprised to see it here. Apparently the womenfolk haven’t yet gotten up in arm’s about it in these politically correct times.
Interesting, wife beater is the first term I ever learned for this kind of undergarment.
hey there gentlemen!
great discussion going on here about undershirts!
sven shared this article with me and i decided to publish an article about it, and share some additional thoughts about wearing/not wearing undershirts.
here’s the article:
http://www.undershirtguy.com/going-undershirtless-why-you-should-not-wear-an-undershirt/
i definitely agree that it seems to boil down to personal preference, but if you wear one, the rule-of-thumb is to ensure your undershirt does not show.
this can be done via an undershirt with collar line that cannot be seen though your outer shirt (i.e. deeper v-neck), a neutral colored undershirt (heather grey, body-colored), or no undershirt at all.
for many, i suppose they feel that so as long as the undershirt is thin, fitted, and cool-wearing — if it doesn’t show, it’s a fine item to wear as it will protect the outer layer from sweat, body oils, colognes/perfumes, and deodorant marks.
for those that don’t wear undershirts — that’s cool too. i do believe, it’s a matter of personal preference.
this is a great discussion, and one that i’m very happy that sven surfaced.
Thanks for your comment tug!
Whether or not to wear an undershirt and the style that you select are very much a personal preference. I always wear an A-shirt even though it is sometimes visible through my dress shirt. Quite honestly, the comfort factor is more important to me and I am never self conscious about wearing an A-shirt. Because I perspire more in the chest and back areas, this style of undershirt provides the protection that I desire. We have choices because there is not a type that fits everyone’s preference.
Absolutely delightful read your post especially because just a few weeks ago a friend and I discuss the matter. He maintained to wear a shirt underneath was unsightly, he said.. if the shirt is visible looks awful… and some cases is true but in my case most of the time the shirt labels despite being a good brand hurt my skin or is simply unbearable.
Now I try not to use shirt underneath but sometimes the neck label just killing me. Why do you think that some manufactures put so many labels or even why use so harsh materials? and if you try to remove it you damage the stitching neck. I have a beutiful TH shirt that I could not use it again for this reason.
The english is not my native language so I hope you can understand my “english”. Great website, great publications. Greetings from Bogotá.