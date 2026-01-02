3 Actionable Ways to Live a Gentlemanly Lifestyle Today

When you buy something using the affiliate links on our site, we may earn a small commission.

If you are a fan of the Golden Age of menswear, you likely appreciate more than just the clothes. You appreciate the culture, the socializing, and the savoir-vivre that defined the era. While we certainly don’t want to bring back the prejudices of the past, there are aspects of civil society and elegance that are worth reviving.

Luckily, you don’t need a time machine to do it.

You can recapture the feeling of being a classic gentleman by fostering this culture offline, rather than just on Instagram or YouTube. Here is our three-step framework to help you live the lifestyle today.

1. CREATE: Be the Host You Wish to See

The first approach is to stop waiting for the perfect event to appear and simply create it yourself. This puts you in the driver’s seat, allowing you to organize the types of gatherings that seem harder and harder to find these days.

Taking the initiative to bring like minded people together offline is a hallmark of the gentlemanly lifestyle.

The secret is to build the event around a hobby or activity you already enjoy, adding a sartorial touch to set the mood.

Event Ideas to Try:

The Vintage Picnic: Host a picnic with a dress code inspired by the Italian Riviera.

Host a picnic with a dress code inspired by the Italian Riviera. The Theme Party: Throw a house party with a specific 1940s theme.

Throw a house party with a specific 1940s theme. Casino Royale Night: Host a poker night where Black Tie is requested.

Pro Tip: Make the classic style the “dressing” rather than the main event. This ensures guests don’t feel forced, but if they do dress up, the experience becomes more immersive and enjoyable for everyone.

2. SEEK: Find the Enclaves of Style

The second approach is to seek out hobbies, venues, and travel destinations where gentlemanly culture still thrives. This allows you to dress up without feeling out of place or fielding constant questions about why you look so formal.

Events built around vintage hobbies, such as classic car shows are environments where historical style is naturally appreciated by other attendees. Seeking out established venues like the opera, symphony, or organized Black Tie gatherings provides the perfect excuse to wear elevated attire without feeling out of place.

Activities & Hobbies

Classic Arts: The opera, symphony, and ballet are venues where the general public still expects and accepts elevated attire.

The opera, symphony, and ballet are venues where the general public still expects and accepts elevated attire. Dance Classes: Ballroom or swing dancing communities often appreciate the classic menswear aesthetic.

Ballroom or swing dancing communities often appreciate the classic menswear aesthetic. Car Shows: Attendees at classic car shows naturally appreciate vintage aesthetics.

Attendees at classic car shows naturally appreciate vintage aesthetics. Tweed Rides: Organized bicycling events that evoke the feel of riding through the English countryside.

“One must be serious about something, if one wants to have any amusement in life.” Oscar Wilde, John Cooper, The Importance of Being Earnest

Travel Destinations

You don’t need to travel the globe to find history, but if you are near a major city, seek out the “Golden Age” spots.

USA: Visit historical sites in Boston or Nantucket, Birdland in NYC, museums in Chicago, or riverboat cruises in New Orleans.

Visit historical sites in Boston or Nantucket, Birdland in NYC, museums in Chicago, or riverboat cruises in New Orleans. International: Retrace the steps of the “Lost Generation” in Paris, visit jazz clubs in Prague, or attend a ball in Vienna.

Which cities every menswear enthusiast should visit? See the Top Destinations

3. INFUSE: Elevate the Everyday

The final approach is perhaps the simplest: do what you already do, but do it while dressed classically.

Overcoming the Awkwardness If you are nervous about what others might think, remember that nudging yourself out of your comfort zone is essential for personal growth. If you act naturally, people will eventually view your clothing as an authentic expression of yourself rather than an affectation.

You don’t need a special occasion to dress well. You can attend a business meeting in a three-piece suit, go to a party in cocktail attire, or simply shop for groceries in a smart casual ensemble rather than athleisure.

Do It In Style Preston demonstrates how to pair a classic navy suit with bold orange accessories for a look that is elegant yet distinctive. Today, I’m wearing a classically inspired ensemble featuring a natural color pairing of blues and oranges. The central element, of course, is my navy-blue two-piece suit from Suit Supply. I’m wearing it over a Winchester shirt featuring a light-blue body and contrasting white collar and French cuffs. Into those cuffs, I have inserted a pair of vintage cufflinks, predominantly in gold but also with some brushed silver tones. My tie is vintage from Polo Ralph Lauren. My shoes are Oxfords from the Swedish brand Skolyx. And, of course, in the outdoor footage you’re seeing, I’m wearing one of my trusty vintage stingy-brimmed fedoras—this one happens to be in charcoal gray. The remaining elements of my outfit are from Fort Belvedere: my two-tone shadow-striped socks in charcoal gray and orange, my orange exotic Caribbean boutonniere, and my antique-gold medallion pocket square featuring blue and red medallions. Finally, the fragrance I’m wearing today is Oxford from the Roberto Ugolini collection. Fort Belvedere Orange Exotic Caribbean Boutonnière Flower Shop here Fort Belvedere Antique Gold Medallion Printed Silk Wool Pocket Square Shop here Fort Belvedere Charcoal & Orange Shadow Stripe Cotton Socks Shop here Roberto Ugolini Oxford Cologne Shop here

The 7-Day Gentleman’s Challenge

Are you ready to put this into practice? We are issuing a challenge to you: Commit to dressing classically every single day for one entire week.

This does not mean wearing a tuxedo for seven days straight (unless that is your style!). It means adjusting the formality of your existing wardrobe to suit your daily life, perhaps by going just one level higher on the formality scale.

If you usually wear a t-shirt to hang out with friends, try a smart casual ensemble instead. Share your results with us on social media!

Frequently Asked Questions How do I find Gentlemanly Activities? The best way is to simply either make your own, seek them out or look to incorporate them within your day-to-day life. How do I get started finding activities? Look for some local events that you could attend. Join a dance class, attend a ball or find locations to visit that appeal to you. How do I start infusing Gentlemanly Culture into my life? Look to take small steps first. Start gradually dressing better & find activities that match with your aspirational goals.

The Small Behaviors That Define a Gentleman