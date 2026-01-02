Savoir Vivre

3 Actionable Ways to Live a Gentlemanly Lifestyle Today

by Sven Raphael Schneider

If you are a fan of the Golden Age of menswear, you likely appreciate more than just the clothes. You appreciate the culture, the socializing, and the savoir-vivre that defined the era. While we certainly don’t want to bring back the prejudices of the past, there are aspects of civil society and elegance that are worth reviving.

Luckily, you don’t need a time machine to do it.

Table of Contents
  1. 1. CREATE: Be the Host You Wish to See
  2. 2. SEEK: Find the Enclaves of Style
  3. 3. INFUSE: Elevate the Everyday
  4. Do It In Style
  5. The 7-Day Gentleman’s Challenge
  6. Frequently Asked Questions
  7. The Small Behaviors That Define a Gentleman

You can recapture the feeling of being a classic gentleman by fostering this culture offline, rather than just on Instagram or YouTube. Here is our three-step framework to help you live the lifestyle today.

YouTube video

1. CREATE: Be the Host You Wish to See

The first approach is to stop waiting for the perfect event to appear and simply create it yourself. This puts you in the driver’s seat, allowing you to organize the types of gatherings that seem harder and harder to find these days.

Three gentlemen dressed in classic menswear jackets and ties, smiling and conversing at a social gathering.
Taking the initiative to bring like minded people together offline is a hallmark of the gentlemanly lifestyle.

The secret is to build the event around a hobby or activity you already enjoy, adding a sartorial touch to set the mood.

Event Ideas to Try:

Pro Tip: Make the classic style the “dressing” rather than the main event. This ensures guests don’t feel forced, but if they do dress up, the experience becomes more immersive and enjoyable for everyone.

2. SEEK: Find the Enclaves of Style

The second approach is to seek out hobbies, venues, and travel destinations where gentlemanly culture still thrives. This allows you to dress up without feeling out of place or fielding constant questions about why you look so formal.

Two gentlemen wearing vintage-inspired tweed suits, a fedora, and sunglasses, walking through the paddock of a classic car show with vintage racing vehicles.
Events built around vintage hobbies, such as classic car shows are environments where historical style is naturally appreciated by other attendees.
Four gentlemen dressed in varied Black Tie attire, including white and black dinner jackets and tuxedos, arriving together at a formal event venue.
Seeking out established venues like the opera, symphony, or organized Black Tie gatherings provides the perfect excuse to wear elevated attire without feeling out of place.

Activities & Hobbies

  • Classic Arts: The opera, symphony, and ballet are venues where the general public still expects and accepts elevated attire.
  • Dance Classes: Ballroom or swing dancing communities often appreciate the classic menswear aesthetic.
  • Car Shows: Attendees at classic car shows naturally appreciate vintage aesthetics.
  • Tweed Rides: Organized bicycling events that evoke the feel of riding through the English countryside.
Oscar Wilde wearing fedora hat

“One must be serious about something, if one wants to have any amusement in life.”

Oscar Wilde, John Cooper, The Importance of Being Earnest

Travel Destinations

You don’t need to travel the globe to find history, but if you are near a major city, seek out the “Golden Age” spots.

  • USA: Visit historical sites in Boston or Nantucket, Birdland in NYC, museums in Chicago, or riverboat cruises in New Orleans.
  • International: Retrace the steps of the “Lost Generation” in Paris, visit jazz clubs in Prague, or attend a ball in Vienna.

Which cities every menswear enthusiast should visit?

See the Top Destinations

3. INFUSE: Elevate the Everyday

The final approach is perhaps the simplest: do what you already do, but do it while dressed classically.

A gentleman walking confidently down a residential street wearing a grey flannel suit, bow tie, and boutonniere.

Overcoming the Awkwardness

If you are nervous about what others might think, remember that nudging yourself out of your comfort zone is essential for personal growth. If you act naturally, people will eventually view your clothing as an authentic expression of yourself rather than an affectation.

You don’t need a special occasion to dress well. You can attend a business meeting in a three-piece suit, go to a party in cocktail attire, or simply shop for groceries in a smart casual ensemble rather than athleisure.

Do It In Style

A split-screen image showing a close-up and full-body view of Preston wearing a navy blue peak lapel suit, a white Winchester shirt, an orange geometric tie, and a charcoal fedora.
Preston demonstrates how to pair a classic navy suit with bold orange accessories for a look that is elegant yet distinctive.

Today, I’m wearing a classically inspired ensemble featuring a natural color pairing of blues and oranges. The central element, of course, is my navy-blue two-piece suit from Suit Supply. I’m wearing it over a Winchester shirt featuring a light-blue body and contrasting white collar and French cuffs. Into those cuffs, I have inserted a pair of vintage cufflinks, predominantly in gold but also with some brushed silver tones.

My tie is vintage from Polo Ralph Lauren. My shoes are Oxfords from the Swedish brand Skolyx. And, of course, in the outdoor footage you’re seeing, I’m wearing one of my trusty vintage stingy-brimmed fedoras—this one happens to be in charcoal gray.

The remaining elements of my outfit are from Fort Belvedere: my two-tone shadow-striped socks in charcoal gray and orange, my orange exotic Caribbean boutonniere, and my antique-gold medallion pocket square featuring blue and red medallions. Finally, the fragrance I’m wearing today is Oxford from the Roberto Ugolini collection.

The 7-Day Gentleman’s Challenge

Are you ready to put this into practice? We are issuing a challenge to you: Commit to dressing classically every single day for one entire week.

This does not mean wearing a tuxedo for seven days straight (unless that is your style!). It means adjusting the formality of your existing wardrobe to suit your daily life, perhaps by going just one level higher on the formality scale.

If you usually wear a t-shirt to hang out with friends, try a smart casual ensemble instead. Share your results with us on social media!

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I find Gentlemanly Activities?

The best way is to simply either make your own, seek them out or look to incorporate them within your day-to-day life.

How do I get started finding activities?

Look for some local events that you could attend. Join a dance class, attend a ball or find locations to visit that appeal to you. 

How do I start infusing Gentlemanly Culture into my life?

Look to take small steps first. Start gradually dressing better & find activities that match with your aspirational goals. 

The Small Behaviors That Define a Gentleman

Posted January 2, 2026 in ,

Reader Comments

  1. Excellent advice GG, as always! Recently, my wife and I were invited to a Christmas Cocktail party at a friend’s business. It is an upscale antiques shop that specializes in French furniture and home decor from the 1910’s to the 1950’s all imported from that country. So, we decided to wear cocktail attire. I was in a dark charcoal grey suit, Italian tie and GG pocket square and boutonniere. My wife wore a long wool cocktail dress in deep burgundy and accessories all from Paris. We arrived and greeted the host and I placed my black homburg on a tall piece of furniture. We had an enjoyable evening and received many, many positive comments on our attire, especially from people in their 20’s. Sadly, very few dressed in cocktail attire. There was the plethora of yoga pants, “ugly” Christmas sweaters, sport shoes, jeans with manufactured holes in them, sweatshirts, tee shirts, athletic leisurewear. Decorum was loud conversations, lack of manners and heavy drinking from some. The owner’s mother who was visiting from France wanted to take our picture to show people in her home country that some Americans do dress like they do there. As the evening ended, we were saying our goodbyes and thanking our friend for her hospitality and I retrieved my hat. She told us that there had been several people that wanted to buy my hat and were disappointed when she said it belonged to a guest and it was not for sale.
    Stay dapper everyone!

