Team GG’s Everyday Carry (EDC) 2026

What does a gentleman carry when he leaves the house in 2026? It is more than just keys and a wallet. Everyday Carry (EDC) is a philosophy of preparedness, utility, and personal style. In this video, we empty our pockets and bags to reveal the specific tools that keep the Gentleman’s Gazette team running.

Analog Class vs. Modern Tech

We explore the balance between vintage charm and modern necessity. You will see how we pair a vintage S.T. Dupont briefcase with the latest iPhone 17 Pro Max wrapped in an exotic stingray case.

Sneak Peeks: Fort Belvedere Prototypes

We test our products for years before they ever reach the shop.

We design our accessories to seamlessly bridge the gap between daily utility and high formality.

In this breakdown, we reveal several unreleased prototypes we are currently field-testing, including:

A “smart” way to carry keys without the bulk.

A rigid glasses case designed to protect your shades in transit.

The Unexpected Essentials

From the specific black-page notebooks we use for client notes to the surprising sentimental item one team member never throws away, get the full breakdown of our daily essentials.

Sometimes the most impactful EDC tool is the one that requires a specific pen and focused attention.

Which Item Would You Carry?

From high-tech translation tools to black-page notebooks, our EDC is a mix of the practical and the eccentric. Let us know in the comments: What is the one item you never leave the house without?

From 2022 to Now

Curious to see how much our essentials have shifted? Compare our current 2026 rotation with our setup from three years ago to see exactly how our preferences have matured.

FAQ What does “EDC” stand for? EDC stands for Everyday Carry. It refers to the collection of essential items a person carries with them on a daily basis to manage common tasks and unforeseen situations. While it typically includes basics like a wallet, keys, and phone, for a gentleman, it extends to items that ensure he is presentable and prepared, such as a pocket comb or a travel shoe horn. How do I build a good EDC? A good EDC balances utility with portability. Start with the absolute necessities (Phone, Wallet, Keys). Then, assess your specific daily needs. For example, as e-commerce entrepreneurs, we prioritize tech like the iPhone 17 Pro Max, but we also value analog tools like notebooks for focused thinking. The goal is to carry what you actually use, not just what looks good in a photo. Does my EDC need to be expensive? Not at all. While we appreciate investment pieces like a vintage S.T. Dupont briefcase, functional items are often inexpensive. We carry simple items like chapstick and a basic pocket handkerchief because they solve immediate problems, regardless of their price point. When will the new Fort Belvedere prototypes be available? We are currently field-testing several items mentioned in the video, including the AirTag Key Holder and the Rigid Sunglasses Case. Be sure to sign up for our newsletter to be notified when they launch.

