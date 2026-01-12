Is the New York Times Wrong About R.M. Williams Boots?

When you buy something using the affiliate links on our site, we may earn a small commission.

When the New York Times published a glowing review of R.M. Williams boots, calling them the “world’s finest,” it sparked a massive debate in the menswear community. Are these $600 boots a lifelong investment, or is the mainstream media falling for marketing hype?

In this video, Sven Raphael Schneider reacts to the New York Times’ claims, cutting through the sentiment to look at the hard technical facts. Watch below to see why he “cringed” at the research.

Inside the Critique: R.M. Williams Under the Microscope

The New York Times article, “These boots lasted me for 12 years. Unfortunately, they’re $600,” makes several bold claims. We’ve broken down the key points of contention from our video review:

The “Finest” Fallacy: R.M. Williams has rugged Outback roots. Raphael compares their construction to the “Golden Ratio” of tailoring found in masters like George Cleverley and Gaziano & Girling .

R.M. Williams has rugged Outback roots. Raphael compares their construction to the “Golden Ratio” of tailoring found in masters like and . The Poron Problem: The NYT author loves the “bouncy” comfort. Raphael explains why finding synthetic Poron foam in a $619 boot is actually a red flag for high-end enthusiasts.

The NYT author loves the “bouncy” comfort. Raphael explains why finding synthetic in a $619 boot is actually a red flag for high-end enthusiasts. The “One-Piece” Myth: Is the whole-cut upper really a rare luxury? We reveal which $200 brands offer the same feature without the steep price tag.

Is the whole-cut upper really a rare luxury? We reveal which $200 brands offer the same feature without the steep price tag. 12 Years vs. 60 Years: Why wearing the same pair every day is a recipe for disaster, and how a proper rotation can quintuple your boots’ lifespan.

Expert Resources & Breakdowns

To give you the most objective view possible, we recommend exploring these primary sources mentioned in the video:

Ask the Expert Is “Yearling” leather better than Box Calf? Yearling is durable but coarser. It’s perfect for the Outback, but Raphael explains why it lacks the “fine” elegance required for a true dress boot. Why does the NYT author think the rubber is “extraterrestrial”? He likely hasn’t experienced high-end rubber compounds like Dainite or Vibram. Raphael discusses how a local cobbler can often upgrade your boots to be better than the factory original. Are Australian sizes different? No. They are standard UK sizes. If you are a US 11.5, you are likely an Australian/UK 10.5.

