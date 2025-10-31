ASMR Traditional Cut Throat Shave: Full Classic Barber Experience

We recorded a full, traditional cut-throat shave from start to finish. Our goal was to capture every relaxing sound in high-fidelity audio for a pure ASMR experience.
We positioned our microphones to capture every subtle, satisfying sound. This is a sensory deep-dive, turning the barber’s chair into your personal relaxation space. We filmed every delicious moment: the rhythmic mixing of the lather, the deep hiss of the hot steam, the crisp, precise glide of the razor, and the gentle pat of the aftershave.
“In a way the philosopher and the barber are of the same guild; the barber cuts hair and the philosopher splits hairs.”José Ortega y Gasset, Man and People (Norton Library)
Scroll down to watch the complete session, then follow along moment-by-moment as we guide you through the full story of this classic ritual.
The Full Heimie’s Shave Series
The Ultimate Gentleman’s Luxury: A Cut-Throat Shave (At Heimie’s)
The Definitive Guide to Shaving
Watching a master barber at work is one thing, but mastering the art of the shave for yourself is the ultimate goal. For gentlemen who want to learn the complete process, from choosing the right tools to perfecting their technique, we’ve created the definitive resource.
The Shaving Guide – Ebook
This 285-page guide contains all our shaving secrets in a simple 1-2-3 step process. Get a copy today!
Reader Comments
This is a really very well done video!
There is little (in the realm of personal grooming) that compares to this experience. Where I currently live, there is a curious circumstance in which all the best straight razor barbers are Russian… must be a family thing? Best EVER shave was at Trumper’s in London, definitely worth booking when one is there.