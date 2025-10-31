Videos

ASMR Traditional Cut Throat Shave: Full Classic Barber Experience

by Sven Raphael Schneider

Comment

When you buy something using the affiliate links on our site, we may earn a small commission.

We recorded a full, traditional cut-throat shave from start to finish. Our goal was to capture every relaxing sound in high-fidelity audio for a pure ASMR experience.

Table of Contents
  1. The Full Heimie’s Shave Series
  2. The Definitive Guide to Shaving
  3. What to Watch Next

We positioned our microphones to capture every subtle, satisfying sound. This is a sensory deep-dive, turning the barber’s chair into your personal relaxation space. We filmed every delicious moment: the rhythmic mixing of the lather, the deep hiss of the hot steam, the crisp, precise glide of the razor, and the gentle pat of the aftershave.

José Ortega y Gasset

“In a way the philosopher and the barber are of the same guild; the barber cuts hair and the philosopher splits hairs.”

José Ortega y Gasset, Man and People (Norton Library)

Scroll down to watch the complete session, then follow along moment-by-moment as we guide you through the full story of this classic ritual.

YouTube video

The Definitive Guide to Shaving

Watching a master barber at work is one thing, but mastering the art of the shave for yourself is the ultimate goal. For gentlemen who want to learn the complete process, from choosing the right tools to perfecting their technique, we’ve created the definitive resource.

The Shaving Guide_logo horizontal1000

RECOMMENDED

The Shaving Guide – Ebook

This 285-page guide contains all our shaving secrets in a simple 1-2-3 step process. Get a copy today!

Get the Ebook

What to Watch Next

Shaving Accessories

A Guide to Grooming Essentials

Shaving Accessories for Men

Explore the secondary but essential shaving accessories that complete a perfect shave.

READ THE GUIDE
Boxes of DE razor blades from Merkur, Voskhod, Muhle, Personna, and Parker; text reads, "Best DE Razor Blades"

BEST & WORST Blades for

Safety Razor & DE Shaving

Find the perfect double-edged (DE) razor blade for your needs in this detailed review, which breaks down blades by sharpness, durability, and skin type.

FIND THE BEST BLADES
Aftershave, Lotion, and Cologne: How to Layer - Men's Fragrance & Grooming Tips

How to Layer

Aftershave, Lotion, and Cologne

Learn the difference between aftershave, lotion, and cologne, and master the correct process for layering them after you shave.

LEARN HOW HERE
Comment

Posted October 31, 2025 in , ,

Leave a Comment

Want to join the discussion? Feel free to contribute!

Reader Comments

  1. This is a really very well done video!

    There is little (in the realm of personal grooming) that compares to this experience. Where I currently live, there is a curious circumstance in which all the best straight razor barbers are Russian… must be a family thing? Best EVER shave was at Trumper’s in London, definitely worth booking when one is there.

    Reply