ASMR Traditional Cut Throat Shave: Full Classic Barber Experience

We recorded a full, traditional cut-throat shave from start to finish. Our goal was to capture every relaxing sound in high-fidelity audio for a pure ASMR experience.

We positioned our microphones to capture every subtle, satisfying sound. This is a sensory deep-dive, turning the barber’s chair into your personal relaxation space. We filmed every delicious moment: the rhythmic mixing of the lather, the deep hiss of the hot steam, the crisp, precise glide of the razor, and the gentle pat of the aftershave.

“In a way the philosopher and the barber are of the same guild; the barber cuts hair and the philosopher splits hairs.” José Ortega y Gasset, Man and People (Norton Library)

Scroll down to watch the complete session, then follow along moment-by-moment as we guide you through the full story of this classic ritual.

The Definitive Guide to Shaving

Watching a master barber at work is one thing, but mastering the art of the shave for yourself is the ultimate goal. For gentlemen who want to learn the complete process, from choosing the right tools to perfecting their technique, we’ve created the definitive resource.

