Our Favorite Grooming Products – Recommendations for Shaving, Hair & More

If you’re at the drugstore, you can find tons of grooming products for men, and in recent years, more and more brands have entered the market so testing out different things can be rather costly. To provide some inspiration, we’ve compiled our current favorites and explained why we like them!

Note: This video is 100% not sponsored. We just like these products, we’ve used them, and we pay for them with our own money. Also, each presenter’s section is written in his own voice.

Sven Raphael Schneider’s Picks

Personally, I don’t use a whole lot of grooming products, so you won’t find me having 56 different facial lotions because it’s just not me. That also means that I don’t have a favorite shampoo.

Hair Products

Recently, I’ve experimented with different things that contained tea tree oil and I like the smell of that, but overall, I’m a very low-maintenance grooming product kind of guy. Teresa, on the other hand, is big into skincare and so I’ve picked up a few things here or there.

Schwarzkopf got2b glued Spiking Glue

One of the products I’ve been using the longest is the got2b spiking glue. It’s a bit embarrassing because it’s a drugstore brand; I think, initially, it cost anywhere from $3-$5. I’ve tried many different things for my hair and if you check out our video on the disconnected undercut hairstyle, you can see what it looks like without a product! This got2b glue is pretty much the only thing that contains my hair and keeps the look throughout the day.

Other stuff like pomade I put in my hair, it just creates some curls over the course of the day. So with the got2b, I typically apply it after I wash and dry my hair with a towel, then I use a comb and then I use a hair blow dryer to fix it the way I like it. It’s pretty hard that way and I can even sleep on it, honestly. Frankly, I’d like to use a more high-quality product, I just haven’t found anything with the same hold. People keep recommending stuff to me and I try it and it just doesn’t work.

Shaving Products

Feather Razor Blades

When it comes to shaving products, I have a few more options here. I’ve been using Feather Blades for years because they’re the sharpest. I have very thick curly facial hair, I’ve tried all the razors (including a OneBlade, for example, which uses two separate blades) but typically, I use a double-edged razor with Feather blades. Depending on how many you buy, they cost about 20 cents apiece–which sounds like a lot but typically, I get two to four shaves out of them which brings the cost per shave way down.

Aggressive Feather blades suit men who have thick, dense beard hair

Compared to cartridge razors like in Gillette, it’s like night and day because this is actually sharp and cuts my hair. I don’t get skin irritation, and it doesn’t pull on my hair. On that note: take a look at our post on the 9 biggest shaving mistakes for related information.

Merkur Slant Razor

I typically use the aforementioned Feather blades in combination with a Merkur slant razor. It’s a product from Germany, and costs about $55. I’ve had mine for years, it’s a great product and because of the slant, it gives you a much more aggressive cutting angle even if you pull straight down. If you have very sensitive skin or thin hair, you may not need that. I find for my hair, it works very well. I get a super quick shave in a very short amount of time, adding an electric shaver.

The very aggressive Merkur Slant Bar razor is well suited to coarse hair and a practiced hand

Electric Shavers & Brushes

I have a few electric shavers, they’re waterproof. One is from Braun, one is from Philips. I like the Philips more. I also have a bunch of shaving brushes, and they are really superior to anything else but when push comes to shove, oftentimes, I just use my hand because I want to save time and I don’t have it in the morning.

Lather soap and apply with a brush for extra lubrication and lift of the beard hair

Truefitt and Hill Shaving Cream

Instead of using a traditional shaving soap that needs to be lathered up, I use a soft shaving cream from Truefitt and Hill which is fragrance-free and unscented. I like it because it’s very gentle, it has a high glycerin content so it protects my skin from the sharp blades and it’s easy to use and quick.

Body Products

Jojoba Oil

In terms of body products, one of the things I’ve found in recent years that I really like is jojoba oil. The winters here in Minnesota can get really long and dry (and that’s hard on your skin), so I typically get very flaky skin, it almost looks like Death Valley, and adding jojoba oil really helps to moisturize my skin, not just the day of, but also the second day.

Jojoba Oil

Typically, I use it in combination with lotion because on its own, it can leave your skin quite greasy, especially after you just applied it. The effect of this oil is it really soaks up into my skin and it leaves it moisturized, flexible, and just beautiful when I look at it. Hands down, it’s better at restoring moisture than any other lotion I’ve ever used. On top of that, it’s naturally antimicrobial and it also helps prevent acne so it doesn’t clog your pores and is thus highly recommended. It also helps with something called keratosis pilaris which is also known as chicken skin which I suffer from when it gets really dry outside in the winter.

You can buy your jojoba oil online or your local co-op. It’s widely available and pretty affordable. If you’re not sure about it, you can go to Target and can find small bottles of two ounces for around three dollars. Of course, you can also buy the larger bottles once you know you like it.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream

When I travel, I usually don’t bring oil with me because if the bottle breaks, it’s a huge mess. I typically bring this First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream hydration lotion. I know it’s a long name but I found that it’s actually a very nice lotion that’s quite moisturizing. If you want an all-in-one product, it’s great because it contains colloidal oatmeal, which is great for red irritated or dry skin.

Bar Soaps

Growing up, the only kind of soap I used in the shower was a shower gel because that’s what my dad bought and it’s just what we had. In recent years, I’ve really come to appreciate bar soaps and I’ve thrown out any kind of shower gel and even if I travel, I bring a little bar soap because I much prefer how they feel on my skin and how they work.

No, I’m not talking about Dove bar soaps, but quality triple-milled soaps. What do I mean by this? Well, when soap is made, the soap itself, along with fragrances and other ingredients, goes through a milling machine (which has stainless steel rollers). While it primarily helps to distribute the ingredients in the soap evenly, it also squeezes out water from the soap which means it will last longer when you use it.

Most quality soaps are called triple-milled. What matters is that the soap is not too dry and not too soft so it lasts for a long time and keeps your skin moisturized. Compared to shower gels and body wash, bar soap is better in so many ways. Basically, body wash is just a liquid soap so you pay for the addition of water. In essence, bar soap is better for your skin, it lasts much longer and it’s a lot cheaper. If you have sensitive skin, get something that is fragrance-free because unscented is, in fact, sometimes, a scent just makes it smell like there’s no scent in it. I like natural scents such as verbena which has a bit of a flavor of lemongrass.

Some of my favorite brands include Pre de Provence or L’Occitane but frankly, I try any kind of quality bar soap that is hard and has a good amount of fat. I always try to stay clear of any kind of parabens and phthalates which are typically in body washes or shower gels but not in bar soaps.

Preston Schlueter’s Favorites

Similarly to Raphael, I also don’t use a large number of grooming products. Rather, when the need arises, I will do a lot of initial research first to make sure that I’m making an informed decision. If I find that a chosen product isn’t giving me my desired results, I’ll make a change. All of the products that I’m listing here today have either been part of my repertoire for a long while, or I’ve been using them recently and have been very pleased with the results I’m seeing.

Hair Products

Groom & Clean by Suave

As I’ve mentioned in a number of other videos, my hair product of choice for a long time now has been Groom & Clean by Suave (which is, in turn, a division of Unilever). I appreciate that it gives my hair a high amount of shine in line with my 1930s-esque hairstyle and a moderate amount of hold, but more on that in the description of my next product. Equally important to me, however, is the fact that this product washes out in the shower with a standard amount of shampoo and just one rinse.

Stronger oil or wax-based products can sometimes take more aggressive cleaning to get out of the hair. The fragrance of the product is certainly unique, and I think it’s a bit reminiscent of something like pumpkin spice. It may be an irritant to some people, according to the Environmental Working Group’s cosmetics database, but I’ve had no issues with it and I’ve been using Groom & Clean for about seven years now.

On a similar note, Groom & Clean gets its hold and shine properties principally from mineral oil and lanolin which is a natural compound secreted by sheep to strengthen their wool. This can be an allergen for some people, so do a bit of research to see if Groom & Clean is right for you or not. You should be able to find it at most chain drug stores (although my local Walgreens no longer carries it), and it usually sells for about five to six dollars a tube.

Consort for Men

As I mentioned, the one aspect of Groom & Clean that isn’t 100% ideal for me is that I do wish its hold could be a bit stronger (at the same time, a stronger hold would probably correspond with the product being harder to wash out). As such, I supplement my hair routine by using a little bit of hairspray. The product I’ve chosen for a number of years now is Consort for Men. It is marketed as being unscented; however, it will still smell a bit like any standard hairspray when first applied (though this will dissipate after a minute or two).

Consort is available in both aerosol and non-aerosol styles. While I’ve been using the brand for about six years, I’ve been using the non-aerosol, pump style for the better part of about three years now, as I find that it allows me to better target specific areas of my hair, and that the container lasts longer overall. The company offers multiple hold strengths, but I’ve found “extra hold” to be the most commonly available. You can typically pick it up for about five to six dollars per unit.

Shaving Products

Proraso (Green) Shaving Cream

If you’ve seen our video on shaving mistakes, you know that using a high-fat shaving cream and one that doesn’t come from an aerosol can is critical to achieving a smooth and close shave. My shaving cream of choice for about six years now has been from the Italian brand, Proraso. While I’ve tried their “white” formulation for sensitive skin–in fact, that’s the tube I’m working my way through right now and the one pictured below–I’ve found that their original “green” formulation with eucalyptus oil and menthol is the one that leaves me feeling the most smooth and fresh. As such, after I finish this current “white” tube, I’ll be switching back to the “green” line.

Proraso also offers a “red” line for coarse hair and a “blue” line with a particular emphasis on moisturization. Most of these lines include pre-shave products, shaving soaps and creams, and aftershaves. I’ve only ever tried the shaving creams from a tube, but I may experiment with their other offerings in the future. When whipped up with a brush in a mug, the Proraso cream lathers easily and applies smoothly, doing a good job of lifting the hairs and invigorating the skin. A 5.2-ounce tube is available online for around $10, and typically lasts me for about a year, keeping in mind that I only shave about one to three times per week, currently.



Merkur Futur MK23 C Razor

Like Raphael, I also use a traditional safety razor to shave (along with an electric shaver from Philips Norelco). Also like Raphael, my favorite model is from Merkur. Specifically, I use the Futur MK23 C, which has a longer handle for greater precision. This one cost me around $40, and it’s been going strong for six years and counting with no issues.

Astra Razor Blades

Because my skin is more sensitive than Raphael’s, and because my hair isn’t as coarse, Feather razor blades would probably be too aggressive for my needs. As such, I use another brand, Astra, which we’ve previously covered as a good pick for men who want a sharp but not aggressive blade, good for sensitive skin. I bought a box of 100 platinum blades–in other words, 20 smaller boxes of 5 blades each–in 2014, and I still haven’t worked my way through all of the blades yet! A single blade can sometimes last me up to five shaves, and while the occasional nick does occur, I do like the results that these blades give me.

Pinaud Clubman Styptic Pencil

Speaking of nicks, my product to treat them since I began shaving traditionally has been a styptic pencil from Pinaud Clubman. A styptic is designed to constrict tissues and blood vessels, and to promote coagulation in order to stop bleeding. The active ingredient in most styptic pencils (including Clubman’s) is anhydrous aluminum sulfate.

Of course, we wouldn’t recommend eating it, but you don’t have to worry about applying it to your face and neck after shaving, as this is a compound that is often used in many medicines and water treatments. A styptic pencil can be used to target specific nicks, or it can be run across the skin lengthwise (similarly to how one might use something like an alum block) after shaving; this is a technique that I use. You’ll probably be able to find the pencil that’s ⅓ of an ounce on sale at most drugstores for around $2.50, but an even better value is the 1-ounce “jumbo” size which is often sold for not much more, and is therefore a better value per-ounce in addition to lasting longer.

Nivea Sensitive Post-Shave Balm

While Proraso’s “white” shaving cream hasn’t been my favorite, I do still have sensitive skin, and therefore, need to use a product that will soothe it after I’m done shaving. In order to avoid excess irritation, Nivea’s sensitive post-shave balm has been a pick of mine for about five years now. With vitamin E, chamomile, and witch hazel extracts, it does a good job of soothing my skin when I’m done shaving.

Although I don’t believe he mentioned here, I think it’s a favorite of Raphael’s, as well. A 3.3-ounce bottle will set you back about $5 if you buy online, and I find that I go through a bottle about every six months or so.

Body Products

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion

This lotion has been a staple in my household for as long as I can remember. It’s fragrance-free, and its use of colloidal oatmeal (which is standard for Aveeno) helps to make sure that skin is moisturized. By the way, the name of the company comes from the scientific name for the common oat, avena sativa. It’s no wonder that almost all of their products, then, contain colloidal oatmeal!

I use this lotion on dry skin, scrapes and abrasions, bug bites, and even sometimes on my neck after shaving if it’s feeling particularly sensitive. In other words, it’s good for a wide range of applications. Eighteen fluid ounces will set you back about nine dollars online.

Sea Breeze Astringent

I’ve got one more product today that I’ll list as a sort of “honorable mention.” I don’t think it can really qualify as a true favorite yet, because I haven’t been using it for long, but I’ve liked the results I’ve been seeing as of late. The product is Sea Breeze and it’s an astringent–in other words, a tissue constrictor–that works to clear the skin of dirt and oil, as well as to soften it. While it does contain some alcohol, which can be excessively drying in products like aftershave, and some people might be sensitive to the fragrance, I find that the glycerin, camphor, and clove and eucalyptus oils do a great job of soothing and moisturizing my skin, and of keeping bacteria away.

Actually, my father has been using Sea Breeze for a number of years, switching over at some point from the original formulation to the one for sensitive skin. In a recommendation from him to start using it to minimize razor bumps, I’ve liked the results I’ve seen. As such, I use it after shaving, just before applying the aforementioned Nivea balm. Sometimes, I’ll also use it after washing my face before bed. As with Groom & Clean, I don’t have any sensitivity to the fragrance in Sea Breeze, and in fact, I quite like the clean, fresh scent that it has. A 10-ounce bottle is typically available for around $8.

Kyle Thibodeaux’s Preferred Products

My grooming and product philosophy is that I will try absolutely anything! I enjoy experimenting, although I do prefer my products to usually be much more natural. I’ve been using most of the products on this list for a few years now.

Face Products

Lumin Charcoal Cleanser

I’ve recently been using a charcoal cleanser by a brand called Lumin. The most important aspect of a cleanser that I like to look for is that I’m able to feel clean immediately after I use it. This is something that I haven’t always been able to find when using other brands.

I’ve been enjoying using this every day, because it doesn’t leave that weird, film-like residue on my face that other cleansers have left. The activated charcoal in this product helps to dry out impurities and remove dead skin cells. Lumin is a newer, boutique brand that is currently only available online.

Kiehl’s Moisturizer

Once I’ve cleansed my face, I enjoy using a good quality moisturizer. The one I’ve been using for a couple of years now happens to be from a brand called Kiehl’s. I have “combination” skin on my face; this means that I’m dealing with both oily skin and dry skin at the same time.

As such, I need to find a product that helps balance out those oil levels–that’s why I like to use the brand Kiehl’s. I really love this moisturizer, as it works all day long while I’m at work. It prevents me from looking greasy and oily, but also doesn’t leave me looking dry.

Beard and Facial Hair Products

The Art Of Shaving Beard Wash and Conditioner

I happen to be using both a beard wash and a conditioner from Art of Shaving, which I find to be of high quality. Combining the utilization of both these tools in the morning has helped ensure that my beard is always looking soft and feeling extremely comfortable.

Can You Handlebar “Initiative” Beard Balm

After washing and conditioning, I like to use a beard balm–and what a difference this has made! Initially, I would always use beard oil and my comb just to get myself ready, but the problem with that over time was that I realized my beard was losing its shine and feeling a little bit too itchy.

Using the beard balm with a really good quality beard brush has been phenomenal, as it helps keep my beard in line so that no stray hairs are falling all over the place, and helps ensure that things are soft and comfortable throughout the day, not itchy.

Body Products

Kiehl’s Hand Salve

For my hands, I really have been enjoying using the Kiehl’s hand salve. It’s an inexpensive product that works wonders. I found mine for around $20, but it locks in moisture and keeps my hands extremely soft and comfortable throughout the day.

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion

For body lotion, I’ve really been enjoying using the Aveeno body lotion (which is also one of Preston’s picks). This is something that keeps moisture locked in very nicely, I don’t feel too oily, and who wants to have dry skin, anyway? You want to make sure that your skin looks great all day long. Keeping a small bottle of lotion just like this in my gym bag, at work, or even in my travel bag when flying, helps ensure that when I’m out and about, I don’t get mistaken for some kind of an elephant.

Fragrances

Hugo Boss Unlimited

One of the last things I’ll cover is one of my favorite fragrances. I don’t happen to wear fragrance every single day but I do wear them frequently. One of my favorite fragrances is the Hugo Boss Unlimited scent. I really enjoy long-lasting scents that will last throughout my workday. Anyone who knows me knows that I am a very big fan of fragrances, and I usually tend to go for things that have a lot of pine, citrus, or generally warm notes to them.

The Hugo Boss Unlimited scent has been one of my favorites for a number of years now. I love how it always makes me feel clean and fresh. The top notes in the scent are mint, grapefruit, and violet leaves.

Do you use any of these products? What are your recommendations for us? Share in the comments below!