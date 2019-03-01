What to Wear to the Airport/When Traveling
Back in the day, traveling used to be a special occasion that people dressed up for. These days, anything goes! When you’re waiting at the airport, maybe at a TSA line, you’ll see a lot of people wear everything from maybe a regular business suit all the way to a hoodie with sweatpants.
What Should You Wear To The Airport & Why Should You Do It?
Obviously, dirty sneakers, shirts with holes, and sweatpants are acceptable and if that’s what you want to wear, go for it, however, I like to say luck favors the prepared and if you’re dressed up at the airport, it can still have a number of advantages.
Clothes Send Powerful Signals To Others
Let me start with a story. A few years back, I was on a plane, our business was much smaller and we wanted to extend our credit line. I was dressed well and the guy next to started a conversation and it turned out, he was a manager for my local bank. So when I told him what our plan was and had a hard time getting more credit, he was like “Well, wait a second” and he gave me his email address, I followed up with him and I got an increase for my credit line. My banker was so impressed that he called me for the first time ever and wanted to get together with me for a coffee and he was like “By the way, how did you get your credit line increased?”. So the only reason that whole thing started was because I was well-dressed and trustworthy. If I would have worn a t-shirt with ice cream stains, I probably would have not gotten that offer from the gentleman.
Now the easy thing is because everyone else is so dressed down, you can just get a rather casual ensemble that makes you immediately stand out from the crowd.
Your Luggage May Get Lost
The other reason you want to dress up when you fly is that your luggage can get lost. That happened to me just last year on the way to my best friend’s wedding where I was the best man. If I had not worn a nice pair of pants that would actually fit me, I would not have been able to attend that wedding without looking like a complete douchebag.
Specific Pieces You Can Wear When Traveling
I would say find a compromise between comfort, functionality, and stylishness.
A Comfy Jacket
I always wear a jacket when I travel because I can easily take it off, maybe use it as a blanket, or just have an additional layer to keep me warm because you never know how hot or cold it’s going to be on a plane. I like a very unstructured jacket that is extremely comfortable, no shoulder padding at all, and something that you can just throw into the corner that doesn’t wrinkle easily. Ideally, it has enough pockets because between your passport, your phone, your tickets, and other stuff that you need, you want to have enough storage space.
During the warmer months of the year, I often travel in my Safari jacket which has really big pockets, it’s a nice casual jacket and it just is perfect for traveling because of that. Ideally, you want a jacket that is dark so it doesn’t pick up stains or something with a pattern. Alternatively, I think a navy blazer in a soft material such as cashmere, a cashmere wool blend is ideal.
OCBD Shirt
I try to go with a dress shirt, in this case, I am wearing a button-down collar shirt because it doesn’t require a necktie and it is made out of a fabric that is very hard-wearing. You definitely always want long sleeves but avoid French cuffs because the metal may set off the metal detector, you may have to go through stuff again and it’s just annoying. Another really great option for air travel is a long sleeve polo shirt, specifically, a white one.
Travel-Friendly Accessories
Now if I go on a longer trip, I always either wear a tie because my luggage can get lost or I try to wear a bow tie or keep one in my pocket because that can be a lifesaver if I need to go to a more formal occasion later on. I always travel with a pocket square but I skipped the boutonniere because when I fold a jacket and put it somewhere, the flower would likely be squished, however, the pocket square instantly upgrades my outfit and makes me stand out from the rest on the plane. In an ideal world, you skip the belt as well as suspenders and just go with side adjusters, however, that doesn’t always work and so a belt that comes off easily is the best way to go.
If you’re on really long flights, I suggest you invest in a pair of over the calf compression socks because it compresses your veins and makes sure the blood keeps flowing and you don’t end up with a blood clot that might be lethal. That’s especially true if you’re an older gentleman; if you’re younger and you don’t worry about it, I still suggest wearing some nice over the calf socks.
If you’re a watch guy, of course, you want to get a wristwatch. Personally, I try to bring it along in my luggage because I don’t want to take it off, put it back on, it’s just one more step when going through security and I simply try to avoid it. Of course, to me, time is money so I invested in TSA Pre and so I waste as little time as possible waiting at the airport.
Slip-On Leather Shoes
In terms of shoes, of course, I go with leather that matches the belt but in the airport travel case, I usually opt for a loafer. It could either be a penny loafer it could be a Gucci loafer. Alternatively, you can also go with a monk strap shoe but opt for something that comes off easily and quickly so no lace derbys or oxfords.\
Lightweight Pair Of Pants
For pants, I like something that is easily washable so usually, I don’t opt for wool dress pants instead, I go with cotton chinos and khaki because they are very neutral, can be combined with a lot, and they can be easily washed if I stain them along the way. Alternatively, during the warmer months of the year, I really like seersucker because it’s very lightweight, it’s comfortable to travel in yet it doesn’t wrinkle very easily and always looks neat.
In terms of a carry-on, I usually bring a computer bag which also contains my camera and all the stuff I need and if I don’t check luggage, I bring a carry-on with really good wheels that is stable enough so I can put my bag on top of it and just maneuver the airport and the cities I am in very easily.
I find these articles to be wonderfully informative except to, perhaps, those persons who are ill-mannered and sarcastic.
Most needed article! Too many wardrobes by Walmart on transportation these days. Look to the 30’s travel posters for the way it was and still should be. Let’s give the TSA morons some quality material to rub their unmanicured hands in.
When travelling, I tend towards a sport jacket ( a blazer would work ), chinos, dress shirt, and tie. My belt, watch, reading glasses, or any other objects that would set off the metal detectors go in my carry-on. Shoes don’t have to be loafers, as long as the are easy to get on and off. If I am travelling during colder weather, either from my departure point or my destination, I also wear a light wool sweater. If one gets cold easily, especially when flying, a sweater is a good idea anyway. I leave my wallet and passport ( if I have my passport with me ) in my jacket, in a buttonable pocket. The jacket goes in the tray with my carry on and shoes. Also, keep an empty water bottle in your carry-on; you can fill it once you are past security and you’ll have water on the plane.
Sven:
Good job!
I particularly like the white long sleeve polo shirt idea.
Tommy F must have on the wrong side of the bed today!
Regards
I agree entirely with Raphael. In addition, I always carry in my hand luggage a spare set of underwear, socks, t-shirt, trousers, a shirt and a small toiletries set. My luggage has been lost many times, once when I was in New York, my bags arrived over a week later. So it is nice to have something clean to wear before having to run to the shops to buy whatever is needed until one’s luggage turns up!
Great suggestions. When I was a kid in the 70s, people still dressed up for airline travel. When I was flying several times a year during college in the 80s, it was already starting to get more casual. I always wore a soft, comfortable suit and tie. I’d politely ask at the gate whether an upgrade to first class was available. I was probably upgraded for free one time in three, and was never carded when I got my complimentary drinks. That wouldn’t have happened if I was in jeans. Of course that sort of thing could never happen today–I have to pay for my first-class tickets now.
For long trips (especially international), I always check one bag and carry on a small bag with enough essentials to get me through 2-3 days. My luggage was lost on a week long trip to Moscow a few years back and I didn’t receive it back until the day before I flew home. Though Moscow has some fantastic menswear stores, I was very glad to have my emergency carry-on wardrobe and enough to squeak by. I always wear a navy blazer and jeans when flying and pack 2 pairs of pants and several dress shirts plus underwear and socks plus a scaled down toiletry selection. The extra insurance gives me peace of mind and one less thing to stress about!