Should You Wear Jeans with a Jacket?
Have you ever asked yourselves, should I wear a jacket with jeans? Is it too formal? Is it just right?
In this guide, we talk about nothing but jeans, blazers and suit jackets; when you can wear them, when you should avoid them, and anything else you want to know about those combinations.
Obviously, it’s a very similar question to can I wear a jacket without a tie and we discuss it in a separate video, so stay tuned.
When Should You Wear A Jacket With Denim?
Many men today wear it yet it goes against traditional style rules because jeans used to be strictly blue-collar workwear.
Today, men’s style is a lot more casual than it used to be 50 or 60 years ago and jeans are probably the number one worn pants by men. As everything gets more casual, of course, a lot of men try to wear jeans with anything else they have in their wardrobe, particularly suit separates because that’s what they sometimes have to wear to work.
In an attempt to dress up their jeans or to dress down their suit, they simply combine the two but it rarely works and it hardly ever looks advantageous unless you follow a few clear-cut rules.
The issue of suit jackets with jeans is that it is a clash of formalities. Typically, it’s a combination seen worn by middle managers who want to seem approachable yet be a cut above their subordinates. It’s definitely a fine line to walk but dressing purposefully and thoughtfully is the key here.
How To Pull Of The Jacket & Jeans Look
1. Pair Your Blazer Or Sport Coat With Your Dressiest Jeans.
That means no holes and no used look. Also, it’s really important that you have enough contrast between your sport coat and your jeans. If you have a dark washed denim with a dark navy blazer, it’s not enough contrast and it looks odd because it’s similar yet it’s not a suit and it’s just weird.
So in general, a medium dark wash or something slightly lighter is best. It’s essential that your jeans don’t puddle and are hemmed to the exact right length.
In terms of cut, a straight leg or maybe something that slightly tapered works best. Definitely avoid really baggy cuts as well as a bootcut. Also, don’t cuff or pin roll your jeans because that’s simply too casual.
2. Go With Jackets that Have Different Colors & Patterns.
Branch out and go with jackets that have different colors as well as patterns and materials because that’s more contrasting or interesting, but also more casual and it works better with jeans. Good features include notched lapels because peak lapels would be too formal. You can also have patch pockets because they’re more formal than jetted pockets or flat pockets.
In terms of patterns, you can go with little houndstooth pattern, maybe a small micro check or a classic Prince of Wales check.When it comes to material compositions, 100% wool is okay but to make it more casual, add cotton and linen blends. Sometimes, wool linen or wool cotton blends or sometimes also a little bit of silk or cashmere for a softer hand and touch.
In terms of jacket colors, you can go with lighter shades of blue, maybe a royal blue, or even a lighter blue. Overchecks could be in red or an orange because that’s a little more casual. In the winter, brown tones are great especially as a Glen check with dark brown and off-white or maybe a herringbone jacket in a medium brown.With all those lighter colors, one pair of dark washed denim really works best because it provides a contrast and it’s a classic jeans color. The personal favorite of mine is the color green, it goes really well with dark washed denim. Also, definitely avoid white or off-white jackets because the denim will color off on it and the contrast is too strong.
3. Wear Casual Shirts To Bridge The Gap Formalities.
Long-sleeve dress shirts are good but ideally, you should avoid the most formal variations in solid white because they’re just too businesslike. Instead, maybe you go with an off-white or a green shirt, maybe something with a rougher texture, and maybe skip ironing to create a more casual look.
Alternatively, you can also go with button-down collars because they are more casual and check shirts, as well as little houndstooth shirts because they’re also more casual than solids. If you want something like a solid, I suggest an oxford fabric with a two-tone, maybe light blue and white because it’s durable and more casual. No matter what shirt you choose, always tuck it in because an untucked shirt with a sport coat or a suit jacket simply looks odd.
4. Wear The Right Shoes.
Wear the combination of jeans and sport coat with the right kind of shoes. Black Oxfords are way too formal and not appropriate here. At the same time, boat shoes are too informal and should likewise be avoided.
Ideally, go with brown tones or burgundy and oxblood. If you want to be a little more experimental, you can think about olive green, gray or maybe navy. In terms of styles, a classic derby shoe is good.
Alternatively, you could opt for loafers, either tassel loafers or penny loafers, both work. Other good options are monk straps with some broguing and a wingtip or those more fashion-forward double monks in burgundy. If you want to go with oxfords, go with brogues, either half brogues or full brogues, because that’s casual enough to wear with jeans and it ties the ensemble together with your sport coat. Other good options include chukka boots or Chelsea boots.
In terms of leather texture, suede is really great to combine with jeans and a sport coat. Why? Simply because it’s a little more casual. It’s less serious and as such, it ties together those two elements of different formalities
Jacket With Jeans Style Don’ts
1. Never Combine Business Jackets With Denim Jeans.
Avoid black business suit jackets or pinstripe jackets with dark blue jeans; it just looks weird and odd. As discussed before, while some suit jackets can be worn with jeans especially if they’re more casual, any kind of business suit should not be combined with jeans, that includes solid navy jackets or maybe solid gray jackets but also any kind of stripe, pinstripe, rope stripe or chalk stripe. They won’t look good with jeans.
2. Skip DB business jackets.
Double-breasted is typically more formal. It has peak lapels and as such, it is even more formal than a single-breasted blazer with patch pockets. Hence, avoid those. However, in recent years, double-breasted jackets have become a lot more popular especially at Pitti Uomo. And if you have something that has a nice linen blend maybe with the Prince of Wales pattern and lighter colors, you can definitely combine them with jeans.
3. Never wear a t-shirt with jeans underneath a jacket.
It’s a clash of formalities. Either you wear just a t-shirt and some jeans and you skip the jacket altogether or you opt for the jacket but you go with a casual dress shirt or a blend of polo shirt and dress shirt that I mentioned before.
4. Never wear any kind of black shoes.
It simply looks out of place. Black is fine for formal business suits and office wear but not when you wear it with jeans. Instead go with browns, tan tones, burgundy tones, greens or anything else but not black.
5. Skip any form of neckwear.
Jeans with a jacket are not ideal if you want to wear a tie, a bow tie or maybe an ascot simply because it would be too formal and a clash. So if you opt for the combination of jacket and jeans, forego your tie and your neckwear. Instead, go with a pocket square or maybe a boutonniere because that creates a visual interest and it just creates a more polished look.
6. Do not wear a formal dress shirt with a jacket and jeans.
That means, double cuffs with cufflinks because that’s too formal for regular cotton denim. Likewise, a solid white shirt is not appropriate. A light blue might work.
Maybe go with a different texture, a different weave that is more open so it breathes better and you’re more comfortable during the summer. Striped shirts can work especially if you have bolder stripes, wider or larger scale stripes, or maybe stripes in a different color. At the same time, the whole ensemble has to work together.
7. Don’t wear jeans and a sport coat if you don’t know the dress code.
Why? Well, if you’re not sure about a dress code it always pays to dress one notch up. In that case, it would mean wearing your blazer with a pair of chinos rather than your jeans. Alternatively, if you think that’s over-the-top, you can skip the jacket and just go with a casual dress shirt and a pair of slacks, either chinos or jeans, depending on what you think is right for the occasion.
By the way, during the colder months of the year, a tweed jacket works really well with jeans simply because it’s more casual by definition. It has a coarser weave, it has warmer earth tones, and so it’s a great jacket that is usually single breasted and has notch lapels which makes it again less formal and therefore, perfectly suited for jeans.
That being said, there are tons of other jackets which are less formal and therefore equally as well suited to jeans as a tweed jacket. Some of them include a Panama jacket which is more of a summer jacket and a Harrington jacket.
CONCLUSION
You can definitely wear a jacket with jeans; just make sure it’s casual enough and not your typical business suit. When it comes to footwear, brown shoes are your friend and make sure it’s not too casual but also not too formal.
Sven Raphael,
The answer to your question is “No!”
By the way, who needs jeans when one can easily find khaki chinos?
You beat me to it. The answer to this question is the same as to September’s headline asking “Should you wear denim shirts?” A hearty and resounding “No!”.
Nothing wrong with wearing jeans and denim if you’re a farmhand somewhere in the American Midwest or an oil rig worker in Texas. But I am neither so why should I wear them? Plenty of fabrics to chose from if you’re looking for a somewhat casual approach: from chinos and various cotton fabrics in spring and summer to corduroy, cavalry twill, loden or tweed in autumn and winter (and I have not even mentioned German “Lederhosen” breeks).
Within my own age group wearing jeans usually is a desperate cry: “I may be over 40, getting grey, with a receding hairline and a paunch – but I’m still the rebel (…I never was, even when I was 20).”
I agree absolutely. “No” is the best answer. Still, if one really really wants to do it, this guide shows how to do it in the best possible way..
I could not have phrased it better.
not one of your best presentations ! you look naff in your sports coats & too new looking jeans ! stop posing & prancing around !
The jeans-with-jacket combo makes no sense. Wearing something other than denim requires no more work than donning a pair of jeans, but it looks a heckuva lot better than the examples above.
In the fall of 1978, a guy from Arizona was in my first-year law school class wearing a blue blazer, blue button-down shirt, dark blue Levi’s, and tassel loafers. I still riff on that look, but mix it up with Harris Tweed jackets and Tattersall shirts. It is a nice casual weekend look.
I remember seeing Bobby Ewing wearing a good jacket and jeans combination in Dallas years ago. It was quite novel then.
It is quite a popular look in the UK but I agree with your observations as to the cut of the jeans, the shoes and shirt. The jacket must most definitely not be a suit jacket.
It is something my sons would not wear. They wear jeans but they wouldn’t combine them with a blazer or sports jacket.
A casual blazer with jeans looks fine, and is often most appropriate in today’s more casual atmosphere. As with any clothes, you have to appear comfortable, not just physically, but with the overall look and mood. In most of these photos, that’s not the case. I also think a dressier T-shirt, or cotton turtleneck, works fine with jeans and a blazer, particularly for men who have a good build. It’s all about making it work, and attitude has as much to do with that as the articles of clothing chosen.
You’d advocate wearing a “dressier T-shirt with a blazer”? Wearing a T-shirt underneath a jacket sounds like the dress code of a “Miami Vice” reunion…
Young people can pull off any look, the luxury of being young. No, I would not be caught dead in that look, but I was not speaking only for myself. And Miami Vice is ancient history, therefore fodder for retro revival by the young. I’ve handed off old clothes to young people who were thrilled to have things that I merely thought of as out of fashion!
A true gentleman NEVER would be caught dead in jeans….not even to shovel manure in a horse barn.
I thought this blog was called GENTLEMAN’s Gazette.
Since when did gentlemen wear dungarees?
Highly recommend:
https://amzn.to/2OdIhab
Something seems to be missing from the address.
I don’t like jeans with jacket, but if somebody like it, it is his business. I don’t judge him.
Under 40, in great shape with the right pair of jeans, OK. Otherwise, forget it. 10 years ago I was in Rome, and it seemed that every paunchy 45+ year old guy I’d see in a trattoria would be in this outfit and looked like a wannabe or lazy dresser, or both. What happened, I wondered, to all the well-dressed Roman men I remembered from previous visits? Men, this does not make you look young hip, only the opposite. Ralph Lauren can get away with this but you can’t. (By the way, I was in Parma and Milan in late Spring and didn’t see this look once, nor did I see it a few weeks ago in Naples.) My take away: middle-aged men should never wear jeans unless on a ranch.
Poor Mr. Schneider! He goes to a lot of trouble with his jeans and jacket combos and all he gets, for the most part, is huffy stuffy rejection! No doubt about it, it is not really a ‘gentleman’ look, no matter how you slice it or work it.
If you associate jeans with down-on-the-farm or car mechanic work, you are never going to give a thumbs-up to any of his suggestions. Just depends who you are and what are your values.
Really upper crusty Italian men either wear them or don’t. If it’s a serious business environment or gala, of course they won’t. But times have changed a lot in Italy too – if you’re a more casual man than some of the ppl writing on here, of course you have jeans in your wardrobe. Nothing ever invented has been more durable or comfortable or versatile. There’s a reason Ralph Lauren is posed so often in them.
Personally I think jeans, most any color, look great with ANY jacket. Most any – the pin striped double breasted maybe not, but that is really an exaggeration. A blazer, a tweed, a plaid, a Donegal, you name it – and why not an interesting tie? To me that is as suitable as a pullover or high neck sweater. A vest (waistcoat) adds a lot when worn over a striped shirt and patterned tie and yes, jeans with blazer or tweed. If you simply disapprove on the basis of your own style and see jeans only as work wear, fine, but I think the world has changed more than you may wish to acknowledge. That is what Mr. Schneider I believe is trying to get across. Maybe if he had more ‘stars’ shown in them rather than himself, the appeal might have worked better. But as a ‘regular guy’ image, I’d say he makes the point well.
Best wishes to all….Mark Bernheim
“ 50 years ago, things have changed”…..Actually not. Many of us ‘preppies’ that are now in our 70’s and older remember back then that many had to wear jacket and ties to school and ‘all around’. Levis ( there was no substitute) with sneakers or boat shoes was in many cases our cool casual. Tweed or simple blazers for a jacket. The jacket and tie was for satisfying our Headmasters and parents. The Levis and casual footwear was our form of cool independence. Also, there is no such thing as a formal T-shirt. T-shirts are underwear. Unless you’re Crockett in a phony Ferrari on Miami Vice.
I see this more and more, particularly at business meetings and conferences, and I think it looks ridiculous. First saw it several years ago at a business summit of a very large data systems company. All the managers, from the CEO down, were wearing jeans, suit jacket and tee shirt or casual shirt. To see these middle-aged men squeezing into low-rise skinny jeans with tee-shirts stretched across paunchy stomachs and topped off with a suit jacket, I felt embarrassed for them. At one point I pulled aside one of the managers I knew and asked him why they were all dressed the same way. He told me it was a directive from the CEO who thought they would make this well-established and well-respected company look “young and hip” if they all adopted this style of dress. I saw it as recently as last month at a customer conference in Nashville. The CEO and other execs from this Midwest company were dressed in blue jeans and a suit jacket. At least they wore cowboy boots instead of loafers or oxfords with their jeans, which really looks stupid, but I guess that’s because it was Nashville. If you’re going to wear jeans with a suit jacket, make sure you’re also wearing cowboy boots and a cowboy hat and you’re on your way to a rodeo. Otherwise, stay away from this look.
All these negative comments make me feel good to know that there are readers of this blog who have good taste.