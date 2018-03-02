How To Dress Up When Others Don’t
If you like classic style, wanting to dress up when others don’t happen to you all the time. Here are some helpful tips on how to deal with people who question you about the way you dress.
Recently, the viewer Amir left a comment on our video, Things I Get the Most Compliments On.
“Raphael, I’ve been upgrading my style. I used to wear graphic tees, ripped jeans, and sneakers and now, I wear untucked casual button-ups, dark wash jeans, or chinos, and chukka boots. However, I still don’t feel satisfied with my current style. The thing is that people around here never dress up. Is there anything wrong with dressing up all the time even to the most casual of occasions? I’m really scared of this step.”;
Amir, I can totally sympathize with you. You want to dress up and put your best foot forward yet there are others who question your motives and may even be vocal towards you about it. I’m often the most dressed up person in a room and it inevitably will catch some attention. People ask me what the occasion is and I just say “It’s Tuesday!” simply because that’s the way I like to dress.
Recently my wife and I went out for dinner in a new hip restaurant in town and of course, we wear nice clothes. So the waiter asked, “Oh, where are you headed?” and we just said, “Here!” And she was really surprised because otherwise, people just don’t dress up as much just to go out for dinner.
Dressing up will always make you stand out and it really pays to know how to deal with the positive aspects as well as the negative ones. If you haven’t already done so, I suggest you watch the 101 Things That Change When You Dress Up because we cover mostly positive things but also some negative ones.
The paradox of style is that many people care about it for different reasons. Usually, it falls within a spectrum of people dressing for themselves or people dressing purely for others. In any case, clothes and accessories are something you wear directly in your body and because of that, it immediately becomes part of your visual identity.
Am I Dressing For Myself Or Do I Dress To Impress Others?
Being inappropriately attired can be a form of disrespect or it can be seen as a cry for attention. At the same time, dressing to fit in can mean that you’re indifferent about your outward appearance or that you simply want to be invisible to a group of many.
If you want to dress up – Do it, enjoy it and own it! There’s really nothing wrong with it and I’ve been doing it for over 20 years and the benefits far outweigh the negatives. Yes, there will always be someone who has to say something negative about you or the way you dress but you just have to deal with it. Some of them may feel threatened when they judge you or they elevate themselves above you and think they’re superior to you.
Just look at YouTube comments for example. No matter what I or anyone else produce, there will always be someone who has something really negative to say about your approach and how you do it. At the same time, they don’t go out and produce a better video, they just criticize you. Rather than being impacted by the haters, I focus on the comments of the people with constructive criticism, questions, or simple observations so we can do videos like this. So all this may be easier said than done.
How Do You Cope With Issues That Arise From Dressing Well?
1. Whenever You Dress, Consider Appropriateness.
For example, at a wedding, you never want to out-dress the bride and the groom because it’s their day. At the same time, if you go to a funeral, a burgundy or red flannel suit will simply detract from the event and it would be inappropriate. When there’s a dress code indicated such as cocktail attire, you should not wear black tie because that would be obviously overdressed.
2. If There Isn’t A Dress Code, Consider Flexibility.
For example, when you’re on a plane, you see people wearing sweatpants or a suit, so whatever you feel comfortable with works.
On the other hand, if you’re in a business meeting and you’re not the boss, the dress code can be pretty much stipulated without being written down. In that case, consider the company culture. There’s nothing worse than wearing a three-piece suit in a startup company that simply wears jeans and t-shirts all the time. It makes you look odd and stand out in a weird way.
If you’re in a social event with friends, you should truly be able to wear whatever you want and whatever you are comfortable with and whatever you’re supported by. If it’s a more casual outing, it’s okay to be more casual.
3. Dress To Please Yourself.
Think of dressing as your hobby and it’s something that you enjoy. It’s about you and what you like to do, not about others.
4. Learn How To Accept A Compliment Graciously So As Not To come Off Arrogant.
When you dress up more, compliments will be coming your way so it is best to be aware of how you should react when a compliment is thrown at you.
5. Have A Comeback Ready.
If you’re asked why you’re dressed up, have a few answers prepared that you can give right away so you don’t have to engage in lengthy conversations. Shut the conversation down and simply go about your way.
By having an appropriate comeback, you exude confidence. Other people will just leave it at that and won’t bother you again. It’s important that a response should never be defensive or mean. Saying things like because “I’m not a peasant” or “I wasn’t raised by wolves” will always be kind of offensive to people and it automatically reflects on them which will just draw you into a long argument and it’s just a pain. That aside, as a gentleman, you never go down under a level.
Ideally, you shouldn’t go down the rabbit hole of explaining. It’s the same politics if you start explaining, you’re losing. Aggressive or negative people want to engage you in a fight, want to drag you down to their level, and then they beat you with experience so don’t do that. The best comebacks are short and sweet.
Comment: “What did you dress up for today?”
Comeback: “It’s Thursday!” Or if you want to be snarky, you could say something like “Adulthood.” But again that may be seen as offensive.
Comment: “Why do you look so fancy?”
Comeback: “Why not?”
Comment: “Why are you so well-dressed?”
Comeback: “Because I know how to.”
Comment: “Do you think you’re better than us?”
Comeback: “No, dressing up is just my hobby.”
The sooner you’ll accept that judgment will always be around, the easier it gets to focus on what you truly want.
6. Do Not Care What Others Think Of You.
Personally, I’d say it comes very naturally to me and being on YouTube and being exposed and having that negativity around me just helped me to develop an even thicker skin. There’s a good saying along the lines of “What other people think of you is none of your business” and I pretty much agree with that. People-pleasing, approval addiction, or the fear of rejection, will always be in the way of what you truly want for yourself. If you care a lot what other people think of you, you may want to look into the book, The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A Fuck.
7. Be Authentic, Be You!
Authenticity provides you with confidence. People who are confident are perceived in a much different way. Fewer people will want to argue with you and they will accept you for who you are.
Great article. Dressing well helps me exude confidence and feel amazing. It’s so unfortunate that the art of dressing is fading away in corporate America and many social circles.
I get asked why I dress up occasionally, and I just reply with the truth: “It makes me feel good.”
My response to “why dressed up?” I tell them “Because I knew you were going to be here and wanted to show the property respect!” Bullshit? Yep. Effective and we’ll received? Always!
Really enjoyed the article. Whenever I get the question, “Why so dressed up?” I usually reply, “Look good, feel good!”. It has worked very well for me so far. Keep up the great work Sven!
Great article on a common experience for most of us. I have several retired (or not) acquaintances who boast that “I haven’t worn a tie for (fill in the time).” I respect their choice, but on some occasions am thinking “I believe It!”
Dressing-up is new for me…coming from working in Rock N Roll and being a motorcyclist, I have spent most of my life dressing down but, as I progress through my 50’s, rather suddenly, I am enjoying ties and suits in a way that I never did. Event hats are a thing with me now (Not caps). For the holidays I went to my wife’s side of the family – I wore black jeans, dress shirt, tie (with clip) and a sport coat along with a long overcoat. My wife asked me why I’m “all dressed up?”. I answered, “We’re going to see your family, it only seems right.” she really couldn’t argue with me but reminded me they’ll all be in jeans and tee shirts. In the end I received lots of compliments and didn’t feel out of place.
That should’ve read, “…even hats…” NOT “event hats”…lol
Very good article.However, I must say that I do not agree with your comment “There’s nothing worse than wearing a three-piece suit in a startup company that simply wears jeans and t-shirts all the time. It makes you look odd and stand out in a weird way.” If they are a business organization, they have no right to wear jeans and t-shirts. They should be dressed properly. If one wears proper attire at such a company…then then the slobs in the jeans should bring themslves up to the higher level, not the other way around. There is no excuse for a business executive, in any company, to be dressed as something that the cat dragged out of the sewer. Quite frankly..the only time I’ve ever worn jeans was to shovel manure in my horse barn.
Jeans and a hoodie or a t-shirt IS the appropriate dress code in almost all San Francisco Bay Area start ups. Dressing well, unfortunately, can actually dramatically harm your career here if you do so. Of course, there are little things you can do, but for the most part, no one is going “see the light” by your example – you’ll just look like an idiot as the author suggests. The fine art of dressing, is always knowing what you can get away with and staying within the realms of the appropriate at any given situation.
I join Mr. Mandelbaum. I give the happiest, most natural look with the biggest, but natural smile, and say, “I dressed just for you.” I might say that to five people, but I don’t care. In fact, largely it is true. However, it just is natural to me. Whatever you do or say, enjoy life and let others know, in a manner that is natural to you, that you are glad to see them. If what you do is forced, they will detect it and be of the opinion that you are a phony and your clothes do not fit even if they have been meticulously tailored by the best tailor in the world.
A gentleman dresses appropriately for all occasions. If a person asks if a well dressed man is “trying to make us look bad” it is an attempt to insult and alienate the gentleman in question. A chuckle and a head shake “no” is all you need, just walk on
Remember not all insults demand an answer. Smile and walk on. On the other hand I’ve been asked if I felt hot in a suit. I used the opportunity to educate the questioner on using natural fibers and practicing good dress habits.
A gentleman need not suffer fools.