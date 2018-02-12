10 Things That Men Wear That Women Hate

Basically, it’s all about mistakes in men’s appearances and it comes down to two big points. By the way, this list was created by my wife and business partner. She consulted with a bunch of women and ultimately created it so don’t take it just from me but from an educated classy woman.

Cries For Attention

Douchebag Professional

The douchebag pro is a guy who has achieved some success in his career, and he wants to show the world what big of a fish he is, at the end of the day, it’s a man who dresses simply to try to impress other people with his wealth.

Let’s start by saying that wearing things merely to get attention, he’s usually quite transparent because you wear big logos, you wear flashy big things, maybe diamonds, maybe a big watch, or strong colors in pink, and it’s just a very transparent thing and it will always show that you’re just trying too hard.

The bad news is classy women don’t look for someone who is insecure and constantly needs attention instead, they want someone who is steadfast and at ease with themselves and has developed their own style.

The Show-Off

The second type who always cries for attention is the man who unbuttons the dress shirt past the second button. Sometimes all the way down to the belly button. Chances are they like to have a tan, maybe lots of gold jewelry, and sometimes it’s simply there to show off maybe their six-pack, or their style. Again, it’s over the top and it’s really there to gather attention.

The Gaudy

Just like the douchebag professional, the guy who’s into flashy brands defines himself all about the brand. It’s not so much about the quality or the history about it, it’s all about that price tag and what is perceived when you wear it.

You probably see them wearing huge Burberry patterns, maybe they have Goyard purses or something that can be easily spotted from yards away. It’s simply tacky and not something a classy woman would like.

The Fashion-Obsessed

That means, they either have super short pants, super tight pants, maybe they wear a beanie with everything, or have super distressed jeans, and they always have the newest thing and the latest thing, the biggest phone, the whatever is the newest and latest.

Very few women find these cries of attention attractive because they make you look like you care more about how you’re perceived than about her and that’s always a bad thing. Yes, you shouldn’t be sloppy and you should care about the way you look because it has a huge impact.

Laziness

No woman wants to be embarrassed by her partner especially if she pays attention to the way she looks. If you make wardrobe choices that are lazy, it just shows that you don’t care and it makes you a less attractive to them.

Items That Scream Laziness

T-Shirts

Even if you think they fit well chances are, they don’t. Even if you have a really strong v-shape and you’re very muscular, it can look attractive but at the same time, there are other garments such as a polo shirt, or a dress shirt, that make you even more attractive.

So if it can be more attractive, why would you consciously choose to be less attractive by wearing a t-shirt? It makes zero sense. In any case, if you wear a t-shirt underneath a sweater or a dress shirt and it’s visible, it’s a style faux pas.

Backpack

It’s something you wear maybe on an expedition or something that you wore when you were a little schoolboy, but if you’re a man with a backpack, it just signals it’s an immature man and that’s not very attractive.

Baseball Hat

Yes, it may be practical and you don’t have to wash your hair and put it on, but it makes you look like a college pro rather than a mature man and therefore, you should upgrade. If you want to wear a hat, think about maybe a fedora, maybe a flat cap, but a baseball cap is always wrong.

Sporty Garments

There’s a place and a time for athletic wear but it’s not in public. When you’re in a social setting, it makes you look like all you want is personal comfort without actually thinking about your outward appearance.

Ill-Fitting Clothes

That could be a jacket that’s either way too big or way too tight, or maybe if the sleeves are too short or too long because it shows that you didn’t pay attention and that you didn’t go to an alterations tailor and made an effort. The same is true if you wear shirt collars that are way too big, maybe clothing that is stained, or ties from the 90s that were maybe handed down from you or at least they looked like they were.

One of the things that scream laziness the most in terms of fit is probably pants that are too long. I see it day in and day out where men have jeans or other pants that are simply way too long especially in the US. Because of that, I suggest you always go to an alteration tailor. It costs just a few bucks and it really helps you to look dapper. To learn more about how pants should fit, please check out this video.

Flip-Flops

Now, I can see if you are at the beach, maybe at a pool, it’s perfectly fine to wear them, but if you wear them just to walk around or hang out with your friends, it’s a certain element of laziness because you can’t be bothered to put on socks and a nice pair of shoes.

Hoodies

They scream laziness because they’re just comfortable, they’re easy to put on, you don’t have to wash them very often. While that’s something you may have worn during your college days when you’re studying for a test, it’s not something a grown man should wear in public.

Actually, even at home, I think a hoodie is just over the top because usually, it’s warm enough that you don’t need the hood.

Cargo Pants

Wearing cargo pants may be quite practical and if you’re in certain situations, that may be okay maybe at work, but if you are in the presence of a classy woman, it just shows that you couldn’t be bothered to either take the items and store them somewhere else, or maybe take care of your outer appearance because it will always destroy the seal with the way you look.

Ungroomed Nails

Even if you work in a job where your hands get dirty, you can make sure to invest in a nice grooming nail kit, maybe a brush and some proper soap, and you can always clean up your hands afterward having nail dirt underneath your toes on your hands clean up. Honestly, there’s no need to spend a lot of money or time on a professional manicure.

Ungroomed Hair

That can be your haircut, that can be your facial hair, let’s say your eyebrows when you have one that is super long, maybe you have a unibrow. But one of the things that makes you probably look the least attractive and very old at the same time, are having nose hair and your hair so always make sure you look at those areas and if you see any hair, use a pair of tweezers or maybe a nose hair trimmer and make sure you’re neat. Because not having well-groomed hair is a sign of lack of respect for yourself and therefore also probably for others.

