Gentlemen of Style

10 Style Icons Who Defined the Modern Gentleman’s Wardrobe

by Jack Collins

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Whether you prefer a structured Italian suit or a rugged weekend look, your closet is a living museum of sartorial history. Every detail, from the way you button your jacket to the height of your trouser cuffs, can be traced back to a handful of men who broke the rules and, in doing so, created the ones we follow today.

Here are the 10 icons who shaped the history of menswear.

Table of Contents
  1. 1. Beau Brummell: The Father of Modern Tailoring
  2. 2. King Edward VII: The Royal Trendsetter
  3. 3. The Duke of Windsor: The Bold Reformer
  4. 4. Fred Astaire: Elegance in Motion
  5. 5. Cary Grant: The Mid-Century Ideal
  6. 6. Gianni Agnelli: The King of Sprezzatura
  7. 7. Paul Newman: Sophisticated Ruggedness
  8. 8. Steve McQueen: The King of Cool
  9. 9. Ralph Lauren: The Curator of Americana
  10. 10. Tom Ford: The Architect of Modern Glamour
  11. Conclusion
  12. Meet More Fashion Icons
Youtube video

1. Beau Brummell: The Father of Modern Tailoring

Before Brummell, men’s fashion was a riot of lace, powder, and silk. He revolutionized style by introducing the concept of the “Dandy”, focusing on impeccable fit, understated colors, and cleanliness.

He replaced the knee breech with full-length trousers and pioneered the use of starched neckcloths (the ancestor of the modern necktie).

Brummel
Beau Brummel

Key Lesson: Fit and grooming are more important than flashy ornamentation.

Did One Man Invent Style?

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2. King Edward VII: The Royal Trendsetter

As a man of considerable stature, the King’s physical proportions often dictated his style choices, which eventually became global standards.

He is credited with the tradition of leaving the bottom button of a waistcoat undone (originally for comfort) and popularizing the Homburg hat.

A vintage black-and-white full-length photograph of King Edward VII standing in a field during a hunting expedition. He is shown in profile, wearing a Homburg hat, a patterned tweed jacket, and knee-length knickerbockers with tall socks and lace-up boots

Key Lesson: Practicality often dictates the most enduring style “rules.”

3. The Duke of Windsor: The Bold Reformer

70 year old Duke of Windsor with buttoned jacket, large shirt collar and without tie dimple
The Duke of Windsor

Perhaps the most influential style icon of the 20th century, the Duke of Windsor prioritized comfort and visual interest over rigid Victorian formality.

He popularized the Windsor knot, popularized “soft” dress shirts with attached collars, and championed bold patterns like Prince of Wales check.

Key Lesson: Don’t be afraid to stand out when you can.

5 Things We Can Learn From The Duke of Windsor

READ THE FIVE LESSONS

4. Fred Astaire: Elegance in Motion

Astaire brought a sense of “careful carelessness” (sprezzatura) to formal wear. He famously danced in his suits to ensure they moved with him, rather than restricting him.

Fred Astaire dancing in white tie
Fred Astaire dancing in a white tie

Key Lesson: Clothes should never wear the man; comfort facilitates confidence.

5. Cary Grant: The Mid-Century Ideal

Grant was the master of the “Middle-of-the-Road” style, ensuring that he was never too trendy, never too dated. He understood his proportions perfectly, often opting for high-waisted trousers to elongate his silhouette.

Key Lesson: Consistency is the hallmark of a personal brand.

Youtube video

6. Gianni Agnelli: The King of Sprezzatura

The Italian industrialist was famous for his “signature errors;” deliberate style quirks that signaled he was above the rules. He wears his wristwatch over his shirt cuff and opts for hiking boots with bespoke suits.

Gianni Agnelli in Mocs
Gianni Agnelli in Mocs

Key Lesson: If you do it intentionally, it’s a feature, not a mistake.

7. Paul Newman: Sophisticated Ruggedness

Newman bridged the gap between classic tailoring and American sportswear. He proved that a man could look just as dapper in a denim shirt as he did in a tuxedo.

Paul Newman, bearded and bow-tied, in Venice (1963)
Paul Newman, bearded and bow-tied, in Venice (1963)

Key Lesson: How you wear your clothes can be more impactful than the clothes that you wear.

The Secrets of Newman’s Style

EXPLORE THE LOOK

8. Steve McQueen: The King of Cool

McQueen’s style was rooted in utility and masculinity. He took items from the military and the racetrack and brought them into the mainstream.

Steve McQueen Casual Style
Steve McQueen Casual Style

Key Lesson: Invest in high-quality basics that serve a purpose.

9. Ralph Lauren: The Curator of Americana

Lauren didn’t just design clothes; he designed a lifestyle. He took the aesthetics of the British aristocracy and the American West and made them accessible to the modern professional.

Ralph Lauren on the cover of Time

Key Lesson: Style is a form of storytelling.

Did Ralph Lauren Invent the American Look?

EXPLORE HIS LEGACY

10. Tom Ford: The Architect of Modern Glamour

Ford brought sex appeal and sharp lines back to menswear after the oversized silhouettes of the 1990s.

Tom Ford

“Dressing well is a form of good manners.”

Tom Ford

Key Lesson: Don’t be afraid of a bold silhouette if the tailoring is precise.

What Is the Tom Ford Uniform?

READ THE ANALYSIS

Conclusion

Understanding these icons is about understanding the why behind their choices. Whether you’re dressing for a Black Tie gala or a casual Saturday, you are standing on the shoulders of these sartorial giants.

I’m curious to learn: which of these style icons has had the biggest impact on your own closet? Let us know in the comments below.

Meet More Fashion Icons

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Posted May 17, 2026 in

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Reader Comments

  2. Hello! For me Gianni Agnelli has the most unique style. As always great article! Couldn’t agree more with the choice of style icons!

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  3. I loved all the entries. I may only have added Gary Cooper simply because he made everything look fabulous. However I can find no fault and each adds a slightly different shading or nuance to their field of influence. Nicely done GG.

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