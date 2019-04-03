In this guide, we’re going to discuss how to grow thicker facial hair faster and how to fix a patchy beard.

A common issue for men growing a beard

The beard has long been associated as a symbol of virility and masculinity. Although leaders are often clean shaven in the contemporary world, it is now becoming commonplace to see perfectly manscaped beards take center stage as an extension of a modern man’s style.

The Benefits of the Beard

It is a sign of maturity.

It is a sign of fertility.

Beards are often associated with wisdom and leadership.

It can make men with baby faces look older, and older men look younger.

If you’re wondering how to properly grow a beard, be sure to check out our in-depth guide.

If your beard isn’t coming in the way you would like it to, keep reading.

Dalton Gullo, 21, is growing out his beard as part of No Shave November.

Your Beard is Not Patchy

Most men cut their growth short when they start noticing that parts of the beard are coming in thicker, and parts are just patchy or not growing in at all. Believe it or not, this is completely normal. Your beard isn’t patchy. It’s just growing.

Beards take some time to grow in. If you’re not quick to grow a consistent beard, it’s best to start growing it just before going on vacation – when you can justify not shaving for awhile. You may even decide to take a “beardcation” just to help grow out the beard without looking awkward at the office. If you have holidays coming up, stop shaving a day or two before so that hopefully by the time you return to work, the beard will be distinguishable as a beard, and it won’t look like you were too lazy to shave.

The First Month of Not Shaving

For most men, beards only start to fully connect without glaring patches after a full month of growth. That’s the average, though for some it may take longer.

This is why a beard is a commitment. Growing it out takes patience and some work. You’ll be dealing with a few issues:

Patchy and unkempt facial hair that looks like you just forgot to shave. Itchiness. Coarse hair your significant other may dislike. Having to deal with people commenting or staring because you look a little rough around the edges.

As soon as you start growing your beard, there are a couple of things you should consider doing to keep it healthy:

Wash it regularly. Keep it hydrated though and don’t over wash the beard. Just like your hair, it doesn’t need to be washed daily, or you run the risk of drying it out. Immediately begin applying beard oil to keep it soft, prevent excessive itching and keep it healthy.

Growing a beard takes commitment and will grow out eventually

After the first month has passed, you have two options. Either commit to growing a beard that might land you on Duck Dynasty or start grooming the beard to look more polished. Grooming can be done from the start, but the risk of starting too early is you won’t have the chance to see how your beard naturally falls or its natural lines. This can be problematic for some men who misjudge how their beard will grow and then have to grow out an area they have trimmed or shaved.

If after the first month, you still notice glaring patches or a lack of density in certain areas, you may need to give it a bit of extra help. There is good news, however. If you have trouble growing a full beard easily, chances are you don’t have to worry about going bald. Studies have shown that most men who easily grow beards from a young age are more prone to male pattern baldness than men who have difficulty growing a beard.

How to Help Your Beard Grow

So, how does one grow a beard that’s giving you a hard time?

Let’s debunk some myths.

It is a process to get it to a comfortable length

Your Beard is Not Growing Slowly

Your beard actually grows at the same rate as every other man, unless you have some kind of skin condition.

The Patches Are Caused By Thickness, Not Length

There are a couple of attributes that cause some beards to look denser and others to look patchy.

If you have lighter hair, it will almost always appear thinner than someone with dark hair.

Like the hair on your head, facial hair can be thick or thin, and thicker facial hair always appears fuller.

Fact: You cannot make your beard grow faster, but you can make the hair appear or even grow thicker.

Start trimming after about four weeks

Here are a few tricks and tips:

Don’t Shave It

Shaving a beard does not cause it to grow back thicker or faster. The only way to grow a majestic beard is by actually making the commitment to let it grow. You’ll get there.

Exercise

Exercising and losing weight increases testosterone and blood circulation which both have a huge effect on facial hair growth. Short, but intense workouts will cause testosterone to increase faster and will also prevent it from declining. Testosterone and beard growth go hand in hand, so head to the gym and break a sweat to see thicker beard growth.

Get a Good Night’s Sleep

In order to remain healthy, we require sleep. The old saying “maybe you’ll feel better in the morning” is like saying “maybe if you turn it off and back on again, it will work.” One study in 2011 by the Journal of the American Medical Association said that if you sleep for 5 hours or less your testosterone levels will decrease by as much as 15 percent. In other words, go to bed.

Patchy beards are part of growing it out but it doesn’t have to be this bad

Minimize Stress and Anxiety

Stress has been shown to constrict blood vessels and some evidence even points to cortisol reducing testosterone levels. The same way you can lose hair due to stress, it can also prevent you from growing your beard out.

Eat Well

A healthy and well-balanced diet is key to growing facial hair. Vitamin, protein, and mineral rich diets are a great way to grower thicker hair.

You may look unkempt at the office for awhile its just part of the process

Consider Taking Some Vitamins

Taking supplements like iron; vitamin B, D, and E; magnesium; zinc and copper can all increase hair thickness. Check with your doctor before taking any over the counter supplements. There are even some out there that are designed specifically for beard growth, but since supplements are a highly unregulated industry, be prepared that they might not work.

Give Yourself a Break

We all know a big part of how fast our beard grows in is caused by simple genetics, but unlike some aspects such as your height, your beard will keep growing. It may take a little bit of time, but if you make the commitment, you will be rewarded with a lush and majestic beard.

If for whatever reason, you aren’t growing any facial hair, that’s a whole other issue, and you make require medical treatment to fix it.

Trimming your beard to match the lowest patch can help but lengthens the process

Fixing Glaring Patches

If you can’t justify waiting for all the hair to grow out, and you need to fix glaring patches, the only quick way is to trim the entire beard down to the length of the lowest patch. It will prevent your beard from growing out quickly, but it will help to improve the hair growth consistency and density.

Make sure you outline the beard so it looks like you didn’t forget to shave

Recommended Products

VitaBeard

Probably the most renowned supplement for growing facial hair, VitaBeard is well known as an OTC assistant if you need some extra help.

Get VitaBeard here.

Beard Grow XL

The next best thing, Beard Grow XL maintains an impressive four and a half stars on Amazon out of more than 900 reviews. There aren’t many supplements that can make that claim.

Click to get Beard Grow XL here.

Beardsmen Beard Oil

Beardsman Beard Oil

100% natural, this beard oil helps to condition and soften your beard, keep the hair neat and in order as well as prevent excess itching during the growth process. A beard oil is a must-have item for men. Sure, it isn’t used by every guy, but you can easily distinguish between the beards of men who use it and the men who don’t.

Huntsman Beard Co. Beard Comb and Pouch

We really like this beard comb because one side of it has teeth perfect for coarse facial hair, whereas the other side is intended for thinner facial hair. If you’re new to growing a beard, and unsure of how your beard will grow in, a comb like this will ensure that regardless of your facial hair, you’ll have a product that will work. The comb is slightly thicker than most, but for us that just says it’s durable. It also comes with a sleeve so it won’t snag in your pocket when you’re out on the town. The only thing that may be an issue for some, is that it has a sandalwood scent. For those who are sensitive to scents, this may be a problem since your beard is right under the nose.

Buy the Huntsman beard comb here.

Conclusion

If you find you have a patchy beard or are having trouble growing it out, rest assured it will come. It may take one, two or even three months, but it will come with time and patience. In the meantime, start imagining how great it will look fully grown. What beard issues do you face? Any tips or tricks?