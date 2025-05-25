10 Ways to Spot Low-Quality Clothing Before You Buy

When you buy something using the affiliate links on our site, we may earn a small commission.

Not all garments are made equally, and some retailers may exaggerate quality or skip key details to push sales. Whether you’re shopping off the rack or online, here are 10 telltale signs that a piece of clothing may not be worth your money.

1. Price That Seems Too Good to Be True

While price isn’t always a perfect indicator of quality, abnormally low prices—especially for materials like cashmere or fine wool—should raise questions.

Don’t Let Discounts Cloud Your Judgment Truly rare and labor-intensive fabrics don’t come cheap, and it’s unlikely that one retailer has cracked the code on producing luxury garments at bargain-bin prices when no one else has.

The exception to this rule? Thrifting. A well-made, underpriced item can sometimes be found secondhand when the seller isn’t familiar with the garment’s true value. But in retail settings, deeply discounted luxury is rarely what it claims to be.

2. They Look Better On the Hanger Than On You

Some garments are designed to look impressive when stationary—either on a hanger or pinned on a mannequin. That visual appeal may not hold up once you start moving.

Looks can deceive. A coat might look sleek buttoned-up but still fail the fit test when worn. Don’t judge a jacket by its hanger. Some pieces look stylish when static but restrict movement once worn.

A shirt or jacket might appear tailored and flattering until you try lifting your arms or sitting down, which is why it is so important to try garments on whenever possible.

Comfort and movement reveal more about quality and fit than mirror poses ever will.

3. The Fabric Feels Suspiciously Good

High-quality fabrics often start off feeling structured or slightly stiff but improve with age. That initial firmness is actually a sign of durability—materials like wool or fine cotton become softer and more comfortable over time. By contrast, low-quality fabrics are often treated with chemical softeners to feel luxurious from the start. However, once the coating wears off, what’s left may feel coarse, limp, or cheap.

You should also be cautious of too-good-to-be-true pricing. If a fabric feels decadently soft but comes at a very low cost, it may contain a high percentage of synthetics or be masking its poor quality with surface treatments.

Always check the fabric content label. While some synthetic fibers—like modern viscose or rayon—can add value when blended with natural fibers, others, such as low-grade polyester or acrylic, are often used purely to cut costs.

Authentic labels like Harris Tweed indicate high-quality, natural fiber content.

That doesn’t mean all synthetics are bad. A small percentage of elastane, for example, can be helpful in tailoring garments with better movement and stretch—especially for muscular or broad builds. The key is balance. Look for garments where at least 80% of the material is a natural fiber like wool or cotton, with synthetics used only to support functionality.

Always check the fabric content label. High synthetic percentages, like these polyester-heavy garments, often signal cost-cutting over quality.

Pro Tip: Quality polyester resists wrinkles. If it creases easily, it’s likely low-grade.

4. Vague or Generalized Sizing

True quality often comes in specific measurements. Jackets, shirts, and trousers should ideally be sized by chest, sleeve, waist, or inseam—not just labeled Small, Medium, or Large.

The Pitfalls of One-Size-Fits-Most A “Medium” in one brand may fit like an “Extra Large” in another.

While simplified sizing can work for casual basics, it’s a red flag when used for tailored garments like coats or sport jackets. Precise sizing tells you the maker understands fit—and expects you to care, too.

5. Sloppy Construction and Pattern Mismatches

Even if a garment isn’t handmade, it should still reflect attention to detail. Obvious signs of poor construction include uneven seams, misaligned buttonholes, and loosely finished hems.

Misaligned or unfinished buttonholes are a telltale sign of rushed or careless manufacturing. Visible seam irregularities suggest poor construction and lower attention to detail, even in machine-made garments.

But perhaps the most visually telling sign is poorly matched patterns. Plaid or striped jackets, for example, require pattern alignment across visible seams, especially around patch pockets.

Pattern mismatches on visible seams—especially in plaids—signal rushed construction and a lack of quality control.

If the pocket breaks up the jacket’s pattern in a way that’s clearly crooked or off-angle, it’s not just an aesthetic issue. It reflects a rushed production process and minimal quality control. This level of disregard often carries over into other aspects of the garment as well.

6. Uneven Finishing and Poor Layering

Small visual cues—like an off-kilter shirt placket, crooked pocket flaps, or misaligned zip guards—are subtle but telling. They may not affect function, but they suggest a lack of precision that can signal deeper flaws in workmanship. Well-made garments, even machine-produced ones, should still demonstrate symmetry, balance, and consistency.

Gray pocket flap misalignment. Skewed shirt placket with uneven stitching. Uneven zip guard on a black garment.

7. Visible Wear—Before You’ve Bought It

If you notice loose threads, unraveling hems, or pilling in-store, don’t assume it’s a one-off. These issues are likely to get worse with wear. Excessive wrinkling on display—especially in synthetics—is another red flag. While some fabrics (like linen) wrinkle naturally, most quality materials resist it when properly constructed and stored.

What Poor Quality Looks Like—Up Close. Spot the Fray Before You Pay Think of it this way: if it’s already pilling under perfect store lighting, imagine what your laundry cycle will do to it.

8. Suspiciously Trendy Replicas

We all recognize the appeal of a jacket worn by a favorite character or celebrity. But when you find an online store offering a “1:1 replica” of a designer piece at a suspiciously low price, it’s usually just that—a cheap imitation.

These garments rarely look or feel like the original. If you’re serious about a screen-used look, it’s better to commission a reproduction from a reputable tailor or find a quality item inspired by the original.

Style with intention, not imitation. Inspired, Not Imitated If you’re drawn to a signature screen look—à la Don Draper or James Bond—there’s a better way than buying cheap knockoffs. The goal of great style isn’t to replicate, but to reinterpret with quality and personality. We explore exactly how to do this in our Thematic Dressing Guide—a resource that shows how to channel iconic outfits while staying authentic, timeless, and well-dressed. Draper-inspired, not Draper-duplicated style

9. No Information About Materials or Construction

Brands that value their products usually talk about them. Makers that highlight fabric origin, weaving techniques, stitching methods, and hardware choices tend to do so because they know it matters—and because it justifies their pricing. If a garment description focuses solely on vague style notes and sale pricing, it’s often because the maker has nothing else to say.

10. You Just Don’t Like Wearing It

At the end of the day, the most telling sign of a bad purchase is simple: you just don’t enjoy wearing it. Whether it’s the fit, the feel, or the look, your discomfort is worth listening to. Don’t second-guess your instincts—sometimes, it’s not about your body or your posture. It could simply be a poorly made or poorly designed garment.

Even experienced dressers get it wrong sometimes. Yes, even Raphael admits to an occasional misstep! Making style mistakes is part of developing your taste, and each misfire teaches you something new about what you actually value in clothing. Our team has shared personal stories about the pieces we wish we hadn’t bought:

