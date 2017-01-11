Pitti Uomo 91 – Impressions, DO’s & DON’Ts

It is once again time for some outfits impressions, outfit DO’s & DON’Ts from Pitti Uomo the world’s leading men’s fashion trade show.

As always, many men here evolve into Pitti Peacocks and overdo their outfits but others provide interesting inspiration and detailed ideas that can add a unique twist to your classic outfits.

How Many Pitti Pictures Are Taken

We try to capture men in movement or conversation because it looks more natural, but that is not always the case. At Pitti that means:

Pose:

Look natural:

And then admire yourself afterwards 😉

Pitti Uomo DO’s

Just like in recent years, we tried to spot trends that might be helpful to you. Of course, negative examples can also be good to learn, hence we add a few of those to the mix as well.

Hats

Hats are popular once again, and not just it exotic colors but also browns or tweed.



Because wearing a hat doesn’t make you stand out anymore, people add unique items, to their headband.

Or they just come up with a special idea for a hat band. Personally, I find that too much but points for creative thinking.

Tweed

Tweed is very popular at Pitti. Whether it is vintage tweed, new tweed, bold or subtle tweed, stylish men appreciate the color depth and warmth of this fabric.

Shoes

The most popular shoe style are double monks in all styles, colors and variations.

Because of that, creative minds come up with unusual versions of double monks, such as this slipper-turned-double monk.

Another style that is gaining traction is the monk strap shoe with leather fringes. Even though this style is often associated with 60-year-old men in the U.S. who wear them with tassel loafers, a younger generation pairs them with modern suits and colorful socks

Collar Pins, Clips & Bars

Never before have we seen such a broad acceptance of collar pins, clips and bars.

We have talked about how to style them in the past, and created a guide about them, and of course, we offer them in our shop.

Classic Sunglasses

Sometimes, classic is better and that’s definitely the trend for sunglasses.

In-Betweens

Not all things is life are black or white, but sometimes they are gray. And while some shades work well for some people, they may not work for others.

The same is true for leaving one’s button down collar buttons undone. Some people swear by it and wear their shirt collars just like that because they feel it adds some nonchalant sprezzatura to their outfit.

On the other hand, many men would consider it to be sloppy. At the end of the day, you have to decide what you prefer.

Another more subtle thing we have noticed is the positioning of the tie. To be different, some men put it in-between the overlap of their DB coats which creates a very asymmetrical look.

It’s supposed to look easy-going, and relaxed although in reality it is the results of a carefully studied look. Personally, I do not like this trend but others may. Each to his own!

Pitti Uomo DON’Ts

Of course, there is nothing you can’t do anymore and so DON’Ts are simply DON’Ts if you care about classic men’s style.

Don’t be a Pitti Peacock, it is just too much.

Do not wear a belt with a vest, because it looks bad and makes the vest gap. Moreover, the Hermes belt is generally a favorite of people who need to wear brands to feel self-confident.

The same is true for boldly embroidered numbers. If you have a little monogram on the waist or neckband of your shirts, that’s totally fine but a big 7 scream I bought this tie at Al Bazer and that is not very gentlemanly.

Definitely wear over-the-calf-socks in the winter, because they will keep you warm. Going sockless or choosing invisible socks is not advisable.

What do you think?

What’s your take on these pictures? Did you learn anything new? Please share in the comments.