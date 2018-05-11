Sven Raphael Schneider’s Boot Collection

In the past, I already discussed my cufflink, as well as my shoe collection, so if you’re interested in those, please check them out. Stay tuned for more videos about my closet and my wardrobe.

The first boot in my collection is this black one that is kind of an oxford balmoral boot. It has a Vibram rubber sole for better traction even though it’s Goodyear welted as well as a lambskin lining that keeps my feet warm during the cold Minnesota winters. It’s actually made by Shoe Passion which is a German company but the shoe itself was produced in Spain. In Britain, you mostly find leather lined boots and I always found that they’re way too cold for winters with lots of snow and low temperatures such as in the Midwest.

The next boot is likewise black but slightly different. It’s more elegant, it has a leather sole and a cap toe, as well as a balmoral boot style with an insert in a contrasting black suede. It’s definitely something you would find in a shoe that was worn with a stroller suit or morning wear back in the 20s and 30s and today, you can also wear it with like a business suit, for example. To break up the black monotony, I added some gray contrasting boot laces from Fort Belvedere. Usually, I wear those with my cashmere striped trousers either for a stroller ensemble or a morning coat.

The next boot is likewise perfect for morning wear. It is Goodyear welted by hand, it’s a prototype from Fort Belvedere, it’s a button boot and ten years ago, those boots weren’t around. Now, you can see they’re more popular in Japan and more people wear them with suits. Traditionally, they were worn with the cashmere striped trousers and because the outfit was usually a mix of white, black, and grey, this a two-tone effect really helped.

This is a Chelsea boot which is an all-time classic with the rubber elastic. It’s a contrasting kind of blueish purple which makes the boots stand out, otherwise, it’s a very dark chocolate brown color and in Italian I I think it’s called testa di moro and it’s nice because from afar, it may almost seem like a black shoe yet you can also wear it with outfits that usually call for brown shoes. It has a

medallion cap toe as well as rubber soles so it’s good for wet fall days.

Next up is the Dalton boot from Allen Edmonds in horween cordovan. Its oxblood, it has this open lacing system which makes it easy to get inside of the boot, it’s a relatively tall height for a dress boot and the cordovan ages in a different way than calf leather does and again, we’re preparing for our shoe shine series. To spice up the look, I added a pair of boot laces from Fort Belvedere. I think there are not many places out there where you can find long boot laces in all kinds of different colors. Again, Goodyear welted made in Port Washington Wisconsin by Allen Edmonds.

Now, this Scotch grain boot in brown by Allen Edmonds is also made for the winter. It has kind of a sheepskin lining but only on the side and on the top upper, not at the insole which is quite funny because then your foot gets cold from the bottom and it’s kept warm from the other side so I like the all fur lined version from Shoe Passion more. That being said, it’s kind of a pigment coated Scotch grain pattern which works well in the winter because it’s quite water resistant, it has some hooks here at the top, and it has a rubber sole, and it’s a good shoe when it’s not super cold outside.

Next up is a jodhpur boot which has an Indian heritage, comes from polo fields. It’s a nice medium brown, very elegant, very clean lines, it’s closed with a strap that goes all around. It’s a very good shoe, I’ve liked wearing it, it has likewise a rubber sole so it’s good for fall days and it works with all kinds of chinos, khakis, anything where you otherwise wear brown shoes with. It is made in Italy, blake rapid stitch by Scarosso.

Next up is this kind of work boot style made of oil leather. It’s a true work boot for work outside and it has this wide rubber sole. It’s usually typical from Red Wing, I think this model here is from Thorogood which basically has the same properties as Red Wing but you pay less for the marketing and it’s less expensive.

Next up is a suede boot and quite an elegant last. I like it quite a bit. The suede is in a nice rich brown I think the brand is called Armin Oehler, it’s a German brand but I think they’re made in Asia, Goodyear welted and I enjoy wearing it, not so tall, more of a chukka boot style.

Here is another jodhpur type boot from St. Crispin. It has a different cut, it is hand Goodyear welted in Romania. It’s a custom shoe, you can see it has very fine stitching and I’ve had it for a long time it has served me well.

Here’s a pair of vintage Morlands from England they have a lambskin lining all over which is quite nice. They’re not super tall so I wear this boot a lot during the winter. It’s definitely not the best shape but we still have winter and snow outside.

This is a nice typical English country boot in orangey tan color. It feels very sturdy, has a double sole so it’s very thick but just a leather lining so it’s good if you’re in a countryside but not great if you live in a very cold climate. I like it for fall outfits, it’s very stiff and just a solid shoe with metal eyelets. I like to wear it with all sorts of tweeds and more casual outfits. Sometimes, even though with black corduroys and the tan provides a very nice contrast to them.

Another more unusual boot is this blue one from Jamie Johnson which is a German brand. Honestly, I don’t quite know where the shoe was made. It’s Goodyear welted, it has a leather sole, and you can see there are some contrasting leather layers in between just to kind of make it different. Blue suede is not a very common color either and the lining I think is turquoise. Overall, it’s more of a statement shoe.

The next shoe here is a very interesting model. It’s from Allen Edmonds. I think it was a special edition made for mass drop. It has like an oiled sole that is rather soft, a nice English suede leather that is unlined like a true original kind of chukka or a desert boot. So if you like Clark’s, I would say this is the better version. It’s Goodyear welted in a nice sand color so I like to wear it at the end of the summer. It’s kind of a low-profile boot, there’s no support in the heel so it’s a very casual boot that can look quite nice with chinos or seersucker, for example.

What do you think of my boot collection? What types of boots do you like wearing?