Sven Raphael Schneider’s Boot Collection
In the past, I already discussed my cufflink, as well as my shoe collection, so if you’re interested in those, please check them out. Stay tuned for more videos about my closet and my wardrobe.
The first boot in my collection is this black one that is kind of an oxford balmoral boot. It has a Vibram rubber sole for better traction even though it’s Goodyear welted as well as a lambskin lining that keeps my feet warm during the cold Minnesota winters. It’s actually made by Shoe Passion which is a German company but the shoe itself was produced in Spain. In Britain, you mostly find leather lined boots and I always found that they’re way too cold for winters with lots of snow and low temperatures such as in the Midwest.
The next boot is likewise black but slightly different. It’s more elegant, it has a leather sole and a cap toe, as well as a balmoral boot style with an insert in a contrasting black suede. It’s definitely something you would find in a shoe that was worn with a stroller suit or morning wear back in the 20s and 30s and today, you can also wear it with like a business suit, for example. To break up the black monotony, I added some gray contrasting boot laces from Fort Belvedere. Usually, I wear those with my cashmere striped trousers either for a stroller ensemble or a morning coat.
The next boot is likewise perfect for morning wear. It is Goodyear welted by hand, it’s a prototype from Fort Belvedere, it’s a button boot and ten years ago, those boots weren’t around. Now, you can see they’re more popular in Japan and more people wear them with suits. Traditionally, they were worn with the cashmere striped trousers and because the outfit was usually a mix of white, black, and grey, this a two-tone effect really helped.
This is a Chelsea boot which is an all-time classic with the rubber elastic. It’s a contrasting kind of blueish purple which makes the boots stand out, otherwise, it’s a very dark chocolate brown color and in Italian I I think it’s called testa di moro and it’s nice because from afar, it may almost seem like a black shoe yet you can also wear it with outfits that usually call for brown shoes. It has a
medallion cap toe as well as rubber soles so it’s good for wet fall days.
Next up is the Dalton boot from Allen Edmonds in horween cordovan. Its oxblood, it has this open lacing system which makes it easy to get inside of the boot, it’s a relatively tall height for a dress boot and the cordovan ages in a different way than calf leather does and again, we’re preparing for our shoe shine series. To spice up the look, I added a pair of boot laces from Fort Belvedere. I think there are not many places out there where you can find long boot laces in all kinds of different colors. Again, Goodyear welted made in Port Washington Wisconsin by Allen Edmonds.
Now, this Scotch grain boot in brown by Allen Edmonds is also made for the winter. It has kind of a sheepskin lining but only on the side and on the top upper, not at the insole which is quite funny because then your foot gets cold from the bottom and it’s kept warm from the other side so I like the all fur lined version from Shoe Passion more. That being said, it’s kind of a pigment coated Scotch grain pattern which works well in the winter because it’s quite water resistant, it has some hooks here at the top, and it has a rubber sole, and it’s a good shoe when it’s not super cold outside.
Next up is a jodhpur boot which has an Indian heritage, comes from polo fields. It’s a nice medium brown, very elegant, very clean lines, it’s closed with a strap that goes all around. It’s a very good shoe, I’ve liked wearing it, it has likewise a rubber sole so it’s good for fall days and it works with all kinds of chinos, khakis, anything where you otherwise wear brown shoes with. It is made in Italy, blake rapid stitch by Scarosso.
Next up is this kind of work boot style made of oil leather. It’s a true work boot for work outside and it has this wide rubber sole. It’s usually typical from Red Wing, I think this model here is from Thorogood which basically has the same properties as Red Wing but you pay less for the marketing and it’s less expensive.
Next up is a suede boot and quite an elegant last. I like it quite a bit. The suede is in a nice rich brown I think the brand is called Armin Oehler, it’s a German brand but I think they’re made in Asia, Goodyear welted and I enjoy wearing it, not so tall, more of a chukka boot style.
Here is another jodhpur type boot from St. Crispin. It has a different cut, it is hand Goodyear welted in Romania. It’s a custom shoe, you can see it has very fine stitching and I’ve had it for a long time it has served me well.
Here’s a pair of vintage Morlands from England they have a lambskin lining all over which is quite nice. They’re not super tall so I wear this boot a lot during the winter. It’s definitely not the best shape but we still have winter and snow outside.
This is a nice typical English country boot in orangey tan color. It feels very sturdy, has a double sole so it’s very thick but just a leather lining so it’s good if you’re in a countryside but not great if you live in a very cold climate. I like it for fall outfits, it’s very stiff and just a solid shoe with metal eyelets. I like to wear it with all sorts of tweeds and more casual outfits. Sometimes, even though with black corduroys and the tan provides a very nice contrast to them.
Another more unusual boot is this blue one from Jamie Johnson which is a German brand. Honestly, I don’t quite know where the shoe was made. It’s Goodyear welted, it has a leather sole, and you can see there are some contrasting leather layers in between just to kind of make it different. Blue suede is not a very common color either and the lining I think is turquoise. Overall, it’s more of a statement shoe.
The next shoe here is a very interesting model. It’s from Allen Edmonds. I think it was a special edition made for mass drop. It has like an oiled sole that is rather soft, a nice English suede leather that is unlined like a true original kind of chukka or a desert boot. So if you like Clark’s, I would say this is the better version. It’s Goodyear welted in a nice sand color so I like to wear it at the end of the summer. It’s kind of a low-profile boot, there’s no support in the heel so it’s a very casual boot that can look quite nice with chinos or seersucker, for example.
Very nice jodhpurs and blue trouser combo.
I like my black Chelsea boots.
Top notch as always! Remember there are some of us from Texas, Oklahoma and the mountain regions where handmade cowboy boots are quite stylish! In fact I think every major designer from Tom Ford to Gucci have a cowboy boot or two for their fall line this year. I prefer JB Hill. Nothing looks better than a RR or Purple Label snap shirt, a Tom Ford jacket, crisp, not starched, jeans and a pair of custom boots. I believe Tom Ford calls it the “Cosmopolitan Cowboy” look.
I only wear boots. About 25 years ago I bought a pair of Med brown leather boots from Brooks Bros made in England by Peels. They were the most comfortable and smartest pair of boots that I owned. After much wearing I was in a Crockett & Jones shop in London and I mentioned these boots to which they stated that they had made those boots under the Peel Brand.
A couple of years later I decided that I needed another pair of boots so rang C & J to inquire if they could make me an identical boot as this model was no longer available. They could and did and now I have the boot in suede, black, mahogany and the original mid brown. Further they also made me two other pairs of boots with rubber soles with the same last as the Peel model. I wear them constantly for every occasion.
My feet are very grateful.
Oh, Sven, Sven, vy worn’t there any Doc Martens?
Over my college years in the mid-Sixties I wore (and wore out) several pairs of Clark’s desert boots. They were comfortable and good-looking, but as I recall they had very little arch support. Don’t know if I could wear them today today without a cushioned insole.
I enjoyed your video, and you have a wonderful collection!
I just felt the need to return to a past conversation about proper terminology from your past post on shoe construction. As an expert in menswear, I think you would want to ensure you are using proper terminology when teaching others, so I only mention it to be constructive.
Goodyear-welting and Hand-welting are not the same thing. The example in your own collection of the Saint Crispin’s are hand-welted, not “Goodyear-welted by hand.” If Goodyear machinery is not used, then Goodyear shouldn’t receive credit for the construction method. Your St. Crispins were made using hand tools, and shoe making knowledge/experience that vastly predates Goodyear’s patented machinery.
To illustrate, imagine you had a time machine. You could travel back to the year 1700, and purchase a pair of boots made exactly like your St. Crispin’s. They are hand-welted in the same fashion as footwear has been for over 400 years.
By contrast, Goodyear-welting was patented by Charles Goodyear, Jr. in 1869. How can a pair of boots made the same as one you could buy in 1700 be “Goodyear-welted” when Goodyear didn’t even exist at that time?
I understand why people mix up the terminology, because they look the same outwardly, and most welted footwear today is made using the Goodyear method. But, incorrect terminology, does a serious disservice to the shoe making craftsman.
Even Wikipedia gets this difference correct, “The Goodyear welt process is a machine based alternative to the traditional hand welted method (c. 1500) for the manufacture of men’s shoes, allowing it to be resoled repeatedly.”
There are far more scholarly books and articles available on shoe making history, methods, etc., if one is interested. But, ensuring that proper definitions are used in excellent blogs and videos such as yours are important to prevent proliferation of incorrect knowledge.
Boot are great if you don’t mind the heat in summer or if in winter when you do need a little more protection,or working out doors,
but just to wear boots as a style when there are plenty of other shoes that will work just fine, in my opion will not do. I wear 3/4 high boots when i go to the polo games or when i have to work with my horses, other wise you will find me in loafers. They are less bulky and are cooler for my feet, but that is just me. If you like boots then by all means wear them.
Impressive and versatile, like your shoe collection.
I am looking forward to the shoe polish and care video.
Great collection. I’m more of a shoe aficionado but I do like the look of the Chelsea boot. Very versatile and the blue is an unexpected touch that works well.
