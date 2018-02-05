10 Things That Men Wear That Women Love

You may wonder how I can tell you what women want? Well, unlike Donald Trump, I know it all! Just kidding! In fact, I talked to a bunch of educated successful women and the final list was compiled by my wife and business partner so it’s all from the perspective of a woman.

Don’t be surprised that sweatpants and sports jerseys didn’t make the list because women like men to wear clothes that make them proud to stand by you.

General Style Guidelines To Pay Attention To

Take Pride In Your Outward Appearance

Caring about how you look is very important if you want to make a good first impression. We all subconsciously judge and so do women. As a gentleman, you want to look stylish, appropriately dressed, and overall, just well put together. As such, if you go to a play at a nice theater and the woman is all dressed up, you don’t want to go in jeans but you want to wear something appropriate.

Dress Up

Super casual styles are rarely going to impress women. Of course, this is a general statement and I’m sure you’ll always find the exception but based on our research, this is what we found. Of course, that doesn’t mean you have to wear a three-piece suit or a tuxedo whenever you go out in the evening. At the same time, a collared shirt will always provide you with a more polished look rather than let’s say, a t-shirt.

Embrace Colors & Patterns

You can stand out from the sea of black and gray and charcoal suits or jackets and add a dash of color. That can be in the form of a pocket square, maybe a tie, or maybe even a boutonniere, don’t go overboard. One piece will help and less is definitely more. That being said, I get constantly complimented by women when I wear boutonnieres.

Ideally, you don’t want something that’s super large such as a pink-red carnation, instead, go with something like a light blue delphinium that is small and subtle in color because it shows that you care without being too ostentatious and flashy.

If you believe that you can’t pull off a lapel flower, think about it twice, no matter your age, I’ve talked to men all over the place and as soon as they put a little lapel flower on, no matter what the rest of the outfit looks, it helps to attract women immediately.

Wear Clothes That Fit Well

That means you shouldn’t have super large armholes, excessive fabric in the chest, or super large pants. If you’re in your 40s, 50s, or 60s, that may be a problem because the outfit you had in the 90s was super baggy, so it helps to trim it down.

If you’re in your 20s and 30s, chances are everything is trimmer already. Just make sure it’s not overly tight and it looks neat.

Do Not Always Wear The Same Thing

I know it’s easy, you don’t have to think about it, putting on that same polo shirt day in and day out; it’s not a uniform and dressing can be a way of expressing yourself in an interesting way. If you don’t have a huge wardrobe, that’s no problem.

Look into a capsule wardrobe and just use a few pieces such as accessories to create a different look anytime. That shows women that you take pride in your appearance and that you take care of yourself.

Know What Looks Good On You

If you’re a bigger guy, wearing super skinny lapels and super tight pants are not going to flatter you. For example, I have a big bum and big thighs so I can’t wear skinny pants because it looks bad on me. If you have an oval face, don’t wear very pointed collars because otherwise, you look like a conehead. Rather get something that’s a little more spread.

On the other hand, if you have a round face, go with a more pointed collar, otherwise, the collar will accentuate the size of your face. The good thing about well-fitting clothes is that they hide your imperfections and highlight the things that look good about you.

Dress Like Yourself

By that, I mean you always have to be comfortable in the clothes you wear because if you’re not, it shows. You won’t have the same confidence, you will look more slouchy, and just the way you present and talk will also be impacted by what you wear and such, it’s important that you know your style and stick with it and that you’re not necessarily always impacted by the latest trends.

That being said, if you’re a casual guy, it always pays to take things a notch up because it shows that you care and women will notice.

10 Items Of Clothing Women Love

Real Leather Shoes

By that, I mean leather shoes, not cheap ones that are glued but Goodyear welted or blake rapid stitched, maybe in a classic style with a high-quality leather because it will upgrade any outfit. If you wear boots, that’s okay.

You can find nice boots but always try to find shoes and boots that are the upper end of the spectrum that you can afford because it will always reflect well on you. If you wear a belt, make sure that the color matches the shoes otherwise, it looks very immature.

Collared Dress Shirts

It should be nicely pressed. You can go with lighter colors, maybe a slight pattern, and it doesn’t matter if you wear a jacket or not; just having a dress shirt will always help to make a favorable impression on women. That being said, make sure it fits properly and not like a potato sack. You don’t want any excess fabric but it shouldn’t be too tight so you have X wrinkles in the front.

Fitted Sweaters

If you have a nice v-shape, a trim sweater just helps you to accentuate that and make your shoulders look broad which is very attractive. It’s just like a well fitting dress on a woman, it just highlights the benefits of the figure and it’s just pretty attractive.

Stand Out Suits

Just having your regular black or charcoal suit won’t cut it anymore. Yes, it’s true, having those basics in the wardrobe are great for business but maybe opt for a sort of pattern like a pinpoint, maybe a houndstooth, or a herringbone, because when you go out, you can do things that are a little more fun such as for a cocktail party. Today, every successful man has a suit and so having something a little more unique helps you stand out from the crowd.

If you don’t have the money to invest in a new suit right now, I suggest upgrading your old one wearing a pocket square. If you’ve never had a pocket square, get a solid white linen one maybe with your monogram. Once you have a white pocket square, I suggest going with something more colorful. A matching set of tie and pocket square is a no go if you are a stylish man who wants to attract women, at the same time, it just costs a fraction of a new suit so it’s a wonderful investment.

Casual Jackets

It doesn’t always have to be a suit jacket or a blazer but instead, maybe a Harrington jacket, or a suede leather jacket, or a linen Safari jacket. These are just things that you can wear when you go out for a walk or pick up groceries but they just make you look dapper without being overdressed. At the same time, these kinds of casual jackets help you to transition between the seasons very easily.

Modern Glasses

If you still wear those very thin titanium frames from the 90s, they are so outdated. Go with a classic frame maybe something bolder but a nice shape that is modernized and today, you can find where you can find things for a hundred bucks or you find other makers; it doesn’t cost a fortune anymore to get a nice well fitting pair of glasses.

Be daring, be bold, and you will get noticed for sure. Rather than with a color, try to impress with a frame. Maybe the size and the styling of course; the same is true for sunglasses.

Layers & Combinations

Most women really like to dress and they try to combine patterns and they have different layers. If you, as a man, add maybe a cardigan or a sweater underneath a jacket or just on top of a dress shirt, it just adds an interesting element, it shows that you care and it makes you more like them and therefore, more attractive.

Subtle Colognes

Yes, you can use deodorant and that’s okay, but having some cologne makes it interesting, especially if it’s kind of your character scent because they can immediately tell if you’re around by just walking past you.

At the same time, you don’t want to be that guy who uses a lot of axe or a really strong aftershave that can be smelled from yards away because people will avoid you, they will talk bad about you behind your back but they will never tell you directly to your face and so you may be ousted from social events, simply because your cologne smells cheap or it’s too strong. Smell, in general, is a very powerful sense and it can really make or break the entire experience someone has when they get to know you for the first time.

Leather Bags

Nothing makes you look like a schoolboy more than wearing a backpack. As a grown man, instead, invest in a nice leather bag, or maybe a satchel, something that suits your style. Maybe something with linen, if you’re a little more casual. Overall, having a bag when you travel, or go to work, really upgrades your outfit and make you look more mature.

Something That She Picked Out For You

If you’re a relationship and you watch this channel, chances are, you’re not the kind of person that is dressed by their partner. At the same time, if you know something that she likes and you wear it maybe on a date night out, it makes her feel special because you thought about her and it just helps to create a really nice experience for both of you.

For example, my wife really likes the double-breasted rope striped suit from Ralph Lauren which was the first expensive suit that I was able to afford. Whenever I wear this suit, it brings back memories of the early days of our relationship and it’s just a very fond feeling and that’s something that you can do with clothes too. I guarantee you if you were her favorite thing, it’ll be a great day.

What other items of clothing do you think makes you more attractive? Feel free to share your thoughts!