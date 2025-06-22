We Spent THOUSANDS to Find the BEST Loafer at ANY Price Point

When you buy something using the affiliate links on our site, we may earn a small commission.

In this discussion, Raphael Schneider and Preston Schlueter empty their shoe closets (and memories) to compare more than twenty brands, from $195 entry-level suede to five-figure bespoke alligator. Their goal? Pinpoint the sweet spot where cost, comfort, and classic style meet.

The Ultimate Loafer Showdown: Price vs. Quality

What Happens in This Video

Raphael and Preston sit down in the studio with a table full of loafers—Meermin, Jay Butler, Scarosso, Alden, Gaziano & Girling, even bespoke pairs—to see which deliver true value and which are all hype. They pull out well-worn favorites and reveal painful misfits.

Why You’ll Find This Helpful

If you’ve ever wondered whether a $200 Blake-stitch slip-on can rival a $700 Goodyear-welt or when it makes sense to commission bespoke, this conversation cuts through marketing fluff. Fit tricks, construction cues, and honest brand impressions will help you buy your next (or first) pair with confidence.

“Remember, loafers are a different animal: they’ve got no laces, a lower vamp, and a unique last, so the fit is really paramount.” Sven Raphael Schneider, CEO & Founder of Gentleman's Gazette

Highlights from this Video 1 "They are a more casual, kind of prep-inspired style. They've got this very low vamp here that's almost kind of slipper-like." Looking for something sleek yet laid-back? 5:35 See why Jay Butler’s loafers might be your perfect prep-inspired pick—especially if you love that slipper-like comfort. 2 "They’re not necessarily going to be the sexiest option, per se, but they are typically going to be—at least in their classic ranges— a very kind of conservative, middle-of-the-road, even maybe grandpa-esque style." 25:08 Allen Edmonds may not be flashy, but if you want dependable, classic American style, here’s why they’re still worth considering. 3 "So these are made like bespoke shoes but at a price point of $500 USD. It’s mindbogglingly low. You don’t find something like that." 30:00 What if you could get bespoke-level quality at a ready-to-wear price? Curious? Go to the timestamp above. 4 "You’re not buying Gucci loafers for the workmanship. Workmanship is neat and stuff, but you can get same or better workmanship at a lower price. You’re buying this for its iconic look and for its, you know, original design idea." 44:39 Here’s why people still buy Gucci loafers, even if they’re not the best-made shoe on the market. 5 "You take measurements of your feet in a more detailed way than you would for many brands. He sends you pairs of trial shoes, which is also part of the bespoke experience. So, it’s definitely an interesting concept." 56:28 Bespoke from your living room? Wayman Bespoke is redefining custom footwear.

“It’s not necessarily just the name that’s printed on the shoe—you need to dig a little deeper and understand who is the manufacturer, and then you can get more into that assessment of style, quality, and construction.” Preston Schlueter, Special Contributor at Gentleman's Gazette

Raphael (left) leans into relaxed sophistication with a vintage-inspired cardigan layered over a white shirt, open at the collar for effortless charm. He adds bold character with Fort Belvedere's Ascot in Madder Silk, featuring a dynamic paisley in red, orange, navy, and light blue. His trousers—British Racing Green Corduroys from Fort Belvedere—ground the look with plush texture and seasonal depth, striking the perfect balance between comfort and classic menswear flair. Preston (right) keeps things smart and understated with a fine-gauge burgundy cardigan worn over a soft pink dress shirt. His clean, pared-back approach allows the rich hues and tailored fit to speak for themselves. Paired with charcoal trousers and his signature round glasses, the ensemble exemplifies refined minimalism with a modern edge.

Ask the Expert How snug should a loafer feel straight out of the box? A good loafer should hug the heel and mid-foot without pinching the toes. Expect a firm (not painful) fit—the upper will relax after a few wears, but a loose heel almost never shrinks. What’s the best way to break in a stiff leather loafer? Wear them indoors for short intervals (30–60 minutes) over a week, using cedar shoe trees between sessions. If hotspots persist, add a thin tongue pad or heel grip before blisters form. Avoid the “wet sock” trick—it weakens leather fibers. Can suede loafers handle bad weather? Light drizzle is fine if you’ve pre-treated them with a quality waterproofer, but downpours and road salt will do real damage. In wet or wintry climates, reserve suede for dry days or choose a rough-out suede that’s intentionally hard-wearing. Why do my loafers slip at the heel even when the length feels right? Low-cut vamps don’t grip like laces. Add tongue pads or heel inserts (as Preston demonstrates), or size down a half if possible. A cobbler can also tighten the heel with a strip of suede. Should I size down for unlined loafers? Often, yes. Without a full lining, the upper stretches more quickly, so many men take a half-size smaller than their lined dress-shoe size. Always test both your regular size and the half-size down to see which locks the heel better. When is bespoke worth the jump in price? If you have slim heels, high insteps, or foot issues (hyperhidrosis, Haglund’s deformity), bespoke saves long-term frustration and orthopedic bills. Otherwise, well-fitted ready-to-wear often suffices.

“That, I think, is one of the strengths of the loafer; especially in this day and age, we’ve talked about this at multiple points that loafers are in many ways a very versatile shoe, and that’s especially true when it comes to how you can wear and pair them.” Preston Schlueter, Special Contributor at Gentleman's Gazette

