Reviews

We Spent THOUSANDS to Find the BEST Loafer at ANY Price Point

by Sven Raphael Schneider

Comment

When you buy something using the affiliate links on our site, we may earn a small commission.

In this discussion, Raphael Schneider and Preston Schlueter empty their shoe closets (and memories) to compare more than twenty brands, from $195 entry-level suede to five-figure bespoke alligator. Their goal? Pinpoint the sweet spot where cost, comfort, and classic style meet.

Table of Contents
  1. The Ultimate Loafer Showdown: Price vs. Quality
  2. Highlights from this Video
  3. What We Were Wearing
  4. What to Watch Next
YouTube video

The Ultimate Loafer Showdown: Price vs. Quality

What Happens in This Video

Raphael and Preston sit down in the studio with a table full of loafers—Meermin, Jay Butler, Scarosso, Alden, Gaziano & Girling, even bespoke pairs—to see which deliver true value and which are all hype. They pull out well-worn favorites and reveal painful misfits.

How To Wear & Style Loafer

Loafers Explained

Why You’ll Find This Helpful

If you’ve ever wondered whether a $200 Blake-stitch slip-on can rival a $700 Goodyear-welt or when it makes sense to commission bespoke, this conversation cuts through marketing fluff. Fit tricks, construction cues, and honest brand impressions will help you buy your next (or first) pair with confidence.

Raphael wearing a patterned beige cardigan over a white shirt and a paisley neckerchief, seated on a blue leather couch

“Remember, loafers are a different animal: they’ve got no laces, a lower vamp, and a unique last, so the fit is really paramount.”

Sven Raphael Schneider, CEO & Founder of Gentleman's Gazette

Highlights from this Video

1
Preston in glasses and a burgundy cardigan smiles while holding a sleek black Jay Butler loafer, seated on a blue leather couch

"They are a more casual, kind of prep-inspired style. They've got this very low vamp here that's almost kind of slipper-like."

Looking for something sleek yet laid-back?

5:35

See why Jay Butler’s loafers might be your perfect prep-inspired pick—especially if you love that slipper-like comfort.

2
A person holds up a worn black penny loafer with visible creasing and stitching details

"They’re not necessarily going to be the sexiest option, per se, but they are typically going to be—at least in their classic ranges— a very kind of conservative, middle-of-the-road, even maybe grandpa-esque style."

25:08

Allen Edmonds may not be flashy, but if you want dependable, classic American style, here’s why they’re still worth considering.

3
A pair of hands uses a curved awl to stitch the layers of a leather shoe sole. A hand-welting process.

"So these are made like bespoke shoes but at a price point of $500 USD. It’s mindbogglingly low. You don’t find something like that."

30:00

What if you could get bespoke-level quality at a ready-to-wear price?

Curious? Go to the timestamp above.

4
Raphael in a vintage-style cardigan and green corduroy pants holds up a brown Gucci loafer while sitting on a blue leather couch

"You’re not buying Gucci loafers for the workmanship. Workmanship is neat and stuff, but you can get same or better workmanship at a lower price. You’re buying this for its iconic look and for its, you know, original design idea."

44:39

Here’s why people still buy Gucci loafers, even if they’re not the best-made shoe on the market.

5
A man's foot in navy pinstriped socks being measured against a sizing sheet

"You take measurements of your feet in a more detailed way than you would for many brands. He sends you pairs of trial shoes, which is also part of the bespoke experience. So, it’s definitely an interesting concept."

56:28

Bespoke from your living room? Wayman Bespoke is redefining custom footwear.

Preston wearing a dark burgundy cardigan over a light pink dress shirt, seated indoors on a blue leather couch with a plant in the background

“It’s not necessarily just the name that’s printed on the shoe—you need to dig a little deeper and understand who is the manufacturer, and then you can get more into that assessment of style, quality, and construction.”

Preston Schlueter, Special Contributor at Gentleman's Gazette

What We Were Wearing

Outfit rundown for Raphael and Preston

Raphael (left) leans into relaxed sophistication with a vintage-inspired cardigan layered over a white shirt, open at the collar for effortless charm. He adds bold character with Fort Belvedere’s Ascot in Madder Silk, featuring a dynamic paisley in red, orange, navy, and light blue. His trousers—British Racing Green Corduroys from Fort Belvedere—ground the look with plush texture and seasonal depth, striking the perfect balance between comfort and classic menswear flair.

Preston (right) keeps things smart and understated with a fine-gauge burgundy cardigan worn over a soft pink dress shirt. His clean, pared-back approach allows the rich hues and tailored fit to speak for themselves. Paired with charcoal trousers and his signature round glasses, the ensemble exemplifies refined minimalism with a modern edge.

British Racing Green Corduroy

Fort Belvedere

British Racing Green Stancliffe Corduroy Trousers

make this yours today!
Red & Blue Paisley Silk Ascot

Fort Belvedere

Red & Blue Paisley Silk Ascot

add to your collection

Is the “Billionaire Loafer” Worth It?

Find out in this review

Ask the Expert

How snug should a loafer feel straight out of the box?

A good loafer should hug the heel and mid-foot without pinching the toes. Expect a firm (not painful) fit—the upper will relax after a few wears, but a loose heel almost never shrinks.

What’s the best way to break in a stiff leather loafer?

Wear them indoors for short intervals (30–60 minutes) over a week, using cedar shoe trees between sessions. If hotspots persist, add a thin tongue pad or heel grip before blisters form. Avoid the “wet sock” trick—it weakens leather fibers.

Can suede loafers handle bad weather?

Light drizzle is fine if you’ve pre-treated them with a quality waterproofer, but downpours and road salt will do real damage. In wet or wintry climates, reserve suede for dry days or choose a rough-out suede that’s intentionally hard-wearing.

Why do my loafers slip at the heel even when the length feels right?

Low-cut vamps don’t grip like laces. Add tongue pads or heel inserts (as Preston demonstrates), or size down a half if possible. A cobbler can also tighten the heel with a strip of suede.

Should I size down for unlined loafers?

Often, yes. Without a full lining, the upper stretches more quickly, so many men take a half-size smaller than their lined dress-shoe size. Always test both your regular size and the half-size down to see which locks the heel better.

When is bespoke worth the jump in price?

If you have slim heels, high insteps, or foot issues (hyperhidrosis, Haglund’s deformity), bespoke saves long-term frustration and orthopedic bills. Otherwise, well-fitted ready-to-wear often suffices.

Preston wearing a dark burgundy cardigan over a light pink dress shirt, seated indoors on a blue leather couch with a plant in the background

“That, I think, is one of the strengths of the loafer; especially in this day and age, we’ve talked about this at multiple points that loafers are in many ways a very versatile shoe, and that’s especially true when it comes to how you can wear and pair them.”

Preston Schlueter, Special Contributor at Gentleman's Gazette

What to Watch Next

View of a closet with jackets. Text reads, "Create Your Ideal Closet"

Wardrobe Masterclass

Crafting a Closet Worthy of a Gentleman

Follow our step-by-step blueprint for a refined, functional wardrobe.

Check our 3-part closet guide
Preston ponders two figures wearing skinny fit clothing

Style Autopsy

The Rise & Fall of Skinny Fit

Learn why ultra-slim cuts ruled the 2010s, how they fizzled, and what elegant alternatives you should wear now.

DISCOVER THE LESSONS
Two men walk along a London street carrying shopping bags

London Treasure Hunt

£3K Classic Menswear Haul

See how we invested three grand across Savile Row and Jermyn Street.

Watch the haul!
Comment

Posted June 22, 2025 in ,

Leave a Comment

Want to join the discussion? Feel free to contribute!

Reader Comments

  1. I have 4 pairs of loafers from 3 makers: Dino Bigioni, Rossi and Louis Feraud. One is suede brown tassel fringe, others are from leather: blue tassel, the burgundy-red and green are fringe in a monk style.
    I love all of them.

    Reply