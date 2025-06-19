Clothing

6 Reasons Why Men Stopped Wearing Detachable Shirt Collars

by Sven Raphael Schneider

Comment

When you buy something using the affiliate links on our site, we may earn a small commission.

If you enjoy period dramas or Edwardian-era style, you’ve probably noticed detachable shirt collars—a once-common feature that’s nearly vanished today. But why did men stop wearing them? Here are the six key reasons behind the shift from detachable to sewn-in collars.

Table of Contents
  1. 1. Laundry Got Easier
  2. 2. Changes in Collar Style
  3. 3. Starching Became Obsolete
  4. 4. Military Practicality Took Over
  5. 5. Convenience Won
  6. 6. Neckwear & Collars Became Optional
  7. Do Detachable Collars Still Exist?
  8. Can You Wear Detachable Collars Today?
  9. Conclusion
  10. Frequently Asked Questions
  11. More Videos in Our “Why Did Men Stop…” Series
https://youtu.be/iBlZoNZgts8

1. Laundry Got Easier

According to local histories of Troy, New York, a woman named Hannah Montague first detached her husband’s collar in 1827 so she could launder only the soiled edge.

Washing clothes then meant hand-scrubbing, hauling clean water, and waiting on the weather to dry them, so most men simply refreshed collars and cuffs every few days—and some even wore removable false fronts—while the shirt body went unwashed in between.

Side-by-side images of a vintage detachable shirt bosom—shown worn on a white dress shirt (left) and as an early-1900s “Fiberloid” advertisement illustration (right).
A detachable false front (or “bosom”) let Victorians keep the visible part of a dress shirt pristine and skip laundering the rest.

Once home washing machines and reliable running water spread after the 1920s, it became simpler—and cheaper—to launder the whole shirt, so detachable collars lost their purpose.

1920s black-and-white advertisement for the Thor-32 electric washing machine with a metal swing wringer, produced by the Hurley Machine Company.
1930s photo of a woman in a floral dress using an “EASY” brand wringer washer, standing on a tiled floor beside a laundry basket.
1950s kitchen scene of a smiling housewife in an apron operating a General Electric wringer washing machine next to a sink and cabinets.
From the first electric models of the 1920s (left) to home wringer washers of the 1930s and 1950s (center and right), affordable machines made it easy to clean entire shirts.

2. Changes in Collar Style

Victorian style prized tall, rigid collars that complemented a long, formal silhouette. When the Jazz Age ushered in softer tailoring and lower collars, separate pieces felt archaic. A fold-down collar sewn to the shirt suited the new, laid-back look.

Shirt Collar Styles for Men

the complete guide

3. Starching Became Obsolete

Detachable collars kept their height thanks to heavy starch, applied at home or by commercial laundries. The process delivered crisp results but consumed time and effort.

Sta-Flo laundry starch advertisement featuring a smiling housewife holding an oversized bottle that promises many more starchings per bottle.
Heavy starch filled the weave of detachable collars, adding the sheer rigidity seen in ads like this vintage Sta-Flo poster.

By the 1930s, treatments like “Trubenizing” gave sewn-in collars a tidy appearance without daily starching, and comfort soon beat formality in most settings.

4. Military Practicality Took Over

World War I uniforms featured soft, attached collars—quicker to don and more comfortable in the trenches. Veterans brought the habit home, and civilian dress followed suit, much as trench coats and safety razors did.

Menswear Garments with Military Origins

learn about their history here

5. Convenience Won

Fastening two collar studs every morning extended the time needed to get ready. As life became more rushed, this addition to a man’s routine made less sense.

Preston fastening a detachable collar with studs in his bathroom mirror
Fiddling with two studs every day made detachable collars a chore.

As society prized speed and simplicity, collar studs—unlike visible cufflinks—felt like unnecessary work. By the 1920s, most men decided the impressive look wasn’t worth the daily hassle.

6. Neckwear & Collars Became Optional

In the early twentieth century, appearing in public without a tie or bow tie was “unfinished.” When neckwear lost its obligatory status after World War II, formal collars seemed excessive. By the 1970s, even collar-less shirts appeared in casual wardrobes, pushing detachable styles further to the margins.

The Evolution of Neckwear

Find Out Why We Wear Ties Today

Do Detachable Collars Still Exist?

They survive in a few niches: white-tie dress shirts, vintage enthusiasts, and specialty makers like Darcy Clothing, which offers washable versions requiring minimal starch. Yet for daily wear, the sewn-in collar remains the practical choice.

Can You Wear Detachable Collars Today?

Preston adjusts a magenta bow tie while wearing a charcoal three-piece suit, blue-and-white striped shirt with a detachable collar, silver pocket-watch chain, and paisley pocket square.
Tradition, refined for today.

In today’s outfit, I decided to try on some of the innovative spirit of the Victorians and converted one of the day shirts in my wardrobe to accept a detachable collar. This shirt, from Hawes & Curtis, featuring attached French cuffs in white for cuff links and also blue-and-white stripes, seemed to be a good fit for the Victorian or Edwardian era.

Looking at vintage fashion illustrations and leveraging tutorials from some of our compatriots here on YouTube—again mentioning Aaron White from Vintage Menswear and Nicholas Hoppe of Vintagebursche—I took the collar off of this shirt. While I have a good amount of experience in hand-sewing and mending, my wife is the one with experience using a sewing machine, so she was able to sew the buttonholes into the collar of the shirt.

For both the rear and front studs, we put pockets in the collar of the shirt so that they don’t go all the way through and irritate my neck; this is a very nice feature. This shirt was a prime candidate for some collar experimentation, as the natural turndown collar that came with the shirt was a bit too large on me, and for a first attempt, I think this shirt actually turned out quite well—but we’ll touch more on that later.

In the cuffs of the shirt, I’ve inserted some cuff links from Fort Belvedere. These are part of our new Predator & Prey series, and they feature an eagle design on one side of the cuff link and a snake on the other. While I haven’t necessarily gone for a fully period outfit today, I did decide to include a few other pseudo-Victorian or Edwardian touches. As such, I’m wearing a charcoal-gray three-piece suit with a bit of character in its weave, and I’ve also accented the pockets of the waistcoat with a silver pocket-watch chain to harmonize with my cuff links.

My shoes are split-toe single monk straps featuring silver buckles, and their leather is dark brown but with a reddish undertone in a museum-calf style. My vintage navy-blue silk pocket square features a diamond motif in tones of pink and yellowish brown and a floral motif running around the border of the square.

The rest of my accessories today are from Fort Belvedere, and these include my two-toned shadow-striped socks in light gray and pink; my boutonnière, a cornflower design in deep blue and white; and my bow tie, which is also relatively new to our shop—this is in pink tones featuring tiles or medallions in navy blue and white. Rounding things out today is the fragrance I’m wearing, the newest from the Roberto Ugolini collection. It’s called Patina; it features powdery vanilla notes that harmonize together for a very pleasing scent.

So, for the socks, cuff links, boutonnière, bow tie, and fragrance I’m wearing today—as well as a wide array of other accessories, Ugolini fragrances, and corduroy trousers—you can take a look at the Fort Belvedere shop here.

Dark Mauve Fancy Tile Butterfly Bow Tie

Fort Belvedere

Dark Mauve Fancy Tile Butterfly Bow Tie

Shop here
Dark Blue Cornflower Boutonniere Buttonhole Flower Fort Belvedere

Fort Belvedere

Dark Blue Cornflower Boutonnière Flower

Shop here
Eagle & Snake Blackened Sterling Silver Cufflinks

Fort Belvedere

Eagle & Snake Blackened Sterling Silver Cufflinks

Shop here
Pink and Grey Shadow Stripe Ribbed Socks Fil d'Ecosse Cotton - Fort Belvedere

Fort Belvedere

Pink & Gray Shadow Stripe Cotton Socks

Shop here
Silk Pocket Square in Dark Blue with Orange, Green Large Paisley Pattern- Fort Belvedere

Fort Belvedere

Dark Blue & Orange Large Paisley Silk Pocket Square

Shop here
Patina Cologne - Roberto Ugolini

Roberto Ugolini

Patina Cologne

Shop here

Conclusion

Sewn-on collars are here to stay for most men. Even so, the recent revival of grandad-collar shirts shows how nostalgia can spark fresh experiments. Could detachable collars stage their own counter-cultural comeback? Perhaps! But for now, they remain an elegant footnote in sartorial history.

Would you ever try a detachable collar, or is it best left to history? Let us know in the comments.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are detachable collars no longer worn?

This style was more popular back when cashing clothing was more difficult and more formal collar styles were preferred. With modern advancements, they became less desirable.

Can I make my collar detachable?

You would be better off going to a specialty maker to get a collar meant to be detachable. 

Can I wear a detachable collar today?

You could if you wanted to, though it’s more difficult to find this style of shirt readily available.

More Videos in Our “Why Did Men Stop…” Series

Historic illustration of a man in a top hat. Text reads, "Why did men stop?" with an arrow pointing to the top hat.

Why Did Men Stop Wearing Top Hats?

Close up of a collar, with an arrowing pointing to a piece of collar jewelry

Why Did Men Stop Wearing Collar Jewelry?

Why Did Men Stop Carrying Canes (Walking Sticks)?

Why Did Men Stop Carrying Canes (Walking Sticks)?

Why Did Men Stop Wearing Waistcoats (Vests)? - Raphael Wearing a Three-Piece Suit with a Vest

Why Did Men Stop Wearing Waistcoats (Vests)?

Why Did Men Stop Wearing Cuffed Trousers

Why Did Men Stop Wearing Cuffed Trousers

Comment

Posted June 19, 2025 in , ,

Leave a Comment

Want to join the discussion? Feel free to contribute!

Reader Comments

  2. This style was more popular back when cashing clothing was more difficult…

    “washing” not “cashing”…

    Reply

  3. Neckband (collar-less) shirts and collar buttons are available from C L Almy in Purchase NY, which sells to clergymen.
    Also any church supply stores in the yellow pages.
    Collars are available at antique shops, vintage clothing dealers, Brooks Brothers, and Harrods in London.
    Starch them soon before use.
    Don’t starch them and store them away, as they will yellow.

    Reply

  4. One additional reason detachable collars may have gone out of favor…..
    Because of the collar stud in the back, you have to insert your tie into the collar prior to attaching it to a shirt. This makes it harder to adjust the tie length once the shirt is on your body. You also have to get used to pulling the front collar stud through both the shirt and collar to close the shirt at the front. This is all rather tricky and time consuming. I purchased a collarless shirt while in London in October and some different collars online. I’ve worn the shirt just once so far because of the aforementioned issues. I suppose this will get easier with practice, but it’s definitely an extra step and time consuming (at least in the beginning)

    Reply

  5. Clergy of the ecclesiastical traditions still wear detachable collars. Among many Catholic clerics, to include Anglicans, Lutherans and High Church Methodists, the detachable clergy collar come in plastic or starched linen.

    Reply