6 Reasons Why Men Stopped Wearing Detachable Shirt Collars

If you enjoy period dramas or Edwardian-era style, you’ve probably noticed detachable shirt collars—a once-common feature that’s nearly vanished today. But why did men stop wearing them? Here are the six key reasons behind the shift from detachable to sewn-in collars.

1. Laundry Got Easier

According to local histories of Troy, New York, a woman named Hannah Montague first detached her husband’s collar in 1827 so she could launder only the soiled edge.

Washing clothes then meant hand-scrubbing, hauling clean water, and waiting on the weather to dry them, so most men simply refreshed collars and cuffs every few days—and some even wore removable false fronts—while the shirt body went unwashed in between.

A detachable false front (or “bosom”) let Victorians keep the visible part of a dress shirt pristine and skip laundering the rest.

Once home washing machines and reliable running water spread after the 1920s, it became simpler—and cheaper—to launder the whole shirt, so detachable collars lost their purpose.

From the first electric models of the 1920s (left) to home wringer washers of the 1930s and 1950s (center and right), affordable machines made it easy to clean entire shirts.

2. Changes in Collar Style

Victorian style prized tall, rigid collars that complemented a long, formal silhouette. When the Jazz Age ushered in softer tailoring and lower collars, separate pieces felt archaic. A fold-down collar sewn to the shirt suited the new, laid-back look.

3. Starching Became Obsolete

Detachable collars kept their height thanks to heavy starch, applied at home or by commercial laundries. The process delivered crisp results but consumed time and effort.

Heavy starch filled the weave of detachable collars, adding the sheer rigidity seen in ads like this vintage Sta-Flo poster.

By the 1930s, treatments like “Trubenizing” gave sewn-in collars a tidy appearance without daily starching, and comfort soon beat formality in most settings.

4. Military Practicality Took Over

World War I uniforms featured soft, attached collars—quicker to don and more comfortable in the trenches. Veterans brought the habit home, and civilian dress followed suit, much as trench coats and safety razors did.

5. Convenience Won

Fastening two collar studs every morning extended the time needed to get ready. As life became more rushed, this addition to a man’s routine made less sense.

Fiddling with two studs every day made detachable collars a chore.

As society prized speed and simplicity, collar studs—unlike visible cufflinks—felt like unnecessary work. By the 1920s, most men decided the impressive look wasn’t worth the daily hassle.

6. Neckwear & Collars Became Optional

In the early twentieth century, appearing in public without a tie or bow tie was “unfinished.” When neckwear lost its obligatory status after World War II, formal collars seemed excessive. By the 1970s, even collar-less shirts appeared in casual wardrobes, pushing detachable styles further to the margins.

Do Detachable Collars Still Exist?

They survive in a few niches: white-tie dress shirts, vintage enthusiasts, and specialty makers like Darcy Clothing, which offers washable versions requiring minimal starch. Yet for daily wear, the sewn-in collar remains the practical choice.

Conclusion

Sewn-on collars are here to stay for most men. Even so, the recent revival of grandad-collar shirts shows how nostalgia can spark fresh experiments. Could detachable collars stage their own counter-cultural comeback? Perhaps! But for now, they remain an elegant footnote in sartorial history.

Would you ever try a detachable collar, or is it best left to history? Let us know in the comments.

Frequently Asked Questions Why are detachable collars no longer worn? This style was more popular back when cashing clothing was more difficult and more formal collar styles were preferred. With modern advancements, they became less desirable. Can I make my collar detachable? You would be better off going to a specialty maker to get a collar meant to be detachable. Can I wear a detachable collar today? You could if you wanted to, though it’s more difficult to find this style of shirt readily available.

