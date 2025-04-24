The Biggest Classic Style Wins and Fails of Every Generation

When you buy something using the affiliate links on our site, we may earn a small commission.

Curious how men’s classic style has changed over time? From the Greatest Generation to Gen Alpha, we’re breaking down the biggest fashion wins—and the most memorable fails—of every generation.

See what trends stood the test of time, which ones didn’t, and how each era shaped the way we dress today.

A Note on Generational Eras and Style Please note: while we’ve structured this guide around generational labels, we recognize that the major tastemakers during any given era were not necessarily the people born in that generation, but often those from the generation before it. So, when we reference the style of the “Greatest Generation Era” (1901–1927), we’re referring to the dominant clothing styles worn during that time, not just by individuals born in those years. People, after all, dress in a range of styles throughout their lifetimes, influenced by the trends, culture, and societal norms of the day. This breakdown follows the timeline of generational eras to help highlight how classic menswear has evolved with each period.

The Greatest Generation (1901–1927)

This era laid the foundation for modern menswear as we know it. The lounge suit became a daily staple, and formal wear traditions flourished. But it wasn’t all sartorial success—some restrictive norms and impractical habits held back the potential of classic style.

Fashion Win: The Lounge Suit

1930’s Lounge Suits

Transformed how men dressed daily by introducing comfort and versatility to formality.

Fashion Fail: Shirts as Underwear

With their tent-like fit, early shirts were never meant to be worn alone.

Shirts worn strictly as underwear.

Limited outfit creativity and overcomplicated layering unnecessarily.

The Silent Generation (1928–1945)

This generation brought a refinement to formalwear and helped solidify the silhouettes we still associate with classic menswear today. However, some adventurous missteps, like Oxford bags, didn’t age well.

Fashion Win: Modern Formalwear Standards & Hat Styles

Many of the black tie conventions we still follow today were standardized in this period.

Standardization of modern formalwear and popularization of classic hat styles (fedora and flat cap)

Established a visual standard for suits and headwear that’s still influential today.

Fashion Fail: Oxford Bags

Oxford bags are a reminder that more isn’t always better.

Oxford bags and wide-legged trousers that were impractical and awkwardly proportioned.

Honorable Mentions – Wins Honorable Mentions – Fails Drape-cut suits with high-rise pants Kitsch necktie prints Spectator shoes Overly rigid, glossy hairstyles Overcoat variations

The Baby Boomers (1946–1964)

As society relaxed, so did men’s clothing. Baby Boomers embraced casual jackets and broke from rigid dress codes. But with this comfort came oversimplification, and menswear lost much of its flair.

Fashion Win: Casual Jackets (Harringtons, Leather, Field Jackets)

Leather jackets became a staple of casual cool.

Brown leather field jackets brought rugged style into everyday menswear. The military-inspired field jacket adds function and polish to casual outfits during the Baby Boomers era. The Harrington jacket became a timeless icon of casual classic style during this era.

Functional and stylish—easy to dress up or down.

Fashion Fail: Oversimplification of Menswear

Stripped of accessories and color, suits from this era became bland and uninspired.

Muted palettes, fewer accessories, and less experimentation dulled everyday outfits.

Honorable Mentions – Wins Honorable Mentions – Fails Greater flexibility in formalities Boxy, overly broad silhouettes Turtlenecks as layering staples Body shirts that sacrificed comfort Emergence of mod style

Generation X (1965–1980)

With Gen X, we saw a revival of flair—color, texture, and a love for casual classics like polos. At the same time, fast fashion’s roots began to show, driven by synthetics and flashy trends.

Fashion Win: Rise of Casual Shirts and Polos

If you love the modern-day ubiquity of the polo, thank a Gen Xer!

A staple that balances casual comfort and classic sharpness.

Fashion Fail: Synthetics and Maximalism

Over-the-top looks and synthetic materials defined fashion’s disco-era decline. Synthetic blends became more common, paving the way for fast fashion.

Bell bottoms, shiny disco suits, and polyester overload led to fast fashion’s rise.

Honorable Mentions – Wins Honorable Mentions – Fails Suede outerwear Graphic tees Peacock Revolution’s embrace of bold textures and colors Decline of traditional hats Sport coat and odd-jacket combos “Dog ear” collars

Millennials (1981–1996)

Millennials mixed vintage sensibilities with new tech and eco-consciousness. Denim became king, but their love of logos sometimes overshadowed the substance of their style.

Fashion Win: Mainstreaming of Denim

Denim became synonymous with millennial style.

From workwear to everyday staples, denim was reimagined in stylish and rugged ways.

Fashion Fail: Excessive Branding

Logos overtook quality and turned outfits into billboards.

Honorable Mentions – Wins Honorable Mentions – Fails Flannel shirts Cartoonish power suits Denim jackets Cargo pants and baggy silhouettes Rugged casualwear and vintage style revivals Emphasis on sustainability Layering innovation

Gen Z (1997–2009)

Gen Z made fashion more inclusive and expressive than ever. Classic style became a personal passion, not a social requirement. Still, some trends swung too far into the eccentric.

Fashion Win: Normalizing Fashion & Grooming Interest

Gen Z helped normalize the idea that caring about style and grooming is part of confident masculinity.

Open embrace of style as self-expression for all men.

Fashion Fail: Over-the-Top Eyewear

Millennial fashion often leaned into loud style and extreme eyewear—with mixed results. Exaggerated frames like these rarely flatter the wearer, and they quickly date an outfit.

Statement glasses often overshadowed otherwise cohesive looks.

Honorable Mentions – Wins Honorable Mentions – Fails Classic style worn for passion, not obligation Denim overkill Glasses and eyewear normalized and stylized Mixing tailoring with tees

Generation Alpha (2010–2024)

The youngest style generation is still forming its identity, but we’re already seeing strong signals: global influence, hybrid garments, and digital-first fashion communities.

Fashion Win: Hybrid Clothing Like Shakets & Sweater-Blazers

A sweater blazer blends polish with comfort—a hybrid style gaining traction in the classic menswear scene. Shackets combine the structure of a jacket with the ease of a shirt, making them perfect for smart casual looks.

Blends of function and form that nod to tradition with a modern twist.

Fashion Fail: Overly Skinny Fits for Formalwear

Tailoring this tight sacrifices comfort and rarely flatters most body types.

Disproportionate silhouettes that restrict movement and don’t flatter.

Honorable Mentions – Wins Honorable Mentions – Fails Standardized dress sneakers Workplace casualization (hoodies, sandals, sweats) Renewed interest in prep and old-money styles Loud color blocking Global menswear community through social media Male rompers Hypebeast overkill

Summary: What Each Generation Got Right (and Wrong) in Style

Generation Biggest Win Biggest Fail The Greatest Generation (1901–1927) Invention of the lounge suit Shirts worn strictly as underwear The Silent Generation (1928–1945) Standardization of modern formalwear and popularization of classic hats Oxford bags The Baby Boomers (1946–1964) Casual jacket styles (Harringtons, leather, field jackets) Oversimplification of menswear Generation X (1965–1980) Rise of casual shirt styles, especially polos Maximalism meets synthetics Millennials (1981–1996) Mainstreaming of denim Excessive branding Gen Z (1997–2009) De-stigmatizing interest in grooming and fashion Trendy, over-the-top eyewear Generation Alpha (2010–2024) Hybrid clothing like shakets and sweater-blazers Overly skinny fits for formalwear

Conclusion

Every generation leaves its mark on menswear—some styles stand the test of time, while others quickly fall out of favor. But the constant across time? A desire to look good, feel confident, and express individuality through clothing.

From lounge suits to polos to shakets, each era contributed something worth considering (and maybe something to avoid). Use their wins to guide your wardrobe and their mistakes as reminders of what not to do.

Let us know in the comments if you’d like to see more expansive breakdowns of the wins and fails of any particular generations.

Frequently Asked Questions What is a “fashion win?” Positive trends in clothing are always subjective, but for us, a “win” as it pertains to classic style involves a clothing trend or development that advances the basic tenets of classic style itself: a timeless silhouette that naturally enhances the physique and usually does so in an elegant, understated way. What is a “fashion fail?” Although similarly subjective, we would generally call a menswear fail anything that distracts from the natural and timeless elegance of classic style by relying on obtrusive, gaudy, or excessive detailing, or that is too boring, muddy, or plain. Has every generation had style fails? Yes, it has. Contrary to the assumption that every aspect of the Golden Age of Menswear was elegant and refined, even these largely stylish epochs made some mistakes.

