Clothing

The Biggest Classic Style Wins and Fails of Every Generation

by Kyle Thibodeaux

Curious how men’s classic style has changed over time? From the Greatest Generation to Gen Alpha, we’re breaking down the biggest fashion wins—and the most memorable fails—of every generation.

See what trends stood the test of time, which ones didn’t, and how each era shaped the way we dress today.

YouTube video
A Note on Generational Eras and Style

Please note: while we’ve structured this guide around generational labels, we recognize that the major tastemakers during any given era were not necessarily the people born in that generation, but often those from the generation before it.

So, when we reference the style of the “Greatest Generation Era” (1901–1927), we’re referring to the dominant clothing styles worn during that time, not just by individuals born in those years. People, after all, dress in a range of styles throughout their lifetimes, influenced by the trends, culture, and societal norms of the day.

This breakdown follows the timeline of generational eras to help highlight how classic menswear has evolved with each period.

Explore how the principles of classic menswear adapt with time.

The Greatest Generation (1901–1927)

This era laid the foundation for modern menswear as we know it. The lounge suit became a daily staple, and formal wear traditions flourished. But it wasn’t all sartorial success—some restrictive norms and impractical habits held back the potential of classic style.

Fashion Win: The Lounge Suit

1930's Lounge Suits
1930’s Lounge Suits

Transformed how men dressed daily by introducing comfort and versatility to formality.

Fashion Fail: Shirts as Underwear

Vintage white men's undershirt with billowy sleeves and a bib front
With their tent-like fit, early shirts were never meant to be worn alone.
  • Shirts worn strictly as underwear.
  • Limited outfit creativity and overcomplicated layering unnecessarily.
Honorable Mentions – WinsHonorable Mentions – Fails
Winchester collars“Fake” shirt bodies
Military coats entering civilian styleExcessively tall shirt collars
Formal hat styles (Homburg, top hat, bowler)Tie-on glasses
Emphasis on evening and formal wearRigid formalities and few options

The Silent Generation (1928–1945)

This generation brought a refinement to formalwear and helped solidify the silhouettes we still associate with classic menswear today. However, some adventurous missteps, like Oxford bags, didn’t age well.

Fashion Win: Modern Formalwear Standards & Hat Styles

Vintage men’s fashion illustrations showcasing formalwear and classic hat styles like top hats and fedoras.
Many of the black tie conventions we still follow today were standardized in this period.
  • Standardization of modern formalwear and popularization of classic hat styles (fedora and flat cap)
  • Established a visual standard for suits and headwear that’s still influential today.

Fashion Fail: Oxford Bags

A tailor measures a man wearing exaggeratedly wide-legged Oxford bag trousers, a style popularized in the early 20th century.
Oxford bags are a reminder that more isn’t always better.

Oxford bags and wide-legged trousers that were impractical and awkwardly proportioned.

Honorable Mentions – WinsHonorable Mentions – Fails
Drape-cut suits with high-rise pantsKitsch necktie prints
Spectator shoesOverly rigid, glossy hairstyles
Overcoat variations

The Baby Boomers (1946–1964)

As society relaxed, so did men’s clothing. Baby Boomers embraced casual jackets and broke from rigid dress codes. But with this comfort came oversimplification, and menswear lost much of its flair.

Fashion Win: Casual Jackets (Harringtons, Leather, Field Jackets)

Chris wearing a black leather biker jacket with jeans and glasses
Leather jackets became a staple of casual cool.
Raphael wearing a belted brown leather field jacket with hands in pockets
Brown leather field jackets brought rugged style into everyday menswear.
a green field jacket layered over a blue chambray shirt and khakis
The military-inspired field jacket adds function and polish to casual outfits during the Baby Boomers era.
Raphael zipping a green Harrington jacket over a shirt and trousers.
The Harrington jacket became a timeless icon of casual classic style during this era.

Functional and stylish—easy to dress up or down.

Fashion Fail: Oversimplification of Menswear

Three muted suits from the mid-20th century in blue, brown, and gray
Stripped of accessories and color, suits from this era became bland and uninspired.

Muted palettes, fewer accessories, and less experimentation dulled everyday outfits.

Honorable Mentions – WinsHonorable Mentions – Fails
Greater flexibility in formalitiesBoxy, overly broad silhouettes
Turtlenecks as layering staplesBody shirts that sacrificed comfort
Emergence of mod style

Generation X (1965–1980)

With Gen X, we saw a revival of flair—color, texture, and a love for casual classics like polos. At the same time, fast fashion’s roots began to show, driven by synthetics and flashy trends.

Fashion Win: Rise of Casual Shirts and Polos

Kyle adjusting the collar of a classic light gray polo shirt
If you love the modern-day ubiquity of the polo, thank a Gen Xer!

A staple that balances casual comfort and classic sharpness.

Fashion Fail: Synthetics and Maximalism

Vintage magazine showcasing disco-era men's outfits with exaggerated collars, bright colors, and synthetic fabrics
Over-the-top looks and synthetic materials defined fashion’s disco-era decline.
Clothing tag showing high polyester and cotton blend
Synthetic blends became more common, paving the way for fast fashion.

Bell bottoms, shiny disco suits, and polyester overload led to fast fashion’s rise.

Honorable Mentions – WinsHonorable Mentions – Fails
Suede outerwearGraphic tees
Peacock Revolution’s embrace of bold textures and colorsDecline of traditional hats
Sport coat and odd-jacket combos“Dog ear” collars

Is Buying Fast Fashion Clothing EVER a Good Idea?

Millennials (1981–1996)

Millennials mixed vintage sensibilities with new tech and eco-consciousness. Denim became king, but their love of logos sometimes overshadowed the substance of their style.

Fashion Win: Mainstreaming of Denim

Levi's 501 denim cotton
Denim became synonymous with millennial style.

From workwear to everyday staples, denim was reimagined in stylish and rugged ways.

Fashion Fail: Excessive Branding

Logos overtook quality and turned outfits into billboards.

Honorable Mentions – WinsHonorable Mentions – Fails
Flannel shirtsCartoonish power suits
Denim jacketsCargo pants and baggy silhouettes
Rugged casualwear and vintage style revivals
Emphasis on sustainability
Layering innovation

Gen Z (1997–2009)

Gen Z made fashion more inclusive and expressive than ever. Classic style became a personal passion, not a social requirement. Still, some trends swung too far into the eccentric.

Fashion Win: Normalizing Fashion & Grooming Interest

Eb, Raphael, and Jack (left to right) walking outdoors in classic style suits
Gen Z helped normalize the idea that caring about style and grooming is part of confident masculinity.

Open embrace of style as self-expression for all men.

Fashion Fail: Over-the-Top Eyewear

a late '90s boy band wearing flashy, mismatched outfits with exaggerated sunglasses
Millennial fashion often leaned into loud style and extreme eyewear—with mixed results.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Brad Pitt wearing bold and unconventional sunglasses from the early 2000s.
Exaggerated frames like these rarely flatter the wearer, and they quickly date an outfit.

Statement glasses often overshadowed otherwise cohesive looks.

Honorable Mentions – WinsHonorable Mentions – Fails
Classic style worn for passion, not obligationDenim overkill
Glasses and eyewear normalized and stylizedMixing tailoring with tees

Generation Alpha (2010–2024)

The youngest style generation is still forming its identity, but we’re already seeing strong signals: global influence, hybrid garments, and digital-first fashion communities.

Fashion Win: Hybrid Clothing Like Shakets & Sweater-Blazers

Kyle wearing a navy blue double-breasted sweater blazer with brass buttons
A sweater blazer blends polish with comfort—a hybrid style gaining traction in the classic menswear scene.
a brown shacket over a light gray t-shirt in a relaxed urban setting
Shackets combine the structure of a jacket with the ease of a shirt, making them perfect for smart casual looks.

Blends of function and form that nod to tradition with a modern twist.

Fashion Fail: Overly Skinny Fits for Formalwear

A man in a tight-fitting black suit that hugs the arms and legs.
A model in a snug double-breasted black suit
A model in a tight-fitting light gray three-piece suit with white sneakers.
Tailoring this tight sacrifices comfort and rarely flatters most body types.

Disproportionate silhouettes that restrict movement and don’t flatter.

Honorable Mentions – WinsHonorable Mentions – Fails
Standardized dress sneakersWorkplace casualization (hoodies, sandals, sweats)
Renewed interest in prep and old-money stylesLoud color blocking
Global menswear community through social mediaMale rompers
Hypebeast overkill

Sweater Blazers: Timeless or Trend?

Read our review

Summary: What Each Generation Got Right (and Wrong) in Style

GenerationBiggest WinBiggest Fail
The Greatest Generation (1901–1927)Invention of the lounge suitShirts worn strictly as underwear
The Silent Generation (1928–1945)Standardization of modern formalwear and popularization of classic hatsOxford bags
The Baby Boomers (1946–1964)Casual jacket styles (Harringtons, leather, field jackets)Oversimplification of menswear
Generation X (1965–1980)Rise of casual shirt styles, especially polosMaximalism meets synthetics
Millennials (1981–1996)Mainstreaming of denimExcessive branding
Gen Z (1997–2009)De-stigmatizing interest in grooming and fashionTrendy, over-the-top eyewear
Generation Alpha (2010–2024)Hybrid clothing like shakets and sweater-blazersOverly skinny fits for formalwear

Outfit Rundown

Kyle wearing a camel blazer over a green cable knit sweater and blue striped shirt, paired with navy trousers and green suede boots
Layered with intention: a camel blazer, green cable knit sweater, and striped shirt create a warm, balanced look.

Today, I am wearing a camel blazer, with a green cable knit sweater, blue and white striped button down shirt with a pocket square that has a lot of different brown, red, and light blue tones that really help warm up the rest of the outfit.

I’ve chosen navy blue trousers, green boots, and Fort Belvedere socks with blue and red stripes to complete the look. For the fragrance, I’m wearing High Heel White by Roberto Ugolini.

Conclusion

Every generation leaves its mark on menswear—some styles stand the test of time, while others quickly fall out of favor. But the constant across time? A desire to look good, feel confident, and express individuality through clothing.

From lounge suits to polos to shakets, each era contributed something worth considering (and maybe something to avoid). Use their wins to guide your wardrobe and their mistakes as reminders of what not to do.

Let us know in the comments if you’d like to see more expansive breakdowns of the wins and fails of any particular generations.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a “fashion win?”

Positive trends in clothing are always subjective, but for us, a “win” as it pertains to classic style involves a clothing trend or development that advances the basic tenets of classic style itself: a timeless silhouette that naturally enhances the physique and usually does so in an elegant, understated way. 

What is a “fashion fail?”

Although similarly subjective, we would generally call a menswear fail anything that distracts from the natural and timeless elegance of classic style by relying on obtrusive, gaudy, or excessive detailing, or that is too boring, muddy, or plain. 

Has every generation had style fails?

Yes, it has. Contrary to the assumption that every aspect of the Golden Age of Menswear was elegant and refined, even these largely stylish epochs made some mistakes.

Posted April 24, 2025 in , ,

Leave a Comment

Want to join the discussion? Feel free to contribute!

Reader Comments

  1. Another awesome article y’all! I just wanted to mention that in my personal opinion, I think that Gen Alpha should’ve been left out until a few more years. The max age of Gen Alpha currently is 14-15, which is barely midway into the teenage years, meaning there is minimal development in their personal style and/or taste. I’ve found the beginning stages of finding personal taste and style begin in the early teen years and are more developed by late teens and early adult hood. I believe a more accurate gauge for Gen Alpha “trends” would be when they become late teenagers and early young adults.

    Also, I believe a lot of the “fails” for Gen Alpha are better attributed to Gen Z. I’ve seen male rompers and “hypebeast overkill” in Gen Z rather than Gen Alpha.

    Again, awesome article. I just wanted to share my thoughts on the last two generation’s fashion trends. Thank you for being an informative and essential resource for menswear!

    Reply

  2. Well done and succinct video commentary on the fashion generational run thru. Indeed, remarkable as stated long before, “There is nothing new under the sun!” and the cliche’, “In time, everything repeats!” The one clothing angst in current era, people wearing PJ’s as outer wear in public!! IMO, this is a grand Faux Pas in decorum, style and social dress.

    Reply