Accessories

10 EDC Essentials Every 1930s Gentleman Carried

by E.J. Daniels

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Perhaps no decade better exemplifies the “Golden Age of Menswear” than the 1930s, when tailoring reached its zenith and personal style was a matter of daily discipline. But a gentleman’s silhouette was only half the story; what he carried within his pockets – his Everyday Carry (EDC) – was equally essential to his daily function, preparedness, and social standing.

Even amid the Great Depression, maintaining standards was a point of pride. Here is the essential breakdown of what the 1930s gentleman kept close at hand, and why these items remain the benchmark for a well-prepared man today.

Table of Contents
  1. Quick Reference: The 1930s EDC Arsenal
  2. 1. Monetary Implements
  3. 2. The Handkerchief
  4. 3. Pocket Knives and Multi-Tools
  5. 4. Personal Maintenance: The Compact Sewing Kit
  6. 5. Keys and Signet Rings
  7. 6. The Timepiece
  8. 7. The Pocket/Hip Flask
  9. 8. Tobacco and Accouterments
  10. 9. Writing Instruments
  11. 10. Grooming: The Pocket Comb
  12. Bonus 1: Paper Ephemera
  13. Bonus 2: Novelty Hand Games
  14. Conclusion
  15. Frequently Asked Questions
  16. What to Watch Next
Youtube video

Quick Reference: The 1930s EDC Arsenal

ItemPrimary PurposeClassic 1930s Materials
WalletCurrency & ID managementFine leather (calfskin, exotic skins)
HandkerchiefHygiene & etiquetteCotton, linen, or silk
Pocket KnifeDaily utilityCelluloid, Bakelite, bone, or silver
Sewing KitEmergency garment repairCanvas or leather pouch, steel needles
Keys & SignetAccess & authenticationBrass rings, gold, precious stones
TimepiecePunctualityGold or silver plating, mechanical movement
Hip FlaskDiscreet libationsPewter, silver, leather-wrapped glass
Tobacco KitSocial smoking ritualsSilver, enamel, brass (Zippo)
Pen & NotebookCorrespondence & recordsBakelite, gold nibs, leather-bound paper
Pocket CombGrooming maintenanceHorn, tortoiseshell, or celluloid

1. Monetary Implements

In an era before credit cards or digital transactions, cash was king. Wallets of the time were primarily used to carry bills, though they also accommodated a few essential cards. Men carried driver’s licenses and new government-related IDs for New Deal programs, such as the Civilian Conservation Corps (1933), Social Security (1935), or Food Stamps (1939).

Imogene Stanhope, printer's assistant at the Bureau, is pictured pulling the first batch off the press.
Photograph of the first printing of food stamps. Washington, D.C., April 20, 1939.
  • Bifold Wallets: Simple leather bifolds were the standard for daily use, featuring ample space for paper currency.
  • Coat Wallets: For those wearing tailored jackets, a long, slim coat wallet kept the chest lines clean without the unsightly bulge of a traditional trouser bifold.
  • Coin Purses vs. Loose Change: While European models often retained a coin purse, American gentlemen typically carried loose change in their pockets for payphones and parking meters.
  • Money Clips & Checks: While well-to-do men might carry a bejeweled money clip, open displays of wealth were viewed as poor taste by the common man during the Depression. Meanwhile, checks from a checkbook were the standard for transferring large sums.
Folded, double sided edges that go all the way to the edge with sewn card slots - 2 hallmarks of a luxury wallet

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2. The Handkerchief

A gentleman never leaves home without a clean handkerchief. Many men carried handkerchiefs on an as-needed basis to clean spectacles, wipe their hands, or mop their brows. They were typically made from washable cotton or linen.

Designs were generally plain white or solid colors, with personalization often taking the form of embroidered initials. More rugged workers, such as farmers or laborers, favored bandanas to combat grimy conditions.

The ultimate guide to styling a white pocket square.

READ THE GUIDE

3. Pocket Knives and Multi-Tools

Long before the modern “tacticool” trend, the pocket knife was a discreet, elegant, and utilitarian instrument. Simple one- or two-blade slipjoint knives were incredibly practical for shaving plug tobacco, opening mail, or whittling.

A vintage black and white newspaper advertisement for an imported Swiss stainless steel utility pocket knife by Zewo, Inc.
A vintage advertisement for an imported Swiss utility knife
  • Multi-tools: Tools like the Swiss Army knife provided access to proper screwdrivers, bottle openers, small scissors, and nail files.
  • Grooming: Because of the Depression, men often used these integrated files to trim their own nails rather than pay for a professional manicure.
  • Brands and Materials: Notable brands included Imperial, Camillus, and Remington in the US, and Joseph Rodgers in the UK. Models often featured handles crafted from early plastics like celluloid or Bakelite.
Brown Calf Leather and Blue Deerskin Manicure Kit with Stainless Steel Nail Clipper and Tweezers Made in Germany by Fort Belvedere-6290

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While men in the 1930s often relied on their pocket knife’s file in a pinch, a modern gentleman’s grooming routine demands proper instruments. Maintain a flawless appearance on the go with our travel-ready, Solingen steel manicure sets encased in fine leather.

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4. Personal Maintenance: The Compact Sewing Kit

Dating back to at least the mid-1700s, portable sewing kits were crucial for mending clothing on the go. The term “housewife” (or huswife, husif) was first recorded in 1749 and became standard-issue for soldiers in WWI and WWII.

An open vintage canvas sewing kit, known as a housewife, displaying small metal scissors, green buttons, a packet of needles, and various spools of mending and linen thread.

During the interwar years of the ’30s, adopting a “waste not, want not” mentality made these kits vital. Rather than throwing clothing away or going to a tailor, a man could simply handle minor repairs himself. They contained needles, pins, thread, buttons, a thimble, small scissors, and wax for waterproofing.

Note: The UK Ministry of Defense formally phased out the term “housewife” in 2019.

Learn How to Sew on a Button

MASTER THE SKILL

5. Keys and Signet Rings

Organization was paramount. Keys for homes, cars, offices, and P.O. boxes were everyday essentials. Keys were typically kept on a simple brass ring to keep them easily accessible.

Some rings featured a chain component similar to a pocket watch, which could be attached to a belt. A fad of the era saw chains, fobs, and buckles sold in harmoniously decorated sets. While often prominently worn, signet rings were also functional tools used historically to seal documents with wax.

Youtube video

6. The Timepiece

The 1930s marked a significant shift in timepiece preferences; by the middle of the decade, wristwatches were outselling pocket watches. This change was driven by WWI veterans’ preference for portable “trench watches,” the decline of waistcoats, the rise of central heating, and a move away from ostentatious displays of wealth.

The market saw luxury pieces such as the Rolex Oyster Perpetual (1931), Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso (1931), and Patek Philippe Calatrava (1932), alongside budget-friendly options such as the Elgin Legionnaire and Bulova Banker.

Chicago World's Fair Ingersoll Mickey Mouse Wrist Watch, 1933

1930S TIMEKEEPING

How Mickey Mouse Saved the Watchmaker

The Waterbury Clock Company (known today as Timex) famously averted bankruptcy during the Great Depression through a legendary partnership with a struggling Walt Disney Studios. In 1933, they launched the world’s first Mickey Mouse character watch, which actually rolled off a miniature assembly line at the Chicago World’s Fair.

Selling an astonishing 11,000 units on its first day at Macy’s—and over two million within a year and a half—this iconic timepiece not only saved the historic Connecticut clockmaker, but forever changed the trajectory of the wristwatch.

7. The Pocket/Hip Flask

Made from pewter, silver, or glass, and sometimes accented with leather or fabric, the hip flask was highly utilized. With the 18th Amendment and the Volstead Act enforcing Prohibition from 1920 to 1933, the production and sale of alcohol were prohibited, but consumption was not explicitly illegal.

Consequently, many American men carried clandestine flasks, a habit that continued freely after repeal when they wanted to carry their own “potent potables” to a tavern or pub.

How to Carry Your “Potent Potables”

LEARN THE ETIQUETTE

8. Tobacco and Accouterments

Tobacco use was a ubiquitous cultural element worldwide in the 1930s.

An open, vintage metal cigarette case featuring a two-toned silver and gold geometric Art Deco design on its outer cover

Cigarette Cases

Men transferred factory-made or hand-rolled cigarettes into metal cases kept in a jacket pocket. These ranged from utilitarian base metals to luxurious, engraved precious metals.

A close-up of a thumb pressing the mechanical lever of a vintage pocket lighter, which features a gold-toned top ignition mechanism and a burgundy leather-wrapped body

Lighters

While traditionalists used matches, portable lighters grew common after the development of ferrocerium in the 1910s. The iconic windproof Zippo, utilizing petroleum naphtha lighter fluid and a wick, debuted in 1932.

A vintage brown leather tobacco pouch with a snap button closure, embossed with the words "Liggett & Myers Tobacco Co." on the top flap

Pipes

Pipe smokers required a leather or canvas tobacco pouch, a tamper, and a method for lighting.

9. Writing Instruments

A true gentleman was always prepared to record a fleeting thought, jot down a phone number, or sign a check.

  • Fountain Pens: The fountain pen was the writing instrument of choice, as the modern ballpoint pen wasn’t patented until 1938 and didn’t see widespread use until the 1940s. Brands like Parker, Waterman, Sheaffer, and Pelikan dominated the market, featuring bodies made of acetate or Bakelite and precious-metal nibs.
  • Pocket Notebooks: Notes were typically jotted down while on the go in book-bound or spiral-bound pocket notebooks.
Ernest Hemingway

“All you have to do is write one true sentence. Write the truest sentence that you know.”

Ernest Hemingway

10. Grooming: The Pocket Comb

Though men wore hats by default in public, proper etiquette required them to remove their hats frequently. A lustrous, slicked-back hairstyle maintained with pomade was the standard treatment.

To fix “hat hair,” men carried combs made from horn, celluloid, Bakelite, or metal. They were usually basic rectangular or oblong shapes, though folding models existed.

A close-up of a small, vintage red tin of Sweet Georgia Brown Hair Dressing Pomade being held by two fingers
Small pomade tins allowed gentlemen to easily restyle their hair throughout the day.

Bonus 1: Paper Ephemera

A far cry from the largely digital world of today, the 1930s featured much of the information about daily life conveyed on paper. Men frequently carried non-permanent items like newspapers, ticket stubs, public transit timetables, and maps.

Bonus 2: Novelty Hand Games

To kill time and lighten the mood during the hard times of the Great Depression, men carried decks of cards or handheld skill games featuring metal balls somewhat akin to pinball.

Need a New Way to Unwind?

FIND YOUR NEW HOBBY

Conclusion

We’d like to know: which items surprised you, and are there any we missed? Also, do you carry any of these items in your current EDC, or have we inspired you to start? Share with us in the comments! 

Frequently Asked Questions

What did men keep in their wallets in the 1930s?

Primarily cash, as credit cards did not yet exist. Men also carried driver’s licenses and new government IDs, such as Social Security cards, while checkbooks were used for transferring large sums.

Did men wear pocket watches or wristwatches in the 1930s?

Both, but wristwatches overtook pocket watches by the mid-1930s. This shift was heavily influenced by WWI veterans preferring the convenience of “trench watches” and the stylistic decline of waistcoats.

What was a “housewife” in the context of a 1930s EDC?

It was the historical term for a compact, portable sewing kit. Stocked with needles, thread, and buttons, they were vital during the Great Depression for mending clothing on the go.

Was it legal to carry a hip flask during Prohibition?

Yes. While the 18th Amendment strictly prohibited the production and sale of alcohol, it did not explicitly ban consumption, making clandestine hip flasks incredibly popular.

What kind of pens did gentlemen use in the 1930s?

Fountain pens from brands like Parker, Waterman, and Sheaffer were the absolute standard. The modern ballpoint pen did not see widespread use until the 1940s.

How did men entertain themselves on the go?

To kill time during the Depression, men carried newspapers, decks of cards, or novelty hand games, such as pocket-sized mechanical pinball games.

What to Watch Next

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A stylized, black and white photograph of Winston Churchill seated at a desk. In the upper left corner, large text reads: "CHURCHILL Everyday Carry". Red arrows point to three specific items that are highlighted in color: a cigar in his hand, a brown Homburg hat on the desk, and a polka-dot bowtie.

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Posted June 7, 2026 in

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Reader Comments

  1. Realising that a well fitting jacket isn’t suited to carry more than a pocketsquare, I opted for a handbag. A nice italien vintage piece, made from strong cognac coloured leather. Not female at all. But I’m still unsure if it’s real gentleman style. I would enjoy to here your opinion about this!

    Reply