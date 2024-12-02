“Buy It For Life:” Gentleman’s Edition

When you buy something using the affiliate links on our site, we may earn a small commission.

There are some things that offer you a lifetime of service, and, more often than not, you get what you pay for. That’s why today, we’ll go over 16 items that a gentleman buys for life if he does it right!

1. Fountain Pen

Why Fountain Pens Are Superior To Disposable Pens

Some say the pen is mightier than a sword, and a quality fountain pen is the mightiest of all. Pens nowadays are often treated as a cheap, disposable commodity, but a quality fountain pen makes even writing your signature a momentous occasion.

A fountain pen transforms even the simplest signatures into elegant expressions.

A good fountain pen can be used at various stages in life. When you write a thank-you note, a love letter, or a correspondence with an old friend, it will always serve you well.

Picking a Fountain Pen Brand

Now, it doesn’t always have to be Montblanc. There are other brands—Pilot, Pelikan, or Montegrappa. There are plenty of fountain pens that are even less expensive—for example, a Lamy or a Kaweco.

If you want to learn which pen is worth the money… check out this review

How Fountain Pens Influenced My Journey into Classic Men’s Style

At the end of the day, I’m particularly fond of fountain pens because that started my journey to classic men’s style. And without them, I probably wouldn’t be here today.

So, what’s my fountain pen of choice? I used to collect Montblanc, and I had over a hundred of them. My collection is much smaller now, but my favorite is a vintage 1930s Montblanc Meisterstück 149—a little smaller than today’s models, but it has a beautiful, flexible nib.

Mont Blanc 149 RECOMMENDED Montblanc Meisterstück 149 Fountain Pen Made in Germany. Find in Amazon

2. Table Lamp / Chandelier

Table Lamps and Chandeliers Are Essential for a Gentleman’s Space

Most men don’t pay much attention to interior design, but the second item men should buy for life is a high-quality table lamp or a chandelier.

Whether it’s a banker’s lamp on your desk, an Art Deco lamp on your dresser, or a mid-century modern lamp in your living room, lamps have the ability to create a wonderful mood. They can create a comfortable light, and they make it a joy to be in a space.

A table lamp sets a warm and cozy mood.

Lighting That Moves With You

Best of all, when you move, you’ll just bring it along into your new space, and you’ll always have a companion that reminds you of all the stages in life you went through.

Chandeliers as Statement Pieces

The same is true for a chandelier. Typically, they’re bigger, they’re more of a statement piece, and they may not work in all rooms in every house. But, at least if you get a small one, you should be able to bring it with you.

You can also make a style statement with it, and it is really great to see a timeless piece join you on your journey through life.

Raphael schneider’s Favorite Table Lamp My favorite table lamp is currently in our office. It has a beautiful chrome Art Deco style, and it’s bold. It works well with the poster next to it.

And Favorite Chandelier My favorite chandelier was something that we bought once we moved into our house, and I just loved the way it looked, how heavy it was, and all the bronze components it was made of. Now, it weighs over 150 pounds, but I like it so much that I’ll always have to find a space to hang it.

3. Signet or Pinky Ring

Very few men’s accessories demand respect like a classic signet ring or a pinky ring. It has a long history, particularly in Britain and other countries in Europe.

Every Gentleman Deserves a Ring That Lasts a Lifetime

Even if you’re not from a noble house or an aristocratic family, you can still have a quality piece of jewelry that’s comfortable to wear and will last you a lifetime.

Rings add character to a gentleman’s style.

Of course, it will get a little scuffs and nicks, but that’s just part of the charm and the patina that allows you to tell stories. It’s a unique piece that can work with almost any level of formality, especially if you choose wisely and not too ostentatiously.

Options for Custom and Vintage Rings

You can have them custom-made in gold or platinum or find vintage jewelry, and you’d be surprised what kind of quality and unique jewelry items you’ll find for a very low price.

Share your preferences in this survey to help us create quality, affordable pinky, and signet rings tailored to your taste.

Now, maybe rings or wedding bands are not your thing. Maybe a pair of cufflinks is better suited for you.

Why Invest in Quality Cufflinks?

Frankly, you can find cufflinks very inexpensively. Little silk knots or cheaper zamak versions with T-bars are out there, and they’ll do the job. Eventually, though, they’ll probably corrode, the mechanisms won’t work, and you’ll have to throw them out.

Timeless silver cufflinks to last generations.

On the flip side, a quality pair of cufflinks made of solid silver or gold will last you a lifetime. Not only that, but you can hand them down to your children and grandchildren.

Cufflinks as a Personal Style Statement

There are very few pieces in a man’s wardrobe that allow you to express your personality and mood, as well as cufflinks. Today, I’m wearing a prototype of our “Predator and Prey” series. Here, you see an eagle on one side grabbing a snake on the other side.

Fort Belvedere’s Predator and Prey cufflinks

It’s a nice black-and-silver design, showing the hand-carved details. The inspiration for the design came from my closet because I had these clothes hooks with animal motifs, and I was intrigued by them.

How To Build A Cufflink Collection learn here

5. Closet / Armoire

Now, if you ask a clothes horse like me, a closet—or at least an armoire—is something you’d buy for life, at least if you stay in the same home.

A well-organized armoire is a gentleman’s staple.

I know many have asked for a full closet tour. Stay tuned—we haven’t forgotten about you!

6. Wristwatch

I reckon if the challenge was that you could pick just one item to buy for life, most men would say it’s the wristwatch.

The Appeal of a Fine Timepiece

Fine timepieces have become so popular that some men devote all their style energy just to their watch. If serviced regularly, a timepiece you love can easily outlive you and become an heirloom piece. Watches can cost you serious money, especially if you buy them new, but you don’t have to do that.

How to Save on a Quality Timepiece

My friend Federico always says, “Let someone else take that hit first,” and then you get a quality timepiece at a much lower cost. Once you’ve got a taste for watches, chances are you’re going to buy multiple ones.

Now, if you do and you travel—or if you just want to store them—you’ll want to make sure you have a case that matches your watches in terms of quality and craftsmanship and that protects them.

RECOMMENDED 1930s Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso My most prized watch possession is one of the original 1930s JLC Reverso watches. It’s a brand that I can trust and will recommend to every gentleman looking for a quality watch. Upgrade your watch

Looking for Watch Cases? we got you covered! ✅︎ All-leather construction for unrivaled durability and value ✅︎ Plush, grippy suede that naturally secures and protects your watch ✅︎ Full coverage for watches to prevent scratching and damaging contact ✅︎ Sturdy snap closures – no interference-causing magnets

7. Leather Couch or Chair

Arguably, the two most important pieces of furniture in your life are your bed and your couch or chair. The mattress is something you’ll have to replace over time, so it didn’t make the list.

Caring for Leather to Ensure Longevity

However, a nice leather couch or chair—something you can bring with you over time—can last. If you don’t place it in bright sunlight and treat it with nourishing polish every once in a while, it will be a friend for life.

Raphael enjoying a glass of champagne on a Chesterfield sofa.

In my experience, quality aniline leather furniture just gets more beautiful with age as it develops a patina. My preferred couch is a Tavern leather Chesterfield from Hancock & Moore.

What to Do When Leather Wears Out

Now, you may say, “Won’t the leather wear out and get holes in it?”

Yes, that can absolutely happen but a quality piece of furniture can be reupholstered. So, if you get it in a nice leather—which lasts longer than most fabrics—you’ll also have a wonderful conversation piece.

Desk Chair Guide Read the Article

8. Signature Outerwear

When it comes to clothing, not many items can be bought for life. Chances are, you’ll wear out your suit or blazer—or maybe you’ll outgrow them over time.

Invest in a Layer-Friendly Outerwear

Now, outerwear is probably the one thing that you’re most likely to be able to buy for life because it’s cut roomier in the first place, as it’s meant to be worn over other layers.

A navy overcoat is a versatile outerwear piece that combines style and warmth. Double-breasted wool overcoats offer warmth and subtle sophistication for winter.

Personally, I love double-breasted, heavy wool overcoats because they drape well, keep me warm during Minnesota winters, and always look fantastic. I stand out from the crowd in a very subtle yet sophisticated way.

Leather Jackets as an Alternative Outerwear

If overcoats aren’t your thing, maybe invest in a leather jacket. But keep in mind, you have to stay in shape because alterations on a leather jacket are always visible and not recommended.

Belstaff Trialmaster Jacket: Is It Worth It? British leather jacket review

9. Classic Hat

While hats aren’t for everyone, I’d say that gentlemen should have at least one quality hat or piece of headwear in their wardrobe. These days, a hat is not only a statement piece but also something that can be comfortable and stylish at the same time.

No, it doesn’t always have to be a fedora, a homburg, or a bowler hat. You can get a flat cap, a Newsboy cap, or a Panama hat. At first, it might be intimidating to wear one, but once you get used to it, it becomes part of your style.

Preston wears a hat and overcoat Preston in top coat with hat Example of an outerwear paired with a hat for styling

When you buy a hat in a nice-quality felt, it will set you back quite a bit of money. However, because most hats these days are soft, they will work with your head no matter how much hair you have on it.

Personally, I love the look of an elegant fedora or homburg hat, even a bowler hat. But I also suffer from breakouts and acne on my forehead if I wear them too often. Sven Raphael schneider

A newsboy cap or flat cap is much easier to wear, especially in a tweed during the colder months of the year, so that’s typically my choice. In the summer, of course, I go with a Panama hat.

Raphael’s go-to hat during the summer is a Panama hat

10. Signature Scent

Another often-overlooked element for gentlemen is a signature scent. And no, Axe is not going to do you any favors. A well-crafted cologne made from high-quality ingredients that work well with your natural smell and the season is definitely something that will define you and your presence.

How a Signature Scent Defines Your Presence

A scent is something that helps you find your identity, but truly, it’s not something for yourself—it’s for others in your surroundings.

Why?

You can smell the cologne for a longer period. All Roberto Ugolini fragrances are designed to last 6 to 10 hours, sometimes even longer.

Well, after you put on your cologne, you’re not going to smell it anymore after a few minutes unless you’ve put on too much. However, people around you will always smell you, and frequently, they can just tell by the scent that it’s you.

And that is the quintessence of a signature scent.

Choosing a Fragrance for Mood, Season, and Occasion

Personally, I don’t stick to just one scent. For me, it depends entirely on my mood, the season, and the occasion. What also really matters to me is what my wife and business partner, Teresa, likes. If I put on something she hates, that’s just not something I want to engage in.

we will help you find your signature scent So, how do you find your signature scent? Frankly, there’s a lot of trial and error involved, but if you want to learn more about that, we’ve got you covered.

11. Corkscrew

When breaking open a bottle of wine or champagne, most men just grab whatever corkscrew they have in their drawer. Frankly, that was me—until one day, the corkscrew failed me, which ruined the moment.

Invest in a Quality Corkscrew for Lifelong Reliability

From that day forward, I swore I would invest in a quality corkscrew. The model I got was from Spain from Pulltaps. It wasn’t overly expensive. It has an excellent serrated knife, everything is solid, and it pulls the corks out reliably and easily every time.

A reliable corkscrew is a simple yet essential tool every gentleman should invest in.

A Reliable and Affordable Gift

Frankly, a corkscrew is also a great, inexpensive gift that most people will use, and every time they open a bottle, they’ll think of you as the person who gave it to them.

Tools, Cocktail Glasses & Shakers For Gentlemen barware guide

12. Valet Stand

If you’re someone who picks out their outfits the night before or, at the end of the day, just wants to get rid of your clothes and wear something truly comfortable, then throwing them over a chair or hanging them on a door handle is not the most elegant option.

Instead, look into getting a valet stand. What is that?

What is it? Valet Stand It’s basically a hanger with a stand, so you can put in your pants and jackets. It has a tidbit tray for things like cufflinks or a tie bar, and it just looks very nice in a room. It keeps your garments wrinkle-free. It’s very stylish, and if you get a quality one, it should last you a lifetime.

It also allows you to truly see how the shirt, tie, and jacket all work together. You can even put on things like your socks or your belt and have your shoes at the bottom to visualize what you will look like tomorrow. The one I have is made in Japan from solid wood by Nakata, and I first saw it at our friends over at Arterton in London.

13. Grand Piano

Now, if you have the space, nothing brings a room together like a grand piano. It breathes life into your gatherings, especially if you have a player piano or someone who can play it.

A quality piano is quite an investment and will set you back several tens of thousands of dollars. Even with a great hi-fi stereo system, nothing can replicate the sound of a true grand piano.

A grand piano adds charm and life to any space, making it a lifelong investment.

Of course, there are different sizes, so you can adjust them to your space. The interior of a piano also won’t last forever. You’ll have to replace parts, refurbish them, or even install a new soundboard over time.

But at the end of the day, the shell of the piano is something you can keep for a lifetime, for sure.

14. Great Art

Why Investing in Art Brings Lifetime Joy and Value

Now, art may be in the eye of the beholder, and your tastes may change over time. However, if something really resonates with you, chances are you will enjoy it for a lifetime to come. It’s also not something you use; it’s something that you look at. So, it’s easily something that will last you a lifetime, and with a bit of luck, it may even appreciate in value.

Find Art That Resonates With You

Obviously, you can spend millions of dollars on an original painting from a great master or very little money on prints. At the end of the day, I’m a big believer that art should resonate with you. For me, that is art related to menswear. I started with vintage fashion illustrations, so I like men’s fashion posters, especially original ones from the 1930s.

Fashion Illustration from the 1930s 1930’s Tweed, Jacket & Overcoats Three 1930’s Spring Outfits A 1930s illustration of gentlemen wearing blazers with crests

They were never meant to be hung inside; they were more like advertising posters displayed outdoors. Every time I walk past them, they put a little smile on my face and bring me joy. And I hope art can do the same for you.

The next step in my art journey is to have a piece of art commissioned by an artist whose style I like. Maybe it will be a portrait or another type of poster with more personal meaning to myself and my family.

The Joy of Collaborating with Artists for Unique Creations

Frankly, working with an artist is truly joyful because, similar to working with a bespoke tailor or a bespoke shoemaker, you bring two people together—one with a vision, one with a skill—and create something unique that no one else could have come up with.

“Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life.” Pablo Picasso

15. Passport Holder

Investing in great leather goods can also pay off for life. While a wallet is something you’ll probably have to replace because you use it so often, items like a duffel bag, a passport holder, or a pen holder are things that should stand the test of time.

Why High-Quality Leather is Always Worth It

While cheap leather goods will deteriorate over time, quality leather goods will develop a patina and almost become more beautiful as they age. Personally, I love leathers that are aniline-dyed with a top-grain finish, so you can see the true skin without any pigmentation or artificial coverings.

Quality aniline-dyed leather develops a rich patina

I also prefer leather goods that use minimal fabric and as much leather as possible. Because such items are hard to come by, we decided to design our own, crafted at the utmost level of quality with fine folded edges, ensuring they will stand the test of time for years to come.

FORT BELVEDERE Black Full-Grain Togo Leather Passport Holder Travel in style FORT BELVEDERE Antique Mahogany Full-Grain Leather Passport Holder Travel in style FORT BELVEDERE Saddle Brown Full-Grain Leather Passport Holder Travel in style

16. Meat Slicer

Now, last but not least, every gentleman should buy for life, is a meat slicer. I enjoy good food, and as such, I’m a big fan of prosciutto, roast beef, cheeses, and vegetables. A good slicer allows you to finely slice something fresh so you get the maximum flavor and texture.

I bought a Berkel, which is an Italian model. They have beautiful flywheel versions, but we didn’t quite have the space for one of those, so I got a smaller commercial model.

Crafted in Italy, the Berkel meat slicer is built to last a lifetime.

It’s a joy to use, and every time I slice something, I’m reminded that it was a fantastic purchase. They’re built like tanks, so they will certainly last me a lifetime—even if I have to replace the blade one day.

So, what does your list look like? Is it similar? Is it different? Please share with us in the comments below.