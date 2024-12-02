“Buy It For Life:” Gentleman’s Edition

There are some things that offer you a lifetime of service, and, more often than not, you get what you pay for. That’s why today, we’ll go over 16 items that a gentleman buys for life if he does it right!
1. Fountain Pen
Why Fountain Pens Are Superior To Disposable Pens
Some say the pen is mightier than a sword, and a quality fountain pen is the mightiest of all. Pens nowadays are often treated as a cheap, disposable commodity, but a quality fountain pen makes even writing your signature a momentous occasion.
A good fountain pen can be used at various stages in life. When you write a thank-you note, a love letter, or a correspondence with an old friend, it will always serve you well.
Picking a Fountain Pen Brand
Now, it doesn’t always have to be Montblanc. There are other brands—Pilot, Pelikan, or Montegrappa. There are plenty of fountain pens that are even less expensive—for example, a Lamy or a Kaweco.
If you want to learn which pen is worth the money…
How Fountain Pens Influenced My Journey into Classic Men’s Style
At the end of the day, I’m particularly fond of fountain pens because that started my journey to classic men’s style. And without them, I probably wouldn’t be here today.
So, what’s my fountain pen of choice? I used to collect Montblanc, and I had over a hundred of them. My collection is much smaller now, but my favorite is a vintage 1930s Montblanc Meisterstück 149—a little smaller than today’s models, but it has a beautiful, flexible nib.
Montblanc Meisterstück 149 Fountain Pen
Made in Germany.
2. Table Lamp / Chandelier
Table Lamps and Chandeliers Are Essential for a Gentleman’s Space
Most men don’t pay much attention to interior design, but the second item men should buy for life is a high-quality table lamp or a chandelier.
Whether it’s a banker’s lamp on your desk, an Art Deco lamp on your dresser, or a mid-century modern lamp in your living room, lamps have the ability to create a wonderful mood. They can create a comfortable light, and they make it a joy to be in a space.
Lighting That Moves With You
Best of all, when you move, you’ll just bring it along into your new space, and you’ll always have a companion that reminds you of all the stages in life you went through.
Chandeliers as Statement Pieces
The same is true for a chandelier. Typically, they’re bigger, they’re more of a statement piece, and they may not work in all rooms in every house. But, at least if you get a small one, you should be able to bring it with you.
You can also make a style statement with it, and it is really great to see a timeless piece join you on your journey through life.
Raphael schneider’s
Favorite Table Lamp
My favorite table lamp is currently in our office. It has a beautiful chrome Art Deco style, and it’s bold. It works well with the poster next to it.
And
Favorite Chandelier
My favorite chandelier was something that we bought once we moved into our house, and I just loved the way it looked, how heavy it was, and all the bronze components it was made of. Now, it weighs over 150 pounds, but I like it so much that I’ll always have to find a space to hang it.
3. Signet or Pinky Ring
Very few men’s accessories demand respect like a classic signet ring or a pinky ring. It has a long history, particularly in Britain and other countries in Europe.
Every Gentleman Deserves a Ring That Lasts a Lifetime
Even if you’re not from a noble house or an aristocratic family, you can still have a quality piece of jewelry that’s comfortable to wear and will last you a lifetime.
Of course, it will get a little scuffs and nicks, but that’s just part of the charm and the patina that allows you to tell stories. It’s a unique piece that can work with almost any level of formality, especially if you choose wisely and not too ostentatiously.
Options for Custom and Vintage Rings
You can have them custom-made in gold or platinum or find vintage jewelry, and you’d be surprised what kind of quality and unique jewelry items you’ll find for a very low price.
Outfit Rundown
Today, I’m wearing a white gold pinky ring with lapis and pavé diamonds, but it’s just one of many I have amassed over the years because I’m a pinky ring enthusiast. You can check out my ring collection here.
The rest of today’s outfit consists of a blue-and-white striped shirt, which is not something that will last me a lifetime because it will wear out in the collar and the cuffs. However, if you want to extend its lifespan, you can get substitute collars and cuffs. So, at least it will last you a little longer.
My tie is madder silk from Fort Belvedere, and it very well might last me a lifetime if I treat it nicely and don’t stain it. My jacket is a beautiful navy and khaki windowpane tweed, which I like because it makes a bold statement, especially with the elbow patches. My pants are made of a lovely cotton twill. It’s really heavy and brushed, which makes it soft. It is a prototype for Fort Belvedere, and the socks are khaki and navy, which pick up the blue tones of the jacket and the color of the pants.
I’m wearing some brown suede Chelsea boots. They’re a little shorter, and they’re in chocolate brown, just like my belt, which is part of the Fort Belvedere belt system. We introduced belts a while back, but we had some issues with the manufacturer, so we redesigned them from the ground up. We added nice diamond buttonholes, which not only look stylish but also make it easier to put your belt on and take it off. We tapered things and added smart little details.
You can also find other accessories in our shop, like my pocket square. It’s a wool-silk pocket square that picks up the colors of the reds and the blues. You can also find some cufflinks in our Fort Belvedere shop. Make sure to stay updated as we will be launching our Predator and Prey range soon.
4. Cufflinks
Now, maybe rings or wedding bands are not your thing. Maybe a pair of cufflinks is better suited for you.
Why Invest in Quality Cufflinks?
Frankly, you can find cufflinks very inexpensively. Little silk knots or cheaper zamak versions with T-bars are out there, and they’ll do the job. Eventually, though, they’ll probably corrode, the mechanisms won’t work, and you’ll have to throw them out.
On the flip side, a quality pair of cufflinks made of solid silver or gold will last you a lifetime. Not only that, but you can hand them down to your children and grandchildren.
Cufflinks as a Personal Style Statement
There are very few pieces in a man’s wardrobe that allow you to express your personality and mood, as well as cufflinks. Today, I’m wearing a prototype of our “Predator and Prey” series. Here, you see an eagle on one side grabbing a snake on the other side.
It’s a nice black-and-silver design, showing the hand-carved details. The inspiration for the design came from my closet because I had these clothes hooks with animal motifs, and I was intrigued by them.
5. Closet / Armoire
Now, if you ask a clothes horse like me, a closet—or at least an armoire—is something you’d buy for life, at least if you stay in the same home.
I know many have asked for a full closet tour. Stay tuned—we haven’t forgotten about you!
6. Wristwatch
I reckon if the challenge was that you could pick just one item to buy for life, most men would say it’s the wristwatch.
The Appeal of a Fine Timepiece
Fine timepieces have become so popular that some men devote all their style energy just to their watch. If serviced regularly, a timepiece you love can easily outlive you and become an heirloom piece. Watches can cost you serious money, especially if you buy them new, but you don’t have to do that.
How to Save on a Quality Timepiece
My friend Federico always says, “Let someone else take that hit first,” and then you get a quality timepiece at a much lower cost. Once you’ve got a taste for watches, chances are you’re going to buy multiple ones.
Now, if you do and you travel—or if you just want to store them—you’ll want to make sure you have a case that matches your watches in terms of quality and craftsmanship and that protects them.
1930s Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso
My most prized watch possession is one of the original 1930s JLC Reverso watches. It’s a brand that I can trust and will recommend to every gentleman looking for a quality watch.
Looking for Watch Cases?
✅︎ All-leather construction for unrivaled durability and value
✅︎ Plush, grippy suede that naturally secures and protects your watch
✅︎ Full coverage for watches to prevent scratching and damaging contact
✅︎ Sturdy snap closures – no interference-causing magnets
7. Leather Couch or Chair
Arguably, the two most important pieces of furniture in your life are your bed and your couch or chair. The mattress is something you’ll have to replace over time, so it didn’t make the list.
Caring for Leather to Ensure Longevity
However, a nice leather couch or chair—something you can bring with you over time—can last. If you don’t place it in bright sunlight and treat it with nourishing polish every once in a while, it will be a friend for life.
In my experience, quality aniline leather furniture just gets more beautiful with age as it develops a patina. My preferred couch is a Tavern leather Chesterfield from Hancock & Moore.
What to Do When Leather Wears Out
Now, you may say, “Won’t the leather wear out and get holes in it?”
Yes, that can absolutely happen but a quality piece of furniture can be reupholstered. So, if you get it in a nice leather—which lasts longer than most fabrics—you’ll also have a wonderful conversation piece.
8. Signature Outerwear
When it comes to clothing, not many items can be bought for life. Chances are, you’ll wear out your suit or blazer—or maybe you’ll outgrow them over time.
Invest in a Layer-Friendly Outerwear
Now, outerwear is probably the one thing that you’re most likely to be able to buy for life because it’s cut roomier in the first place, as it’s meant to be worn over other layers.
Personally, I love double-breasted, heavy wool overcoats because they drape well, keep me warm during Minnesota winters, and always look fantastic. I stand out from the crowd in a very subtle yet sophisticated way.
Leather Jackets as an Alternative Outerwear
If overcoats aren’t your thing, maybe invest in a leather jacket. But keep in mind, you have to stay in shape because alterations on a leather jacket are always visible and not recommended.
9. Classic Hat
While hats aren’t for everyone, I’d say that gentlemen should have at least one quality hat or piece of headwear in their wardrobe. These days, a hat is not only a statement piece but also something that can be comfortable and stylish at the same time.
No, it doesn’t always have to be a fedora, a homburg, or a bowler hat. You can get a flat cap, a Newsboy cap, or a Panama hat. At first, it might be intimidating to wear one, but once you get used to it, it becomes part of your style.
When you buy a hat in a nice-quality felt, it will set you back quite a bit of money. However, because most hats these days are soft, they will work with your head no matter how much hair you have on it.
A newsboy cap or flat cap is much easier to wear, especially in a tweed during the colder months of the year, so that’s typically my choice. In the summer, of course, I go with a Panama hat.
10. Signature Scent
Another often-overlooked element for gentlemen is a signature scent. And no, Axe is not going to do you any favors. A well-crafted cologne made from high-quality ingredients that work well with your natural smell and the season is definitely something that will define you and your presence.
How a Signature Scent Defines Your Presence
A scent is something that helps you find your identity, but truly, it’s not something for yourself—it’s for others in your surroundings.
Why?
Well, after you put on your cologne, you’re not going to smell it anymore after a few minutes unless you’ve put on too much. However, people around you will always smell you, and frequently, they can just tell by the scent that it’s you.
And that is the quintessence of a signature scent.
Choosing a Fragrance for Mood, Season, and Occasion
Personally, I don’t stick to just one scent. For me, it depends entirely on my mood, the season, and the occasion. What also really matters to me is what my wife and business partner, Teresa, likes. If I put on something she hates, that’s just not something I want to engage in.
So, how do you find your signature scent? Frankly, there’s a lot of trial and error involved, but if you want to learn more about that, we’ve got you covered.
11. Corkscrew
When breaking open a bottle of wine or champagne, most men just grab whatever corkscrew they have in their drawer. Frankly, that was me—until one day, the corkscrew failed me, which ruined the moment.
Invest in a Quality Corkscrew for Lifelong Reliability
From that day forward, I swore I would invest in a quality corkscrew. The model I got was from Spain from Pulltaps. It wasn’t overly expensive. It has an excellent serrated knife, everything is solid, and it pulls the corks out reliably and easily every time.
A Reliable and Affordable Gift
Frankly, a corkscrew is also a great, inexpensive gift that most people will use, and every time they open a bottle, they’ll think of you as the person who gave it to them.
12. Valet Stand
If you’re someone who picks out their outfits the night before or, at the end of the day, just wants to get rid of your clothes and wear something truly comfortable, then throwing them over a chair or hanging them on a door handle is not the most elegant option.
Instead, look into getting a valet stand. What is that?
What is it?
Valet Stand
It’s basically a hanger with a stand, so you can put in your pants and jackets. It has a tidbit tray for things like cufflinks or a tie bar, and it just looks very nice in a room.
It keeps your garments wrinkle-free. It’s very stylish, and if you get a quality one, it should last you a lifetime.
It also allows you to truly see how the shirt, tie, and jacket all work together. You can even put on things like your socks or your belt and have your shoes at the bottom to visualize what you will look like tomorrow. The one I have is made in Japan from solid wood by Nakata, and I first saw it at our friends over at Arterton in London.
13. Grand Piano
Now, if you have the space, nothing brings a room together like a grand piano. It breathes life into your gatherings, especially if you have a player piano or someone who can play it.
A quality piano is quite an investment and will set you back several tens of thousands of dollars. Even with a great hi-fi stereo system, nothing can replicate the sound of a true grand piano.
Of course, there are different sizes, so you can adjust them to your space. The interior of a piano also won’t last forever. You’ll have to replace parts, refurbish them, or even install a new soundboard over time.
But at the end of the day, the shell of the piano is something you can keep for a lifetime, for sure.
14. Great Art
Why Investing in Art Brings Lifetime Joy and Value
Now, art may be in the eye of the beholder, and your tastes may change over time. However, if something really resonates with you, chances are you will enjoy it for a lifetime to come. It’s also not something you use; it’s something that you look at. So, it’s easily something that will last you a lifetime, and with a bit of luck, it may even appreciate in value.
Find Art That Resonates With You
Obviously, you can spend millions of dollars on an original painting from a great master or very little money on prints. At the end of the day, I’m a big believer that art should resonate with you. For me, that is art related to menswear. I started with vintage fashion illustrations, so I like men’s fashion posters, especially original ones from the 1930s.
They were never meant to be hung inside; they were more like advertising posters displayed outdoors. Every time I walk past them, they put a little smile on my face and bring me joy. And I hope art can do the same for you.
The next step in my art journey is to have a piece of art commissioned by an artist whose style I like. Maybe it will be a portrait or another type of poster with more personal meaning to myself and my family.
The Joy of Collaborating with Artists for Unique Creations
Frankly, working with an artist is truly joyful because, similar to working with a bespoke tailor or a bespoke shoemaker, you bring two people together—one with a vision, one with a skill—and create something unique that no one else could have come up with.
“Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life.”Pablo Picasso
15. Passport Holder
Investing in great leather goods can also pay off for life. While a wallet is something you’ll probably have to replace because you use it so often, items like a duffel bag, a passport holder, or a pen holder are things that should stand the test of time.
Why High-Quality Leather is Always Worth It
While cheap leather goods will deteriorate over time, quality leather goods will develop a patina and almost become more beautiful as they age. Personally, I love leathers that are aniline-dyed with a top-grain finish, so you can see the true skin without any pigmentation or artificial coverings.
I also prefer leather goods that use minimal fabric and as much leather as possible. Because such items are hard to come by, we decided to design our own, crafted at the utmost level of quality with fine folded edges, ensuring they will stand the test of time for years to come.
16. Meat Slicer
Now, last but not least, every gentleman should buy for life, is a meat slicer. I enjoy good food, and as such, I’m a big fan of prosciutto, roast beef, cheeses, and vegetables. A good slicer allows you to finely slice something fresh so you get the maximum flavor and texture.
I bought a Berkel, which is an Italian model. They have beautiful flywheel versions, but we didn’t quite have the space for one of those, so I got a smaller commercial model.
It’s a joy to use, and every time I slice something, I’m reminded that it was a fantastic purchase. They’re built like tanks, so they will certainly last me a lifetime—even if I have to replace the blade one day.
So, what does your list look like? Is it similar? Is it different? Please share with us in the comments below.
FAQ
What does “buying for life” mean?
“Buying for life” means purchasing high-quality items that are durable and designed to last for many years, reducing the need for frequent replacements.
Why should I consider buying for life?
Buying for life can save you money in the long run, reduce waste, and ensure you have reliable products that perform well over time.
How does buying for life save money?
Although the initial cost may be higher, you save money by avoiding frequent replacements and repairs, making it a cost-effective choice over time.
How can buying for life help the environment?
It reduces waste and resource consumption by minimizing the number of items that end up in landfills, promoting sustainability.
Reader Comments
A passport holder may look fantastic and stylish, but airport security staff always tell you to remove them from holders, so it seems counterintuitive to use one.
Very true for most conventional passport holders that cover the whole passport. It’s why we designed the Fort Belvedere passport holders to slot in using the back cover page only – that way, you can keep several passports in one holder if needed, and always have easy access to insert and remove as needed for security agents.