Why Classic Style is the KEY to EFFORTLESS Business Casual

Business casual is a widely used term, but its meaning often varies across workplaces, leaving room for interpretation. This variability can make it challenging to dress stylishly while respecting your office’s unique standards. In this article, we’ll help you decode the tiers of business casual and create a wardrobe that works for you.

How Business Casual Changes by Office

There’s business casual, and then there’s stylish business casual. Classic style is your ticket to achieving the latter.

In today’s workplace, business casual can mean different things to different people, depending on the office environment. This creates distinct tiers of business casual, extending beyond the standard formality levels or traditional dress codes we usually refer back to.

For instance, it can range from traditional business casual—featuring a sports coat and dress pants—to a more casual version with polos and tailored shorts.

Finding the right balance between showcasing personal style and assembling strong outfits becomes much more difficult for those who prefer classic style, especially with the unwritten workplace guidelines in place.

dress for the environment Making Business Casual Work for You Ultimately, the right approach to business casual depends on your work environment and the message you want to convey through your attire while working there. You want to be yourself without appearing distracting or disruptive in the workplace, especially when in a leadership or client-facing position.

Determine the Formality of Your Environment

Determine the style of business casual that is right for you by looking at what everyone else is wearing. You can either match that level of formality or go one level above without attracting too much attention to yourself. That’s not to say that you can’t potentially go even higher if you’d like.

Observe what others are wearing and dress similarly or slightly more formal to fit in without standing out.

However, that choice might be polarizing to some and may work better in certain environments than others. In other words, you might get weird looks if you’re in a suit and your boss wears sweats.

Once you have an idea of what kind of outfit you want to pull off—or, in this case, put on—at the office, compare it to the examples that we are about to show you of what the three modern tiers of business casual look like in the majority of workplaces today, and find the best tier that works for you and your work environment.

The Three Tiers of Business Casual

Now, let’s drill down on those tiers, starting with casual business casual.

Casual Business Casual

Avoiding being too formal or too casual when wearing business casual.

Often, the lowest tier of business casual is associated with startups and relaxed businesses and really is just casual clothing at the workplace, where it is not unheard of to see hoodies, graphic tees, sandals, or sweatpants worn by some employees and bosses, like the Mark Zuckerbergs of the world.

Some people love this level of nonchalance, of course, but if you’re a fan of classic style, it might be a bit more difficult to put together outfits when it is not entirely out of the question to wear pajama bottoms. The good news is that it doesn’t take too much effort to stand out in a good way, as even a little extra effort goes a long way.

Clothing Options

Believe it or not, items like camp shirts, sports shirts, Hawaiian shirts, polos, and even some sweaters were mainly reserved for leisure time during the Golden Age of Menswear—before the invention of casual Friday, at least. Today, these garments can appear put together and intentional while very comfortable and unassuming.

Wearing a Hawaiian shirt for a business casual setting can work in an environment that is very relaxed.

Even in very casual environments, trousers that are typical for work are more in line with the outfits that we like to promote, like chinos. But some shorts in casual warm-weather fabrics, like seersucker or linen, might also work in seasonal rotation if you want to experiment with them.

Still, dark-wash, well-fitting jeans, linen slacks, or other casual fabrics will give you the most flexibility with outfits.

Footwear Suggestions

Kyle wears sneakers for a relaxed ensemble, which is now an acceptable dress code in most workplaces.

You can also wear casual shoes like chukka boots, suede shoes, or maybe even dress sneakers. Suede is especially nice as it has a more laid-back feel than calfskin leather but still looks much more polished than tennis shoes or more casual sneaker styles, helping you look more professional and put-together in the process.

Mid-Level Business Casual

Most major corporations nowadays will operate on this new mid-level business casual, and this is what most companies actually mean by the business casual dress code. A uniform of dress shirt, chinos, and Patagonia fleece vest has become something of a stereotype look for many businesses over the last decade.

Some people are so proud of their Patagonia that it has earned the nickname “Patagucci.”

Avoiding Corporate Stereotypes

But there is much more room for creativity and stylish outfits than just this new-age version of a drab and uninspired combo. It is important to be aware that due to the ubiquity of this dress code on the corporate level, many cultural trends and tropes are associated with it now.

Black baseball caps in the boardroom reflect corporate cool but aren’t aligned with classic office style. [Image Credit: Max]

A version of “corporate cool” has developed that isn’t quite the same as the classic style. If you want to keep things more classic, then avoid any resemblance to a Succession cosplay. So, no puffer vests, other trendy layering pieces, or black baseball caps in the boardroom.

Clothing Options

Long-sleeve dress shirts will best serve as a foundational piece in solids or light patterns and can be an OCBD or a regular dress shirt, depending on your preferences. But things like fit, material, and pattern type will help you subtly stand out with your attention to detail.

Long-sleeve dress shirts are versatile pieces for business casual outfits.

For trousers, tan chinos are the default choice you see people opt for within the dress code range, and that’s perfectly acceptable. But more interesting fabrics like corduroy, flannel, and tweed are also very classic and work just as well for this formality range, so you can stand out positively by thinking just a little outside the box.

Layering Pieces

Next, layering pieces are where you can get the most styling points in this type of dress and expand beyond the uniform you’ll see the majority of people default to. Cardigans and other sweater styles are some of the easiest and most seamless ways to add visual interest to your outfits without straying from the established formality level.

Quarter-zip sweaters are versatile layering pieces for business casual ensembles.

More casual jackets, like leather or field jackets, can also work well here, especially if you spend any part of your workday outdoors. If something like a sports coat is too much, the emerging sweater blazer might be a good option for you, as it bridges the formality level between tailoring and knitwear without seeming too dressed up.

Footwear Suggestions

As with any outfit, the shoes you opt for will be the foundation for looking polished, especially if the shoes themselves are polished. Given that tailoring often won’t be seen in this level of dress, more casual styles like wingtips, loafers, and dress boots—often in colors other than black—are going to work well.

Dress boots in brown are an ideal choice for polished, mid-level business casual styling.

Formal Business Casual

Some professions still do traditional business casual, and this tier is one of the most closely aligned with the definition of business casual we often refer to as part of Classic Style. In comparison, many corporate fields have relaxed their standards, while many lawyers, doctors, professors, and such will still hold the formal business casual tier as their uniform standard of dress.

“Formal” Business Casual is the Original Business Casual

The formal level of business casual is what originally was considered the expected standard during the Golden Age of Menswear and has only been changed over the past couple of decades. The traditional definition has some element of tailoring within the outfit, whether a sports coat, a vest, or maybe even something more whimsical like a shooting jacket—even if you’re not going to the English countryside while wearing it.

Recommended Dress Shirts

The same elements from modern business casual still apply to the shirts that are most optimal for formal business casual dress codes. They work better when they can still pair well with the jacket, meaning that solids, light stripes, or thinner checks will be the foundational pieces, as they serve more as a layering piece than the main element of your upper half.

Solid dress shirt Fine stripes dress shirt Check dress shirts

Jacket Options

Tweed jackets will be much more commonplace at this level of dress. You’ll generally want to stick with sport coats or blazers as your topmost layering piece, particularly in tweed or coarser fabrics unique to sport coats.

Sport coats and blazers are ideal for formal business casual.

Or, if you prefer blazers, opt for ones with traditional brass or neutral buttons. This way, you’ll reinforce that your jacket is in the business casual range and that you’re not just trying to wear suit separates.

Reinforce your business casual style with blazers featuring brass or neutral buttons.

Since something like gray pinstripe trousers with a navy suit jacket doesn’t match all that elegantly—as the fabrics are a bit too formal for this dress code when disjointed—people will usually identify that something is off when seeing an outfit like this, even if they can’t articulate why.

Trouser Choices

Dress pants and odd trousers are more uniformly used in formal business casual. You can go with smooth, worsted fabrics here if you’re trying to get more formal, but previous examples like flannels, corduroys, and tweeds can also still work here.

Perfect for a formal edge, worsted trousers enhance any business casual look.

Chances are, jeans will be too casual to pair well at this level, but this assumption will again depend on the working environment. As a general rule of thumb, if you wear a tie with the ensemble, it’s too formal to wear jeans with it.

Tie Considerations

Similarly, ties may or may not be optional at this level of formality and will be dependent on the workplace norms for your office. More casual ties can be well-utilized even in formal business casual.

Knit or woolen ties are good examples of business casual tie styles.

Variations of warm-tone colors add an accent to any suited outfit. Knit Ties by Fort Belvedere

In contrast, shinier silk ties may be too formal when paired with more rustic fabrics since they’re usually better suited for the smoother finishes found in suiting, and suiting is often too formal for even formal business casual.

Silk ties are ideal for formal business casual outfits with structured suits.

Footwear Suggestions

At this level of dress, full oxfords are still not going to be the most optimal footwear choice. If you only own a couple of pairs of shoes and are still trying to build out your collection, they can be perfectly serviceable in a pinch. Black oxfords are probably not going to blend well with the more rustic elements commonly seen at this level of dress, but double monks, wingtips, and bluchers will be more at home.

Business Casual Doesn’t Have to Be Boring

There is plenty of room for personal expression and positive ways to stand out with these classic style tips, which leads me to my outfit today.

I am wearing a glen check sports coat, and underneath it, I am wearing a quarter-zip sweater. Underneath that, I am wearing a white T-shirt, and you could say that this is a very low-level tier of business casual. I decided to pair everything with a pair of dark wash denim, and lastly, I paired it all together with a pair of wingtip brogue boots. On my wrist, I am wearing a Timex automatic watch. For my pocket square, I decided to wear a brownish-maroon pocket square with a paisley pattern. Blending in the flannel denim kind of rustic elements, I did wear a suede brown belt.

How do you like to do business casual? Let us know in the comments.