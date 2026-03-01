Wear This, Not That: 20 Men’s Shoe Styles Reviewed

When you buy something using the affiliate links on our site, we may earn a small commission.

Is your footwear a sartorial investment or a “garbage bin” mistake? Our panel of experts ranks 20 iconic shoe styles to help you navigate the fine line between classic style and fleeting trends.

The Gentleman’s Hierarchy

We’ve categorized 20 of the most common (and uncommon) footwear styles. Use this as your roadmap for your next purchase.

The “Must-Own” Staples

The foundation of a permanent wardrobe. If you don’t own these, start here.

Black Cap-toe Oxford: The gold standard of formality.

The gold standard of formality. The Loafer: The practical, modern-day classic shoe.

The practical, modern-day classic shoe. The Chelsea Boot: Sleek, versatile, and essential for colder climates.

Sleek, versatile, and essential for colder climates. Brown Derby: The mature choice for everyday business.

The 5 Essential Dress Shoes START WITH THESE

The “Character” Shoes

For the man who has mastered the basics and wants to express his personality.

Spectators: Flashy, eccentric, and undeniably dandy.

Flashy, eccentric, and undeniably dandy. White Bucks: The sharpest choice for a Southern summer.

The sharpest choice for a Southern summer. Monkstraps: The ultimate travel shoe for varying formalities.

The ultimate travel shoe for varying formalities. Suede Footwear: Surprisingly practical (and rain-ready) with proper care.

The “Approach with Caution”

Function over fashion. These have a place, but rarely with a suit.

Bean Boots & Doc Martens: Rugged utility that requires the right subculture.

Rugged utility that requires the right subculture. Chuck Taylors: A nostalgic classic that belongs on the court, not at the altar.

A nostalgic classic that belongs on the court, not at the altar. Espadrilles: Strictly for the beach or the resort, so keep them in the sun.

How to Stretch Your Shoes the Right Way LEarn THE TECHNIQUES

The “Garbage Bin” Hall of Shame

Trends that our experts suggest you avoid at all costs.

Franken-shoes: The awkward fusion of dress uppers and sneaker soles.

The awkward fusion of dress uppers and sneaker soles. “Ugly” Designer Status Symbols: Brands that prioritize the logo over the silhouette.

Longtime followers know exactly where Raphael stands on this shoe.

What Your Shoes Say About You

Your choice of footwear is a silent communicator. Whether you’re wearing weathered Doc Martens (suggesting a love for rock subculture) or Chuck Taylors (a throwback to your 15-year-old self), make sure your shoes match the environment.

Remember: A gentleman understands the rules of formality so he can break them with intention.

FAQ What do dress shoes say about a man’s style? Dress shoes project refinement, professionalism, and timeless elegance. Classic styles like Oxfords or Derbies suggest a man values tradition, fit, and sophistication, all qualities commonly associated with confidence and success in business and formal settings. Are Derby shoes more casual than Oxfords? Yes. Derbies have a slightly more relaxed design with open lacing, making them versatile for both dressy and smart casual occasions. A man in Derbies displays flexibility and an approachable sense of style, effortlessly adapting to various dress codes. What do loafers reveal about personality? Loafers indicate practicality and a laid-back sense of sophistication. Sleeker penny or tassel loafers convey understated elegance, while more relaxed or colored variations suggest confidence and an easygoing, yet discerning, approach to fashion. Do slim or sleek dress shoes give off a different impression than classic, round-toe styles? Absolutely. Slim, modern silhouettes signal a fashion-forward, trend-aware image and exude self-assurance. Traditional or round-toe shoes, on the other hand, reflect an appreciation for heritage and a preference for enduring menswear values. What do monk straps say about you? Monk strap shoes often signal individuality and boldness. The unique buckle design demonstrates a taste for distinctive accessories and a willingness to stand out, suggesting a wearer who’s both decisive and inventive. Are boots ever considered stylish in formal menswear? Dress boots, such as Chelsea boots, when well-polished and sleek, can be a sharp, contemporary choice. They suggest a practical yet style-conscious mindset, marrying functionality with a flair for modern elegance. How do brogues or wingtips affect perception? Brogues and wingtips, with their decorative perforations, project sartorial confidence and an eye for detail. These styles indicate that the wearer appreciates classic menswear but also enjoys a touch of visual interest and character in their wardrobe. Do the shoes you wear really affect how others perceive you? Yes. Men’s dress shoes play a crucial role in making strong first impressions. The style, color, and condition immediately communicate signals about professionalism, taste, individuality, and self-respect—often before a single word is spoken.

What to Watch Next